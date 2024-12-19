By the Numbers? Pentagon Official Stuns By Saying They Miscounted Troops in Syria

Puzzling Presidency: Scott Jennings Easily Flips ‘Who’s Running The Country?’ Question on...
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Sometimes you just can’t believe what you’re hearing. That’s what happened Thursday, when a Pentagon spokesman said he just learned there were more than 1100 extra troops in Syria than the public was told. What? How does this even happen?

Here’s more. (WATCH)

For a department that lost track of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for several days, this didn’t surprise posters.

Seeing that the military requires orders to deploy troops, many are wondering how they could not know how many are in Syria at any given moment.

Others recalled Kamala Harris lying about troops in war zones during her debate with President-Elect Donald Trump.

Clueless describes everything about the outgoing Biden administration. Hopefully, there will be major changes at the Pentagon when Trump takes office and if Pete Hegseth gets confirmed as his Secretary of Defense.

Tags: DEBATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS LIES

