Dems Told Us This NEVER HAPPENS! Colombian National Stole $400K In Federal Benefits AND Voted In 2024

Democrats promised us we didn't need the SAVE Act because it was already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections.

But will ya look at this. An illegal in Massachusetts not only got almost half a million in stolen benefits, but she voted in the 2024 election.

We're going to guess she didn't vote for Trump.

Colombian national in Massachusetts allegedly received more than $400,000 in stolen federal benefits, voted in 2024 election https://t.co/ORCTfLJXyY — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) May 22, 2025

More from the Boston Herald:

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez, 59, also allegedly voted in the 2024 presidential election, and she obtained a Massachusetts Real ID and eight other state IDs, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office. Orovio-Hernandez allegedly used the stolen identity to submit a fraudulent voter registration in January 2023, and cast a fraudulent ballot in last year’s presidential election. She’s accused of improperly receiving about $400,000 in federal benefits: $259,589 in Section 8 rental assistance benefits from October 2011 through January 2025; $101,257 in Social Security disability benefits from July 2014 through January 2025; and $43,348 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from April 2005 through January 2025.

Just incredible.

Sounds like @MayorWu has a new City Councilor! — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) May 22, 2025

Mayor Wu will sue to keep her here.

Another “conspiracy theory” proven true — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) May 22, 2025

As they always are, it seems.

But I thought this doesn’t happen. 🤔 — Pattie C 🇺🇸 (@Sweet_P_916) May 22, 2025

Democrats SWORE it didn't!

It’s Massachusetts so I don’t need my shocked face but objectively if there’s 1 there’s a thousand more. — Angela the skeptic 👀🦖 (@MassSkeptic) May 23, 2025

Easily.

This one just got caught.

But. But. But. Dems say this never happens. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) May 23, 2025

That's Step 1.

We're moving into Step 2: 'Okay, it's happening, but not often. And why do you care?!'

And the democrats are fighting to protect people like her and their fraud — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) May 22, 2025

Because there's a 100% chance this 'Massachusetts woman' voted for Democrats.

That's why.

This is exactly why democrats do not want Voter ID. We should demand that they do. — CochilocoCPG (@CochilocoCPG) May 22, 2025

Bingo!

That thing that never happens happened again https://t.co/doN9euAheD — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) May 23, 2025

And will keep happening.

Maura Healey's best friend ⬇️ https://t.co/vRGHwrgaS6 — MA against Healey (@MA_vs_Healey) May 23, 2025

She'll fight to keep that criminal here, too.

Even the Herald won't say ILLEGAL ALIEN. https://t.co/YBhi0OYLXF — Biden's AutoPen (@coopersweets1) May 23, 2025

They've got to protect the Democrats.

'Here's $400K in benefits!' - Maura Healey, probably.

40 years of at least 30 million illegals who have frauded out every single program. America, you absolute fools. https://t.co/GsoKhJ8RRd — V. M. Nasti Actual (@vincenzo412) May 23, 2025

This will bankrupt us.

And Democrats don't care.

