Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals

The longer the Biden administration is out of office the more we're finding out about just how disastrous and crooked it was. You already know that the media has taken the "now it can be told" approach when it comes to the steps the White House took to attempt to hide Joe Biden's cognitive decline, and now we're finding out more about why the Democrats have been freaking out about Team Trump's focus on eliminating federal government waste, fraud and abuse.

Advertisement

There are reasons -- billions and perhaps trillions of them -- that the Democrats have had a meltdown about the new administration and DOGE.

Watch this exchange between Sen. John Kennedy and Energy Secretary Chris Wright for a greater understanding of the kinds of boondoggles taxpayers were being ripped off in order to fund, and it accelerated as January 20th approached:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yikes.

Here's just part of that back and forth:

***

Sen. Kennedy: The 76-day period you're talking about, that's the period between the time President Trump was elected, and President Biden left office, is that right?

Energy Secretary Wright: That's correct.

Sen. Kennedy: And during that short period of time, 76 days, how much taxpayer money went out the door of the Department of Energy.

Energy Secretary Wright: From the loan program office, in loans and commitments, $93 billion dollars. Well over twice as much as in the previous 15 years.

Sen. Kennedy: How do you vet and do due diligence on a loan in 76 days? ONE loan, much less $93 billion dollars. How do you do it?

Energy Secretary Wright: I think it's pretty clear it wasn't done in many cases. There are lots of funds that have gone out the door and commitments that were made from businesses that provided no business plan -- no numbers about their own financial solvency.

Sen. Kennedy: So you're telling me that the Department of Energy, in the 76 day period, before their boss was gonna leave office, gave or loaned money to entities that had no business plan?

Energy Secretary Wright: Correct.

***

Follow the money and hold people accountable. The Biden-Harris years were a free-for-all of Dems and their cronies raiding the Treasury. It couldn't be more clear that those who are angry about efforts to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse are the wasters, fraudsters and abusers.