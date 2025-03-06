Professor Implies DOGE Rooting Out Government Waste Is Racist

DOGE is giving people all sorts of fits. We don't know exactly what Columbia University Professor Basil Smikle is trying to say, so we thought we'd post the video for you to decode. Smikle acknowledges that DOGE is trying to root out waste from the government, but he doesn't seem to understand that President Donald Trump is making all of these cuts during his administration. Smikle says that cuts are against the government of Barack Obama, our first black president, and then he throws in there that we could have had our first female black president in Kamala Harris. Apparently, DOGE is attacking her pretend administration.

Advertisement

Columbia University Professor Basil Smikle implies that DOGE saving taxpayer money is racist: “There are people who are charged with trying to find savings. So yes, it’s an attack on government, but it’s also an attack on this government. What I mean by that is it’s an attack on… pic.twitter.com/iKrwcIYxlB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2025

… it’s an attack on this government that used to be headed by a black man. It’s an attack on this government that almost elected a black woman to the highest office in the land.”

Of what is this guy a professor? The "government" didn't almost elect Harris. The people voted for Trump knowing that part of his agenda was reducing the bloat in the federal government. But it's the federal government that could have been run by a black woman … are we hearing this right?

This government is headed by Donald Trump. He gets to run it as he sees fit using the powers granted to him by Article II of the Constitution and statute. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) March 6, 2025

That has to be one of the most ludacris statements I have heard yet. — XRP Hitman (@RobertKalish) March 6, 2025

Race will always be their backup card. Always. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) March 6, 2025

“used to be headed by a black man”



You will not be shocked to learn that his PhD is in “politics and education”.



We need to stop pretending that “education” is a real academic field. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 6, 2025

I really don’t care. These morons consider anything racist that doesn’t place them at an advantage because of the color of their skin. If eliminating waste and ensuring a free and meritocratic society are racist, then this new racism is the best thing ever. — The Younger (@ZpitnFacz) March 6, 2025

The racist bit is wearing thin. He even knows it; look at the half-smile on his face as he says crap he doesn’t believe. — Belt-Fed Reverend (@BeltFedRev) March 6, 2025

That last sentence is super accurate. Unfortunately governments aren’t supposed to be the ones electing.. — Samuel Nutter (@samnutter87) March 6, 2025

That is the worst logic I have ever heard. Zero foundation. How is this man a professor of anything? — Jim Bennett (@j_g_bennett) March 6, 2025

Advertisement

Absolutely everything is about race — Carl Burke (@ckburke57) March 6, 2025

Always the race card. — EddieB (@EddieB35404795) March 6, 2025

Cutting government is racist because it's the government that was once run by Obama. Is that what he's saying? DOGE is racist?

***