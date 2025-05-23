We Did NAZI This Coming! WaPo Asks the Burning Question: 'Where Do Jews Belong?'

OxyMORONS: NBC News Says 'Hate Groups' Are Shrinking While Their Influence Is 'Mainstream'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on May 23, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

Memo to The Washington Post: Our expectations for you were low, but ... Holy F***!

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting this week of two Israeli Embassy staffers, the American media has been about as disgraceful as we always expect them to be. The New York Times, of course, is struggling to find the motivation of a killer who was shouting 'Intifada!' and 'Free Palestine!' both during and after his murderous spree. And CNN, predictable old CNN, actually asked a Jewish witness to the crime if he was worried that people would now be mean to Jew-hating campus protesters at Columbia University

Advertisement

But The Washington Post may have reached unprecedented depths of journalistic disgrace when they posted the following headline on X today: 

Confusion about where Jews belong? AYFKM? 

Maybe the Post would be more comfortable if they could all be fit into camps somewhere. Perhaps in Poland. 

In fairness to the writers of the article (all FOUR of them, for some reason), the story itself is not focused on this repugnant question. 

On the contrary, it depicts a Jewish community that is shaken but defiant in the face of repeated attempts to erase them. One of the people interviewed, Jeremy Krashin of Kansas, had this to say about his resolve going forward: 

'We are increasing our involvement in the Jewish community. We’re doing things like flying the Israeli flag outside of our house, going to synagogue and Jewish events more often. Just keeping our Jewish identity top of mind,” he said. “We know there is a constant threat against us and we are not cowering in fear.'

That's admirable, as are so many other people quoted in the story. 

But man ... that headline though. 

There isn't even any rational basis for such a revolting lead for the story. Ostensibly, it is based on a quote from Rabbi Ruth Balinsky Friedman, who, after the October 7 attacks, asked the question, 'Where do we, as a people, belong?'

Advertisement

But the question was clearly rhetorical. The rabbi was in no way asking anyone to tell her where Jews should live.

Trust us, Washington Post. No one is 'confused' about where Jews belong, least of all the Jewish people. 

And no one is confused about how much the newspaper shamed itself. 

We must have missed the Post's announcement of their new editor-in-chief, Joseph Goebbels. 

Maybe someone should ask the question, 'Where does The Washington Post belong?'

Except we all know the answer to that question already. 

Even that might be too good for them. 

The only thing missing is The Washington Post receiving an award for its headline at the next WHCA dinner. 

Advertisement

We're honestly a little surprised that they haven't deleted it. 

Not because they are ashamed of what they wrote (they'll never feel shame), but because of how badly they were getting dragged for it on X. 

Here's the truly scary part: they did. 

The selection of that word, 'belong,' was not an accident. Whoever wrote that knew exactly what he or she was saying. And the clear implication is 'not here.' 

Knowing The Post, they may have also been strongly implying 'not in Israel either.' 

There is no excuse they could make, no apology that would be profound enough. 

Advertisement

But despite the Washington Post's attempt to do its best imitation of Reinhard Heydrich at the Wannsee Conference, we still appreciate all of the Jews featured in the article, who refused to be intimidated by people who hate them (which apparently includes The Post). 

'You don't like my yarmulke and my Star of David? Fine. Now, I won't just wear one of them; I'll wear five of them. All the time.'

That's a praiseworthy and commendable attitude.

The Washington Post, on the other hand, isn't even fit to line the floors of bird cages anymore. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement