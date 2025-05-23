We Did NAZI This Coming! WaPo Asks the Burning Question: 'Where Do Jews Belong?'

Memo to The Washington Post: Our expectations for you were low, but ... Holy F***!

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting this week of two Israeli Embassy staffers, the American media has been about as disgraceful as we always expect them to be. The New York Times, of course, is struggling to find the motivation of a killer who was shouting 'Intifada!' and 'Free Palestine!' both during and after his murderous spree. And CNN, predictable old CNN, actually asked a Jewish witness to the crime if he was worried that people would now be mean to Jew-hating campus protesters at Columbia University.

But The Washington Post may have reached unprecedented depths of journalistic disgrace when they posted the following headline on X today:

The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks about where Jews belong. https://t.co/MZo6rrV2Dt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 23, 2025

Confusion about where Jews belong? AYFKM?

Maybe the Post would be more comfortable if they could all be fit into camps somewhere. Perhaps in Poland.

Wow. "Where Jews belong"? I'm guessing WaPo was inspired by Göring and thinks ghettos may be the answer? — Jeff Causey 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🎸 🏍️ (@jcauseyfd) May 23, 2025

In fairness to the writers of the article (all FOUR of them, for some reason), the story itself is not focused on this repugnant question.

On the contrary, it depicts a Jewish community that is shaken but defiant in the face of repeated attempts to erase them. One of the people interviewed, Jeremy Krashin of Kansas, had this to say about his resolve going forward:

'We are increasing our involvement in the Jewish community. We’re doing things like flying the Israeli flag outside of our house, going to synagogue and Jewish events more often. Just keeping our Jewish identity top of mind,” he said. “We know there is a constant threat against us and we are not cowering in fear.'

That's admirable, as are so many other people quoted in the story.

But man ... that headline though.

There isn't even any rational basis for such a revolting lead for the story. Ostensibly, it is based on a quote from Rabbi Ruth Balinsky Friedman, who, after the October 7 attacks, asked the question, 'Where do we, as a people, belong?'

But the question was clearly rhetorical. The rabbi was in no way asking anyone to tell her where Jews should live.

Trust us, Washington Post. No one is 'confused' about where Jews belong, least of all the Jewish people.

And no one is confused about how much the newspaper shamed itself.

We must have missed the Post's announcement of their new editor-in-chief, Joseph Goebbels.

Again, savor and celebrate every glorious ‘journalism’ layoff.🎉 https://t.co/O9s3w35UcB pic.twitter.com/rIJshMVqhL — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 23, 2025

Maybe someone should ask the question, 'Where does The Washington Post belong?'

Except we all know the answer to that question already.

Where Washington Post belongs. Zero confusion. pic.twitter.com/Tz1XJ48HXH — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) May 23, 2025

Even that might be too good for them.

We do not hate the media enough.



How in God’s name did this tweet make it past WaPo’s editors??



(We all know the answer.) https://t.co/TVTFrfkDU8 — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) May 23, 2025

The only thing missing is The Washington Post receiving an award for its headline at the next WHCA dinner.

Are you all insane with this headline? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 23, 2025

Holy s**t

What is wrong with you? — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) May 23, 2025

"where Jews belong?" WTF? — Alien Nation (@ScientificAlien) May 23, 2025

Delete this. It's gross. — Eric H. (@ericinva) May 23, 2025

We're honestly a little surprised that they haven't deleted it.

Not because they are ashamed of what they wrote (they'll never feel shame), but because of how badly they were getting dragged for it on X.

Did… you guys think through this headline when you wrote it? — Philosophical Phrödgingensteltz (@johnsonstickk) May 23, 2025

Here's the truly scary part: they did.

‘Confusion about where Jews belong’. Really?!! The Washington Post is complicit. — Mary Clancy (@clancymk) May 23, 2025

The hate sure is real & evident towards Jewish people ... — Mr3v3ryThang (@Mr3v3ryThang) May 23, 2025

Confusion about where Jews belong?

Really?

They belong where anyone else belongs. — John Montgomery (@John8Montgomery) May 23, 2025

The selection of that word, 'belong,' was not an accident. Whoever wrote that knew exactly what he or she was saying. And the clear implication is 'not here.'

Knowing The Post, they may have also been strongly implying 'not in Israel either.'

Umm, what?!? Confusion about where Jews belong?!?



Who is confused about that?!?



The legacy media and the left (sorry for repeating myself) are evil. Pure evil. Demonic. — mblestinaz ن (@mblestinaz) May 23, 2025

Calm down, Adolf. — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) May 23, 2025

This is disgraceful. Delete this antisemitism now. Shame on you. — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) May 23, 2025

There is no excuse they could make, no apology that would be profound enough.

But despite the Washington Post's attempt to do its best imitation of Reinhard Heydrich at the Wannsee Conference, we still appreciate all of the Jews featured in the article, who refused to be intimidated by people who hate them (which apparently includes The Post).

'You don't like my yarmulke and my Star of David? Fine. Now, I won't just wear one of them; I'll wear five of them. All the time.'

That's a praiseworthy and commendable attitude.

The Washington Post, on the other hand, isn't even fit to line the floors of bird cages anymore.

