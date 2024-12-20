Puzzling Presidency: Scott Jennings Easily Flips ‘Who’s Running The Country?’ Question on CNN

By the Numbers? Pentagon Official Stuns By Saying They Miscounted Troops in Syria
Warren Squire  |  12:19 AM on December 20, 2024
Twitchy

‘Who is the President right now?’ ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to say it’s Elon Musk because of what’s happening with the spending bill in Congress. Well, no it’s not Musk or even President-ELECT Donald Trump. The real question is has President Joe Biden actually been in charge the last four years? Scott Jennings was on CNN Thursday and explained why that’s what everyone should be asking.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Many posters were quick to point out that Trump hasn’t even taken office yet.

We can’t deny the vacuum of leadership created by the obvious dereliction of duty by Biden and Kamala Harris.

Apparently, Biden hasn’t been in charge the entirety of his presidency, if reports are to be believed.

One poster is making sure to set everybody straight on Musk’s real title.

‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk is dutifully carrying out his delegated DOGE duties as authorized by President-Elect Donald Trump. In a month, Trump will be President. It sure will be nice to have one again.

Tags: CNN ELON MUSK FUNNY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT BIDEN

