They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting

We knew it was coming.

We dreaded it, we prepared to cringe when we saw it, but we knew it was inevitable.

After all, the dead legacy media is nothing if not predictable.

After last night's fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC -- a shooting where the suspect is clearly seen shouting, 'Free, free Palestine!' (but The New York Times doesn't know what his motive was) -- we knew at least one legacy media outlet would do the Norm Macdonald meme. You know the one.

The only question was who would be the first to wonder about the 'backlash.' MSNBC? The Atlantic? The New York Times? Maybe The Washington Post?

Nope. It was CNN. We should have guessed.

Specifically, the culprit was CNN host Sara Snider, who chose to perform the meme in the most horrific way possible -- while interviewing one of the witnesses to the antisemitic slaying, young Columbia University alumnus Jonathan Epstein.

Watch:

WOW: A former Columbia University student who witnessed the brutal mu*der of two Israeli embassy staff members in D.C. last night says what he saw in the sh**ter’s eyes was no different from what he saw in the eyes of Columbia University pro-Hamas terrorist supporters. “They have… pic.twitter.com/su68wAtnHj — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 22, 2025

Unbelievable.

Jonathan Epstein: 'What I saw in his eyes. I mean, I went to Columbia [University] for grad school and I saw the same thing in his eyes that I saw in the eyes of all the protesters at Columbia. Nothing different between him and then.'



Snider: 'But they did not create this horrific shooting.'



Epstein: 'They gave permission. They gave the permission. And they have called for this. They have called for intifada revolution, which is the same thing he yelled last night.'

Good for Epstein for not buying her excuses for the college protesters calling for 'globalizing the intifada.'

But then Snider makes the statement we all knew she would.

Snider: 'Do you worry there will be a conflation though of the two — those people who are speaking their mind who really care about what’s happening in Gaza and those people who are like this person?'

Un - freaking - believable.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the hateful students who are harassing and assaulting Jews on campus?

LOL. CNN did the meme.



We knew they would, but it's still amazing to behold when it happens. https://t.co/fKSHmY3mcB https://t.co/CBsWF6DXLc — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 22, 2025

They're as predictable as the tides. The late Macdonald's estate should sue Snider for royalties.

But kudos to Epstein for not buying that nonsense either.

Epstein: 'A conflation? I mean they are calling for intifada. At Columbia University they call for intifada constantly. They’re not quiet. They’re loud. You can hear it. They make recordings of themselves. So what’s the difference?'

BOOM.

Jonathan Epstein nailed it on live TV!! This needs to go viral! — GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) May 22, 2025

The only surprising thing about this entire exchange wasn't anything Snider predictably said, but the fact that they had such a strong, eloquent person on as a guest who would push back at her with no hesitation.

She had no response to his accurate statements, and you can see how flustered she was that he wasn't giving in to her BS narrative. Not after what he had witnessed the night before.

We're thinking that one of Snider's bookers just got fired this afternoon.

“We’ll talk to you again as this goes forward.” 😂😂😂



They will never have him on again. No way. He spoke too much truth. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) May 22, 2025

Not a chance in hell. Epstein exposed Snider and CNN for who they are. They will never invite him back.

A harsh dose of murderous reality doesn't draw the interest of this "journalist" - it activates her reflexive defensive instinct to protect those who called for and celebrate the murders. https://t.co/HdJBVQoctL — Jason Beale (@jabeale) May 22, 2025

Honestly what the hell is the matter with these people at CNN? Yesterday they were in rage about South African refugees escaping racial violence and today they do this. This outlet is a lost cause. https://t.co/cx5GX5WKTm — Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) May 22, 2025

What's wrong with CNN? How long have you got?

What did she think “intifada” meant?! https://t.co/BHbIDqAdET — Alyssa Beckerman 🎗️ (@AlyssaBeckerman) May 22, 2025

They know what it means. Just like they know what 'from the river to the sea' means.

They just pretend those phrases don't mean what they do.

Oh, we're getting there. We're definitely getting there.

CNN is a terrorist sympathizer https://t.co/bkSkxnUGLN — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) May 22, 2025

Not just a sympathizer, but an outright enabler. So are most of the Democrats who they have on as guests.

But they invited the wrong person on today.

CNN slipped up and accidentally let someone speak the truth. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zoeA8gzfKT — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) May 22, 2025

They will probably invite Mahmoud Khalil's wife on the show next to make up for the blunder.

Are you worried about conflating the "free free palestine socialist revolutionary lunatic" with the other "free free palestine revolutionary socialist lunatics"? — Michael Nordman (@nordm) May 22, 2025

“Are you worried people who call for Intifada will be conflated with people who carry out the Intifada?” — princessofwhales (@princessowhales) May 22, 2025

Snider is either too dumb or too ideologically captured to realize that this is exactly what she was saying.

Probably both.

He started with bread crumbs, but you know how CNN journalists keep walking over clues to tell their story, so then he throws bread slices and finally says F’it, take the whole loaf……can you see the relationship? — Ef-ran Yoo ll (@k2h2MW) May 22, 2025

That's a great analogy (though Snider looks like she should probably lay off the carbs a bit).

Jonathan Epstein, I don’t know what your twitter handle is but YOU ARE A BOSS.



THANK YOU for shutting down this revolting gaslighting CNN anchor trying to whitewash the terrorist ProP hate movement. https://t.co/rkN9B6rHts — Eitan 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@eitanaltman) May 22, 2025

We extend our thanks to Epstein as well.

We're tempted to say that maybe the Ivy League schools aren't completely lost, but we're pretty sure that Epstein became this smart and well-spoken despite attending Columbia, not because of it.

Either way, we appreciate him putting Sara Snider -- and her Norm Macdonald impersonation -- in her place.

What happened at the Capital Jewish Museum was an atrocity, but it is encouraging to see that the legacy media isn't going to get away with shifting, deflecting, and spinning their way out of this one.

Not if people like Jonathan Epstein have anything to say about it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



