You've GOT to Be Sucking Kidding! NYP Reports Many Adults Are Using Pacifiers to Deal With Stress

We knew that leftists were babies, but wow. We didn't expect them to show it off so openly.

There's a hot new trend starting to take root in America, and it is almost as infantilizing as all of the diaper fetishists who infest BlueSky. (We're not joking about that one, by the way. It's real and it's gross.)

Yes, to deal with stress and to 'soothe themselves' with a sense of childhood safety, many 'adult' people are starting to pop pacifiers in their mouths.

Stressed adults rely on pacifiers to soothe themselves: ‘I feel a sense of safety from childhood’ https://t.co/S26kAQuDh5 pic.twitter.com/3uGWI7H649 — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025

The Binky Brigade? The Teething Team?

Or maybe just The Dummies.

How can these people possibly be for real?

The New York Post reports that the trend began in China but has now migrated to the US (via TikTok, because, of course):

Once a niche quirk, the silicone soothers are supposedly now big business on Chinese e-commerce giants like Taobao and JD.com, where they are priced anywhere from a budget-friendly 10 yuan ($1.40) to a luxury 500 yuan ($70). The trend isn’t staying swaddled in China, either. TikTok is sucking it up — literally — with videos of American adults pacifying themselves in traffic, at work, or in the throes of burnout. In the comments section of a TikTok by @thebentist, one user swore, 'I just use an adult pacifier it hasn’t moved my teeth been using them for 4 years.' Another doubled down: 'Just get an adult pacifier I use one! And the ADHD tip it works!!(for me).'

Wanna place a bet on how many of these allegedly grown-up people who use pacifiers are also Kamala Harris voters?

That Venn diagram would be a single circle.

No, stressed adults do NOT rely on pacifiers to soothe themselves.

Mentally stunted, attention-seeking morons rely on pacifiers to soothe themselves. https://t.co/TUdLlcs9aM — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 7, 2025

Right. Like we said, Harris voters.

Tell me you joined the #WhiteDudesforKamala zoom call without telling me… https://t.co/kBnwZ7YGZx — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 7, 2025

HAHAHA.

If you need a pacifier as an adult, you shouldn’t be allowed to vote. https://t.co/wJJLIi8h52 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 7, 2025

Can we add that to a national voter ID law?

If anyone shows up to the polling place with a paci in their mouth, don't even unlock the door.

This right here is why aliens lock their doors when zooming past earth https://t.co/EFo6xILLnH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 7, 2025

'They're all sucking on binkies, Mr. Spock. There seems to be no intelligent life anywhere.'

We deserve to be hit by a meteor https://t.co/3cM2XgmyxH — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) August 7, 2025

SMOD can't strike soon enough.

Good Lord. What are we becoming as a society? https://t.co/Bqm47FNMAx — Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) August 7, 2025

Democrats must love it. After all, their ideal voter is an uninformed, completely dependent child in an adult body.

When David Hogg and Harry Sisson's male outreach isn't going as well as they hoped. https://t.co/beY7OjfUBl pic.twitter.com/Q9Tddp0krV — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 7, 2025

HAAAAAAAAA.

When I was younger, people who were using meth and other drugs would use pacifiers to soothe them until they get their next ‘fix’.



Now it’s progressed from drug addicts to mental illness. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 7, 2025

Pacifiers have long been associated with drug use, particularly at raves, where partiers would use them to lessen the teeth-grinding effects of MDMA.

The Post article does note that some people who grind their teeth have been using them as a sleep aid for that same purpose, but four out of five dentists do not recommend this because of risks to tooth and jaw health.

LOL. Tim Walz also probably has an entire closet full of them.

THIS JUST IN…



My one year old uses a pacifier less than grown adults. https://t.co/sPWfHFT99t — Anastasia Hibbs (@Anastasia_Hibbs) August 7, 2025

In fairness, that one-year-old is probably more emotionally mature than these so-called adults.

From Omaha Beach to this in the span of one lifetime. ⬇️ https://t.co/0BJ9KPbzKc — Dan Robertson (@pdrobertson) August 7, 2025

It simply boggles the mind.

Is that Adam Kinzinger? He probably keeps a binky handy himself most of the time.

If you're an adult and feel the need to do this, instead of a pacifier may I suggest a straitjacket and padded cell https://t.co/cg5NRIwUPI — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) August 7, 2025

Yeah, as a species we’re NGMI. https://t.co/vpmVnybg9H — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 7, 2025

Well, some of us sure aren't, anyway.

Canada has a medical cure for this. https://t.co/UARIlnIuYe — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 7, 2025

Eep.

Once again, we have to remind the leftists who are sucking on their pacifiers that it's just a meme.

They don't have to take it so literally.





