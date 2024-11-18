Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social Media Platform

Before Elon Musk purchased Twitter, arguably one of the best things to ever happen on the platform was the emergence of Libs of TikTok. Now boasting millions of followers, Chaya Raichik's alternate account started out simply by tweeting some of the craziness leftists boasted about on TikTok, the Chinese Communist Party's social media platform. Her emphasis was on illicit activities related to children, such as 'Drag Queen Story Hour' and 'Family-Friendly Drag Shows.'

Prior Twitter management, of course, tried to (and did) ban her multiple times just for exposing these activities, even though early on, she rarely added any commentary. She just held up a mirror.

Now that Musk owns Twitter, free speech and conservative thought -- for the most part anyway -- is not censored on the platform anymore. Naturally, this infuriates the left. After Donald Trump won the presidential election, many leftists and leftist media outlets have loudly announced their departure from Twitter in favor of another social media site called 'Bluesky.' This has earned them some well-deserved mocking and derision from sane people like Justine Bateman.

But given the site's newfound popularity among liberals, it was only a matter of time before someone followed Raichik's model and started exposing what the left is talking about over on Bluesky. On November 12, a new Twitter account, @Libsofbluesky, popped up on Twitter and started posting screenshots of some of the craziness.

And Whoa, Nellie! Is there some craziness or WHAT?

Gird your loins, Twitchy readers, because here is just some of what @Libsofbluesky has exposed over the past week.

[Warning: Many of these screenshots contain very NSFW language. We didn't include some of the worst, but we wanted to add a sample from them because of how revealing they are.]

Bluesky users want Trump arrested for telling people to peacefully protest. pic.twitter.com/WSV1Tv722r — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 12, 2024

Obviously, the 'defenders of democracy' on the left still want to imprison their political opponents.

bro got sent to the minor leagues of posting pic.twitter.com/n8y4YDMHUF — sophie (@netcapgirl) November 12, 2024

HAHAHAHA. We think Cuban is still on Twitter, but he doesn't post as often since the election and he has been frantically deleting all of his own hateful tweets that he sent out before the election.

Some of Trump's Cabinet picks have also sent Buesky users into a spiral of weeping, gnashing of teeth, and consuming many boxes of wine.

Bluesky tears are flowing with the announcement Tulsi Gabbard will be Director of National Intelligence pic.twitter.com/bqkKoiiyyl — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 13, 2024

This isn't satire or parody. BLUESKY users think think the Matt Gaetz is the end of days. pic.twitter.com/lxCWSEWbEd — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 13, 2024

The Matt Gaetz pick is frying their brains. pic.twitter.com/6AXPCgcySR — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

Why isn't Trump nominating qualified people? For example, people like ... Pete Buttigieg and Rachel Levine.

Bluesky users are also creating hate lists for anyone who doesn't share their hive-mind worldview.

They really hate alternate points of view. The echo chamber gets louder. pic.twitter.com/s6uqs8OooG — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

As funny as it is, all of this is standard liberal meltdown stuff though.

Darker things are happening at Bluesky. MUCH darker things.

For instance, there is the left's favorite pastime, unadulterated racism.

Wow this is wild, a section for only black users. Bluesky is trash pic.twitter.com/BR1Xmb8NLK — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

There is an overabundance of wishing death on anyone who doesn't agree with them.

Bluesky is definitely a much happier and less toxic environment. pic.twitter.com/msI3xCzTTC — Storm (@stormrobinson) November 14, 2024

And what would a leftist group therapy platform be without wishing death on Trump and anyone associated with him?

“X is too toxic! We need to escape to Bluesky!”



Bluesky:



Cc: @FBI pic.twitter.com/zoKzYW8Gc0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2024

Sweet merciful crap. Yes, call the FBI indeed.

Of course, there is also the celebration of pornography.

The degenerate version of X. pic.twitter.com/7YaLm9Tmbx — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

In fairness, pornography is still present on Twitter as well. But Musk has done a lot of work to eliminate child pornography at least. We've seen no indication that Bluesky has any such restrictions.

What happens when you report actual pedophilia on Bluesky ?

You get suspended



A follower sent me this. pic.twitter.com/vVN9Jx1KUZ — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 17, 2024

Despite the obvious and sick predilections of many Bluesky users, if you even accuse any of them of pedophilia, the platform will suspend you.

This user exclusively shares images of toddlers and babies in diapers. These people are sick! pic.twitter.com/u9NFDR3QUI — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

Yikes. Looks like the FBI might need to assign a whole division of agents to the site.

We were also happy to see that many of the worst TRAs in the world, like man-in-a-dress Alejandra Caraballo, have found a home at Bluesky for advocacy of 'transing the kids.'

And don't worry, 'preferred pronouns' people. Even though AOC is deleting hers on Twitter, the most batpoop-insane pronouns are still welcome on Bluesky.

This is a thing over there, reintroduction threads. Wtf is Fae/it? 😂 Bizarro world pic.twitter.com/oPjIvBUDZd — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 16, 2024

Finally, Bluesky is also rampant with some of the wildest, most bars-in-the-window conspiracy theories you have ever heard, many of them centered on, of course, election denial.

Conspiracy theories and election denying. Exactly what they complained about for years. Post after post just like this. Such a sad website pic.twitter.com/DXWUF4rGNb — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

And we are the conspiracy theorists ? They have lost their minds and its glorious pic.twitter.com/Tmqn8CRYXT — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 17, 2024

Election conspiracy theories.

The degenerates at Bluesky aren't happy the Laken Riley trial is getting coverage. They are sick people pic.twitter.com/Jo0MyYUDHK — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

Laken Riley conspiracy theories.

They are trying as hard as they can to keep COVID alive. pic.twitter.com/u3Zidk4VN0 — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 15, 2024

COVID conspiracy theories.

Healthy food conspiracy theories.

Wait ... 'The Most Dangerous Game' conspiracy theories? Really? Yeesh.

Maybe our favorite of all of them, however, was the certainty on Bluesky that Trump is giving reparations to white people.

4k likes for a made up lie. But X has too much misinformation for them ? pic.twitter.com/czKC1FjOtI — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 16, 2024

LOL.

America desperately needs to reopen the asylums.

Because we just couldn't resist, here are just a few more examples of the insanity.

Why wouldn't you want to follow this person ? 😂 probably a college professor pic.twitter.com/6QcsHI9TE6 — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 16, 2024

'Marxist Barbie.' Just like on Twitter, the left has zero sense of self-awareness or irony.

This is their flex ?

Keep away from that horror app, follow me and share, I will scroll through it so you don't have to. pic.twitter.com/0Ew8z1vugQ — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 16, 2024

Whatever you do, new users fleeing from Twitter, make sure you keep Bluesky a degenerate hive of scum and villainy.

Awww. Even little Adam Kinzinger has migrated to Bluesky to show everyone how strong and brave he is. How cute.

Hilariously (and totally unsurprisingly) Bluesky has quickly become a maelstrom of everyone reporting on each other.

Bluesky is drowning under the weight of the leftists reporting everything. 3000 reports per hour! 😂 pic.twitter.com/SjxG7ZiYd8 — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 16, 2024

Yep. We're sure Musk is quaking in his boots that Bluesky (which ironically started as an offshoot of Twitter under Jack Dorsey) is going to overtake Twitter any day now.

But we'll give @Libsofbluesky the last word on what the platform really is and who is on it:

If Bluesky users had a meeting. pic.twitter.com/pWwCZmQBhB — LibsofBluesky (@Libsofbluesky) November 17, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfection.

For everyone with the stunning courage to have stayed on Twitter and who didn't run away to Bluesky because of your mental illness issues and TDS, congratulations.

You chose wisely.