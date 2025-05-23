You're Darned Right He Does! Politico Frets Trump Sees Judicial Losses As a...
Surprise, Surprise: Guess Who's REALLY Banning Books in Schools (Hint: It's Not Matt...

VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy Staff Member

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

It's been a while since we've written about Left-wing loon Rebekah Jones. If you forgot who she was, she was the Florida COVID 'whistleblower' who fudged Florida's COVID death numbers to smear Ron DeSantis and his handling of COVID. Since then, she's absolutely imploded into a pile of AWFL.

Now she's back, calling for more Israeli embassy staffers to be shot and killed.

WATCH:

Jones is dangerous and vile.

She failed.

She's got issues, too.

Of course she is.

Let us pull out our tiny violin.

It is breathtaking.

She should probably get a visit from authorities.

It is. She's becoming unglued.

Give her time.

That's exactly her argument.

Consistency and logic are not her strong suits.

Probably not.

Heh. We chuckled.

Jake Tapper's just doing a bang-up job at that whole journalism thing.

We will never forget.

Just like Michael Avenatti -- they made him a hero, too, until he went to prison.

Wu is so close to the lightbulb moment here.

We do enjoy this.

