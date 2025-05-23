You're Darned Right He Does! Politico Frets Trump Sees Judicial Losses As a 'Badge of Honor'

VILE Unhinged Leftist Rebekah Jones Returns to Wish Death on EVERY Israeli Embassy...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 23, 2025
Meme

For the so-called defenders of democracy, the Left really don't like it when they lose elections. It's not a new thing, either. When they lost the gay marriage vote in several states (including California), they turned to the courts to overturn the will of the people and force their agenda on America.

They're doing the same thing with President Trump, and Politico is mad Trump isn't cowering in a corner:

Here's more:

President Donald Trump is fighting his mass deportation battle on two fronts: the courts, where he is losing, and public opinion, where he may have a better shot.

While Justice Department lawyers seek to salvage some of the most aggressive elements of Trump’s deportation agenda, the rest of the president’s team is focused on making sure Americans hear the story he wants to tell: that of a president trying to get violent criminals out of the country, only to be blocked by obstinate judges.

It’s an oversimplification that depends on misrepresentations of what the courts have ordered. But it is one the president knows he can tell with a louder megaphone and little pushback from judges, who speak through court filings, not soundbites. That vacuum allows Trump to frame the legal tongue-lashings he receives as a badge of honor, proof he’s upholding his campaign-trail commitment to deport criminals at any cost.

Because the public is fed up with this, and it's not going to go the way the Left thinks, or hopes.

We sure did not.

Yup.

It's nothing but hypocrisy.

As expected as the sun rising in the east.

That's exactly it.

Nothing but contempt.

They've never fought this hard for the American people.

Truly.

They sure do.

It's very telling how the media reacts when their side loses elections. And they have a side: the Democrats. 

