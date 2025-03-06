VIP
Professor Implies DOGE Rooting Out Government Waste Is Racist

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 06, 2025
Twitter

DOGE is giving people all sorts of fits. We don't know exactly what Columbia University Professor Basil Smikle is trying to say, so we thought we'd post the video for you to decode. Smikle acknowledges that DOGE is trying to root out waste from the government, but he doesn't seem to understand that President Donald Trump is making all of these cuts during his administration. Smikle says that cuts are against the government of Barack Obama, our first black president, and then he throws in there that we could have had our first female black president in Kamala Harris. Apparently, DOGE is attacking her pretend administration.

… it’s an attack on this government that used to be headed by a black man. It’s an attack on this government that almost elected a black woman to the highest office in the land.”

Of what is this guy a professor? The "government" didn't almost elect Harris. The people voted for Trump knowing that part of his agenda was reducing the bloat in the federal government. But it's the federal government that could have been run by a black woman … are we hearing this right?

