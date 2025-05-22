Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Ilhan Omar CONDEMNS DC Shooting ... JUST KIDDING. Here's What She Really Did...
HAAA! S.E. Cupp Scolds the LEFT for Holding Jake Tapper Accountable and WOW,...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Having a Big, Beautiful Hissy Fit Means Something Good Is Happening
South Africa's President Walked Into the Oval Office. What Trump Said Left Him...
Trump in the Middle-East - What Comes Next? This Week on Capitol Hill...
DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So...
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and...
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will...
OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder...
Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It...
Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in...
'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over...

NY Times Reports Motive Unknown After Man Shouting 'Free Palestine' Killed 2 Near Jewish Museum

Doug P. | 1:35 PM on May 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

Last night a man who shouted "free Palestine" shot and killed two Israeli Embassy employees near the DC Capital Museum. The suspect was arrested and Attorney General Pam Bondi said he will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New York Times was spotted doing their thing again: 

Unreal. And we're pretty sure the FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino know full well what the motive was.

But the New York Times couldn't be more predictable:

Never change, NYT (and we know you won't).

Does the Times think the killer shouted "free Palestine" in a completely unrelated context?

Here's the Times looking for the motive: 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as President After DC Shooting
Sam J.
DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So Normalized
Sam J.
HAAA! S.E. Cupp Scolds the LEFT for Holding Jake Tapper Accountable and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Ilhan Omar CONDEMNS DC Shooting ... JUST KIDDING. Here's What She Really Did and Said (Watch)
Sam J.
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy
Sam J.
Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It All In His MANIFESTO (Screenshot)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as President After DC Shooting Sam J.
Advertisement