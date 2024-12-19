By the Numbers? Pentagon Official Stuns By Saying They Miscounted Troops in Syria

Sometimes you just can’t believe what you’re hearing. That’s what happened Thursday, when a Pentagon spokesman said he just learned there were more than 1100 extra troops in Syria than the public was told. What? How does this even happen?
🚨 Biden Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder says he "recently learned" there are actually 2,000+ U.S. troops deployed in Syria — far more than the 900 they had previously announced. pic.twitter.com/MKlqO2ZlqS— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2024
For a department that lost track of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for several days, this didn’t surprise posters.
Outright lying to the American people. Trying to come clean in the waning final days.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 19, 2024
Nothing new under the sun.— GearDown (@GearDown10) December 19, 2024
Except this time, they're not bragging about it. pic.twitter.com/cqdD5SfT3F
We can't have our military lying to the sitting president. This is insanity!— Angela Carter (@AngelaConn82823) December 19, 2024
Seeing that the military requires orders to deploy troops, many are wondering how they could not know how many are in Syria at any given moment.
I guess they have no deployment records for their troops. 🤦♀️— DMS-100 Tech (@dms_100_200) December 19, 2024
You have to be kidding me. How does he not know this? Not a single person is sent there without direct written orders.— Steven Evans J (@StevenEvanJ) December 19, 2024
Seriously? Not a single troop should be sent without direct orders.— Olivia (@BurgerIover20) December 19, 2024
Others recalled Kamala Harris lying about troops in war zones during her debate with President-Elect Donald Trump.
FLASHBACK: In September, Kamala Harris lied on the debate stage:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 19, 2024
“as of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century.”
Did Congress approve this military action? And Kamala swore in the debate with Trump that she had no troops overseas.— HedleyLamarr 🇮🇱 ✊🐾 (@HedleyLamarr10) December 19, 2024
in her defense, she was clueless about everything— Itzame - Mario (@mariodelcid) December 20, 2024
Clueless describes everything about the outgoing Biden administration. Hopefully, there will be major changes at the Pentagon when Trump takes office and if Pete Hegseth gets confirmed as his Secretary of Defense.
