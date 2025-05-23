You're Darned Right He Does! Politico Frets Trump Sees Judicial Losses As a 'Badge of Honor'

For the so-called defenders of democracy, the Left really don't like it when they lose elections. It's not a new thing, either. When they lost the gay marriage vote in several states (including California), they turned to the courts to overturn the will of the people and force their agenda on America.

They're doing the same thing with President Trump, and Politico is mad Trump isn't cowering in a corner:

Trump's legal setbacks on mass deportation are stacking up, but the president is framing them as a badge of honor — and proof he’s upholding his commitment to deport criminals at any cost.https://t.co/gH10DrCMAC — POLITICO (@politico) May 23, 2025

Here's more:

President Donald Trump is fighting his mass deportation battle on two fronts: the courts, where he is losing, and public opinion, where he may have a better shot. While Justice Department lawyers seek to salvage some of the most aggressive elements of Trump’s deportation agenda, the rest of the president’s team is focused on making sure Americans hear the story he wants to tell: that of a president trying to get violent criminals out of the country, only to be blocked by obstinate judges. It’s an oversimplification that depends on misrepresentations of what the courts have ordered. But it is one the president knows he can tell with a louder megaphone and little pushback from judges, who speak through court filings, not soundbites. That vacuum allows Trump to frame the legal tongue-lashings he receives as a badge of honor, proof he’s upholding his campaign-trail commitment to deport criminals at any cost.

Because the public is fed up with this, and it's not going to go the way the Left thinks, or hopes.

77 millions of Americans voted for that. We didn't vote for a single judge. — Cindy (@asheborn57) May 23, 2025

We sure did not.

He’s just deporting them anyways and challenging the courts “to enforce their own opinion.” — WM (@APTeacher1754) May 23, 2025

Yup.

As well he should. He’s revealing the “legal setbacks” are little more than hypocrisy. — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) May 23, 2025

It's nothing but hypocrisy.

He’s not worried. It was expected — ProudBoomer2 (@Proud_Boomer2) May 23, 2025

As expected as the sun rising in the east.

The real news item here:



How hard Democrats are fighting to keep criminal illegals in our country.



I dont think thats what Americans want gov't to do. — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) May 23, 2025

That's exactly it.

A good reminder that @politico is a burning dumpster fire of dishonest, click-bait journalism. They have contempt for America. — The Intersect (@mburm201) May 23, 2025

Nothing but contempt.

And because of him we are all safer. Why are you fighting so hard for illegals? When was the last time you fought half this hard for the American people? Piss off — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) May 23, 2025

They've never fought this hard for the American people.

You guys are really something… https://t.co/hNHJilaeFc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 23, 2025

Truly.

Media wants to portray as losing. https://t.co/uQ2YbCh3L5 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 23, 2025

They sure do.

It's very telling how the media reacts when their side loses elections. And they have a side: the Democrats.

