Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About...
K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young...
VIP
WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In...
We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It...
OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying...
John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is...
We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazi...
Countdown Starts for Democrats to Defend Newly Imprisoned Murderous ‘Anticristo’ MS-13 Gan...
‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for...
Demsurrection Bop! Parody Music Video Celebrates the Newark Democrats’ Love for Illegal Al...
TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the...
VIP
UK Woman Headed to Prison for Killing Man Who Was Sexually Assaulting Her
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Republicans 'You All Got the White Supremacists Galore'
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says JD Vance Doesn’t Really Have Anything to Do

Neil deGrasse Tyson's Latest Deep Thought on Jesus and Guns Has the Intellectual Depth of a Splash Pad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 11, 2025
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP, File

For a man with advanced degrees, Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the dimmest bulbs we've ever seen. When he's not being a wet blanket about things like Santa Claus, or shaming us for 'misgendering' Rudolph, he's got some interesting observations about God.

Advertisement

And by 'interesting' we mean 'insipid' and snobbish.

So we regret to inform you that everyone's least favorite scientific scold is back, with deep thoughts about Jesus and guns.

This is the sort of thing a profoundly stupid person says in an effort to sound intelligent.

That's weird.

Also, this writer is going to put on her best impression of NdT here: ACKSHUALLY, you're not actually kissing your own lips in the mirror, but a reflection pieced together by your brain.

How'd she do?

You made this writer laugh out loud.

Well done.

Nailed it. Expect a lot of that with the arrival of Pope Leo XIV.

Recommended

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest
Sam J.
Advertisement

He has not.

Heh.

Accurate.

Being a virtue signaling d-bag is what NdT does best.

This is 100% correct.

Pierce Brosnan is up there, but there's a case to be made for Sean Connery and even Roger Moore.

Advertisement

OMG he is literally this meme.

Hahahahahahaha.

If he's been thinking a lot, it doesn't show.

Or maybe this is the best he's got to offer.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AMERICA GUNS JESUS NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest
Sam J.
Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind
Sam J.
We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)
Sam J.
K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'
Sam J.
John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is For Threatening Stephen Miller
Sam J.
OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest Sam J.
Advertisement