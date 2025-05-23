VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy Staff Member

It's been a while since we've written about Left-wing loon Rebekah Jones. If you forgot who she was, she was the Florida COVID 'whistleblower' who fudged Florida's COVID death numbers to smear Ron DeSantis and his handling of COVID. Since then, she's absolutely imploded into a pile of AWFL.

Advertisement

Now she's back, calling for more Israeli embassy staffers to be shot and killed.

WATCH:

VIDEO: Unemployed criminal and former Democrat congressional candidate Rebekah Jones endorses the kiIIing of two Israeli embassy staffers, and says that every other Israeli embassy staffer in the United States should also be hunted down and kiIIed. pic.twitter.com/vPdw072JLM — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2025

Jones is dangerous and vile.

Unemployed criminal Rebekah Jones, who endorsed the assassination of Israeli embassy staffers, is trying to community note the above tweet. pic.twitter.com/b12dqF0SSK — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2025

She failed.

Rebekah Jones’ son was previously arrested for threatening to shoot up a middle school. Jones called it a kidnapping. Her son was sentenced to probation. https://t.co/LFmDJX6tpz — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 23, 2025

She's got issues, too.

Unemployed criminal Rebekah Jones is now playing victim because people reacted negatively to her call for every Israeli embassy staffer to be hunted down and mrdered.https://t.co/nnVO9UY9pF pic.twitter.com/e6kvzeFA3E — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 23, 2025

Of course she is.

Let us pull out our tiny violin.

Holy crap. She is getting more and more unhinged as time goes by.



I thought she was bad a few years ago, but this is breathtaking.



And what on earth happened to her face? Why is her mouth crooked when she talks? That’s really distracting. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 22, 2025

It is breathtaking.

She should probably get a visit from authorities.

This is getting genuinely scary now. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 22, 2025

It is. She's becoming unglued.

Surprised she couldn’t find a way to specifically blame the babies who were kidnapped and killed at their homes… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 22, 2025

Give her time.

Her argument is the victims skirts were too short — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) May 23, 2025

That's exactly her argument.

Love it when she talks about due process and summary execution in the same breath — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) May 23, 2025

Consistency and logic are not her strong suits.

I wonder if, in hindsight, @Jaketapper thinks, with humility, he could have done a better job covering Rebekah Jones. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) May 22, 2025

Probably not.

Heh. We chuckled.

Jake Tapper's just doing a bang-up job at that whole journalism thing.

Never forget some of the biggest media organizations in the country tried to make this woman a folk hero because they wanted to stick it to DeSantis. https://t.co/76C3EVginY — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 23, 2025

Advertisement

We will never forget.

Just like Michael Avenatti -- they made him a hero, too, until he went to prison.

How can every other Democrat in America not feel shame seeing this?



Why are so few of us willing to speak up and say this is wrong?



I am trying to save the moral soul of the party and no one seems interested. https://t.co/rpOftptkjr — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) May 23, 2025

Wu is so close to the lightbulb moment here.

One of my favorite ongoing things on Twitter is Max’s unrelenting bashing of Rebekah Jones whenever she pops her nasty face up somewhere and making sure everyone remembers the criminal grifter she is. https://t.co/J6v6v3KsIB — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) May 23, 2025

We do enjoy this.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!