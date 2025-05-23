Watch As Unhinged TikTok Influencer Guy Christensen Rants In Praise of Elias Rodriguez

By now, everyone has heard of the tragic murder of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky—a senseless slaying, driven by anti-Semitism. Normal people feel nothing but shock, horror, and sadness over these killings.

Guy Christensen is not normal people:

Meet Guy Christensen, a TikTok influencer with millions of followers who has built his platform by glorifying terrorism, spreading antisemitic propaganda, and most recently, celebrating the murder of Jews.



Here’s what he had to say about the brutal slayings of Sarah Milgrim and… pic.twitter.com/Aafkz6sLdU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 23, 2025

The post continues:

Yaron Lischinsky:- refuses to condemn the murder of these two Israeli Embassy staffers- claims it is wrong to label the killings as antisemitic terrorism, despite the shooter's manifesto- smears Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky as “war criminals”- defends Elias Rodriguez as a “resistance fighter”- says he’ll meet any pushback with greater resistance and escalation- praises suicide and self-immolation from individuals like Aaron Bushnell This is not activism - it’s incitement. @FBI @AGPamBondi @LeoTerrellDOJ should take a hard look at Guy Christensen.

Here's the video, and it is every bit unhinged as described by the StopAntisemitism account. If you can't make it all the way through, we don't blame you:

Guy Christensen releases a 9 minute rant about how every single Israeli embassy staffer should be hunted down and mrdered.



Watch it with the sound off. Mannerisms look familiar.



3.4 million followers on TikTok pic.twitter.com/YfAS6AfSHV — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 23, 2025

It appears that Christensen initially condemned the murders, but was reeducated on how to think by followers on his popular channel. He now endorses the killing, going so far as to read out Elias Rodriguez's manifesto, which moves him to tears.

Free trip to Gaza! — Dr Jared L. Ross (@jared999) May 23, 2025

Not a bad idea, but we doubt Christensen would take him up on this offer. It's a lot easier(and safer) to sit at a keyboard and encourage your followers to do violence than it is to fight whatever he thinks he's fighting out in the real world.