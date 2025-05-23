Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their...
Dems Told Us This NEVER HAPPENS! Colombian National Stole $400K In Federal Benefits AND Voted In 2024

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 23, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats promised us we didn't need the SAVE Act because it was already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections.

But will ya look at this. An illegal in Massachusetts not only got almost half a million in stolen benefits, but she voted in the 2024 election.

We're going to guess she didn't vote for Trump.

More from the Boston Herald:

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez, 59, also allegedly voted in the 2024 presidential election, and she obtained a Massachusetts Real ID and eight other state IDs, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Orovio-Hernandez allegedly used the stolen identity to submit a fraudulent voter registration in January 2023, and cast a fraudulent ballot in last year’s presidential election.

She’s accused of improperly receiving about $400,000 in federal benefits: $259,589 in Section 8 rental assistance benefits from October 2011 through January 2025; $101,257 in Social Security disability benefits from July 2014 through January 2025; and $43,348 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from April 2005 through January 2025.

Just incredible.

Mayor Wu will sue to keep her here.

As they always are, it seems.

Democrats SWORE it didn't!

Easily.

This one just got caught.

That's Step 1.

We're moving into Step 2: 'Okay, it's happening, but not often. And why do you care?!'

Because there's a 100% chance this 'Massachusetts woman' voted for Democrats.

That's why.

Bingo!

And will keep happening.

She'll fight to keep that criminal here, too.

They've got to protect the Democrats.

'Here's $400K in benefits!' - Maura Healey, probably.

This will bankrupt us.

And Democrats don't care.

