Puzzling Presidency: Scott Jennings Easily Flips ‘Who’s Running The Country?’ Question on CNN

‘Who is the President right now?’ ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to say it’s Elon Musk because of what’s happening with the spending bill in Congress. Well, no it’s not Musk or even President-ELECT Donald Trump. The real question is has President Joe Biden actually been in charge the last four years? Scott Jennings was on CNN Thursday and explained why that’s what everyone should be asking.

🔥@ScottJenningsKY torches Democrat narrative about Elon running the government and not Trump, while Joe Biden is AWOL:



"If they're worried about people who aren't Donald Trump running the government or having influence, I wonder where they've been the last four years...… pic.twitter.com/5iER1hrCKD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2024

Many posters were quick to point out that Trump hasn’t even taken office yet.

I think the funniest part of all this is that Trump isn't even the president yet for Elon to be "running the government" on his behalf.



The current president is Joe Biden.



The current VP is Kamala Harris.



Have either of those 2 braintrusts weighed in on this? — mark (@rhapsodyboard) December 20, 2024

That’s been my question the last 24 hours over this CR debate. Where the hell has Joe Biden been? Am I surprised? No. But seriously they are glossing over the fact that the current President and Vice President are coasting to Jan 20th. Must be nice! 🤦‍♂️ — Natradamus (@natradamus00) December 20, 2024

It’s just universally accepted at this point that Trump is POTUS 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2024

We can’t deny the vacuum of leadership created by the obvious dereliction of duty by Biden and Kamala Harris.

Apparently, Biden hasn’t been in charge the entirety of his presidency, if reports are to be believed.

That’s awesome. Well done Scott Jennings, as always.



Calling out the obvious that Democrats have been ignoring.



Joe Biden has never actually been in charge or present.



The WSJ just confirmed the conspiracy theorists right again. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 20, 2024

The “puppet master” propaganda is hilarious when their guy is Biden 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2024

One poster is making sure to set everybody straight on Musk’s real title.

To everybody who calls Elon Musk the president or something along those lines, I have one thing to tell you:



He is the first buddy. Get it right. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 20, 2024

😂😂😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2024

‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk is dutifully carrying out his delegated DOGE duties as authorized by President-Elect Donald Trump. In a month, Trump will be President. It sure will be nice to have one again.