Breaking: Two Jewish Diplomats Shot and Killed at Museum Event in Washington, D.C.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:50 PM on May 21, 2025
Townhall Media

There are reports this evening of a shooting inside the DC Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Several news agencies are reporting that two victims were fatally shot by a man wearing a keffiyeh who was shouting 'Free Palestine!' The museum was hosting a Young Diplomats event.

Here's info as the story broke. (READ)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has confirmed the shooting and some major details.

As of this writing, it is unknown if a suspect has been arrested.

