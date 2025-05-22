NY Times Reports Motive Unknown After Man Shouting 'Free Palestine' Killed 2 Near Jewish Museum

Last night a man who shouted "free Palestine" shot and killed two Israeli Embassy employees near the DC Capital Museum. The suspect was arrested and Attorney General Pam Bondi said he will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New York Times was spotted doing their thing again:

NYT doing its NYT thing. pic.twitter.com/Js6jLFw2H3 — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) May 22, 2025

Unreal. And we're pretty sure the FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino know full well what the motive was.

But the New York Times couldn't be more predictable:

Never change, NYT (and we know you won't).

It’s hard to spot things one refuses to see. https://t.co/qzD5n3EP7A — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) May 22, 2025

This is why trust in the media is in the toilet —the @nytimes acting as if the shooter’s “motive” wasn’t clear. https://t.co/8ZLMpbqAvy — John Rogers (@johnrogersal) May 22, 2025

Does the Times think the killer shouted "free Palestine" in a completely unrelated context?

they did the same thing with Biden’s mental decline. how do you represent the pinnacle of journalism but be unable to report things that are obvious to a child observing the situation? https://t.co/iVasJzcadg — amanda (@amandatalks__) May 22, 2025

Here's the Times looking for the motive: