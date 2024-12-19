By the Numbers? Pentagon Official Stuns By Saying They Miscounted Troops in Syria

Sometimes you just can’t believe what you’re hearing. That’s what happened Thursday, when a Pentagon spokesman said he just learned there were more than 1100 extra troops in Syria than the public was told. What? How does this even happen?

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 Biden Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder says he "recently learned" there are actually 2,000+ U.S. troops deployed in Syria — far more than the 900 they had previously announced. pic.twitter.com/MKlqO2ZlqS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2024

For a department that lost track of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for several days, this didn’t surprise posters.

Outright lying to the American people. Trying to come clean in the waning final days.



We need mass firings at the Pentagon. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 19, 2024

Nothing new under the sun.



Except this time, they're not bragging about it. pic.twitter.com/cqdD5SfT3F — GearDown (@GearDown10) December 19, 2024

We can't have our military lying to the sitting president. This is insanity! — Angela Carter (@AngelaConn82823) December 19, 2024

Seeing that the military requires orders to deploy troops, many are wondering how they could not know how many are in Syria at any given moment.

I guess they have no deployment records for their troops. 🤦‍♀️ — DMS-100 Tech (@dms_100_200) December 19, 2024

You have to be kidding me. How does he not know this? Not a single person is sent there without direct written orders. — Steven Evans J (@StevenEvanJ) December 19, 2024

Seriously? Not a single troop should be sent without direct orders. — Olivia (@BurgerIover20) December 19, 2024

Others recalled Kamala Harris lying about troops in war zones during her debate with President-Elect Donald Trump.

FLASHBACK: In September, Kamala Harris lied on the debate stage:



“as of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century.” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 19, 2024

Did Congress approve this military action? And Kamala swore in the debate with Trump that she had no troops overseas. — HedleyLamarr 🇮🇱 ✊🐾 (@HedleyLamarr10) December 19, 2024

in her defense, she was clueless about everything — Itzame - Mario (@mariodelcid) December 20, 2024

Clueless describes everything about the outgoing Biden administration. Hopefully, there will be major changes at the Pentagon when Trump takes office and if Pete Hegseth gets confirmed as his Secretary of Defense.