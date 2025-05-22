They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting

That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:40 PM on May 22, 2025
Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File

We knew it was coming. 

We dreaded it, we prepared to cringe when we saw it, but we knew it was inevitable. 

After all, the dead legacy media is nothing if not predictable. 

After last night's fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC -- a shooting where the suspect is clearly seen shouting, 'Free, free Palestine!' (but The New York Times doesn't know what his motive was) -- we knew at least one legacy media outlet would do the Norm Macdonald meme. You know the one. 

The only question was who would be the first to wonder about the 'backlash.' MSNBC? The Atlantic? The New York Times? Maybe The Washington Post? 

Nope. It was CNN. We should have guessed.

Specifically, the culprit was CNN host Sara Snider, who chose to perform the meme in the most horrific way possible -- while interviewing one of the witnesses to the antisemitic slaying, young Columbia University alumnus Jonathan Epstein. 

Watch: 

Unbelievable. 

Jonathan Epstein: 'What I saw in his eyes. I mean, I went to Columbia [University] for grad school and I saw the same thing in his eyes that I saw in the eyes of all the protesters at Columbia. Nothing different between him and then.'  

Snider: 'But they did not create this horrific shooting.'  

Epstein: 'They gave permission. They gave the permission. And they have called for this. They have called for intifada revolution, which is the same thing he yelled last night.'

Good for Epstein for not buying her excuses for the college protesters calling for 'globalizing the intifada.' 

But then Snider makes the statement we all knew she would. 

Snider: 'Do you worry there will be a conflation though of the two — those people who are speaking their mind who really care about what’s happening in Gaza and those people who are like this person?'

Un - freaking - believable. 

Won't someone PLEASE think of the hateful students who are harassing and assaulting Jews on campus? 

They're as predictable as the tides. The late Macdonald's estate should sue Snider for royalties. 

But kudos to Epstein for not buying that nonsense either.

Epstein: 'A conflation? I mean they are calling for intifada. At Columbia University they call for intifada constantly. They’re not quiet. They’re loud. You can hear it. They make recordings of themselves. So what’s the difference?'

BOOM.

The only surprising thing about this entire exchange wasn't anything Snider predictably said, but the fact that they had such a strong, eloquent person on as a guest who would push back at her with no hesitation. 

She had no response to his accurate statements, and you can see how flustered she was that he wasn't giving in to her BS narrative. Not after what he had witnessed the night before.   

We're thinking that one of Snider's bookers just got fired this afternoon. 

Not a chance in hell. Epstein exposed Snider and CNN for who they are. They will never invite him back. 

What's wrong with CNN? How long have you got? 

They know what it means. Just like they know what 'from the river to the sea' means. 

They just pretend those phrases don't mean what they do. 

Oh, we're getting there. We're definitely getting there. 

Not just a sympathizer, but an outright enabler. So are most of the Democrats who they have on as guests. 

But they invited the wrong person on today. 

They will probably invite Mahmoud Khalil's wife on the show next to make up for the blunder. 

Snider is either too dumb or too ideologically captured to realize that this is exactly what she was saying. 

Probably both. 

That's a great analogy (though Snider looks like she should probably lay off the carbs a bit). 

We extend our thanks to Epstein as well. 

We're tempted to say that maybe the Ivy League schools aren't completely lost, but we're pretty sure that Epstein became this smart and well-spoken despite attending Columbia, not because of it. 

Either way, we appreciate him putting Sara Snider -- and her Norm Macdonald impersonation -- in her place. 

What happened at the Capital Jewish Museum was an atrocity, but it is encouraging to see that the legacy media isn't going to get away with shifting, deflecting, and spinning their way out of this one.

Not if people like Jonathan Epstein have anything to say about it. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


