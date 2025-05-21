Breaking: Two Jewish Diplomats Shot and Killed at Museum Event in Washington, D.C.

There are reports this evening of a shooting inside the DC Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Several news agencies are reporting that two victims were fatally shot by a man wearing a keffiyeh who was shouting 'Free Palestine!' The museum was hosting a Young Diplomats event.

Here's info as the story broke. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Intense police presence and possible detained suspect inside DC Capitol Jewish Museum, outside of which a fatal shooting of two individuals occurred.



The museum was hosting a Young Diplomats event sponsored by the American Jewish Committee inside. https://t.co/cXDbBLsYhp pic.twitter.com/scMZ54kchA — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 22, 2025

Two Israeli Embassy staff members in their twenties were tragically murdered this evening in a senseless act of violence, mere steps away from the headquarters of (FBI) in Washington, D.C., following a recent surge with the city reporting nine homicides in just eight days. — Potomac Press (@PotomacPressDc) May 22, 2025

US homeland secretary says 2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in shooting outside DC Jewish Museumhttps://t.co/05JT6kTlhq — Dominic Favazzo 🎸🥁🎤🎧🎹🎷🪇 (@FavazzoDom63444) May 22, 2025

2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC, Noem says https://t.co/2dh5kI9DDN — The Press-Enterprise (@pressenterprise) May 22, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has confirmed the shooting and some major details.

Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

As of this writing, it is unknown if a suspect has been arrested.