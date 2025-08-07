VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
You've GOT to Be Sucking Kidding! NYP Reports Many Adults Are Using Pacifiers to Deal With Stress

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 07, 2025
Twitchy

We knew that leftists were babies, but wow. We didn't expect them to show it off so openly. 

There's a hot new trend starting to take root in America, and it is almost as infantilizing as all of the diaper fetishists who infest BlueSky. (We're not joking about that one, by the way. It's real and it's gross.)

Yes, to deal with stress and to 'soothe themselves' with a sense of childhood safety, many 'adult' people are starting to pop pacifiers in their mouths.

The Binky Brigade? The Teething Team? 

Or maybe just The Dummies. 

How can these people possibly be for real?

The New York Post reports that the trend began in China but has now migrated to the US (via TikTok, because, of course): 

Once a niche quirk, the silicone soothers are supposedly now big business on Chinese e-commerce giants like Taobao and JD.com, where they are priced anywhere from a budget-friendly 10 yuan ($1.40) to a luxury 500 yuan ($70).

The trend isn’t staying swaddled in China, either.

TikTok is sucking it up — literally — with videos of American adults pacifying themselves in traffic, at work, or in the throes of burnout.

In the comments section of a TikTok by @thebentist, one user swore, 'I just use an adult pacifier it hasn’t moved my teeth been using them for 4 years.'

Another doubled down: 'Just get an adult pacifier I use one! And the ADHD tip it works!!(for me).'

Wanna place a bet on how many of these allegedly grown-up people who use pacifiers are also Kamala Harris voters? 

That Venn diagram would be a single circle. 

Right. Like we said, Harris voters. 

HAHAHA. 

Can we add that to a national voter ID law? 

If anyone shows up to the polling place with a paci in their mouth, don't even unlock the door. 

'They're all sucking on binkies, Mr. Spock. There seems to be no intelligent life anywhere.'

SMOD can't strike soon enough. 

Democrats must love it. After all, their ideal voter is an uninformed, completely dependent child in an adult body. 

HAAAAAAAAA. 

Pacifiers have long been associated with drug use, particularly at raves, where partiers would use them to lessen the teeth-grinding effects of MDMA.

The Post article does note that some people who grind their teeth have been using them as a sleep aid for that same purpose, but four out of five dentists do not recommend this because of risks to tooth and jaw health. 

LOL. Tim Walz also probably has an entire closet full of them. 

In fairness, that one-year-old is probably more emotionally mature than these so-called adults. 

It simply boggles the mind. 

Is that Adam Kinzinger? He probably keeps a binky handy himself most of the time. 

Well, some of us sure aren't, anyway. 

Eep. 

Once again, we have to remind the leftists who are sucking on their pacifiers that it's just a meme. 

They don't have to take it so literally. 


