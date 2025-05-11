Neil deGrasse Tyson's Latest Deep Thought on Jesus and Guns Has the Intellectual Depth of a Splash Pad

For a man with advanced degrees, Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the dimmest bulbs we've ever seen. When he's not being a wet blanket about things like Santa Claus, or shaming us for 'misgendering' Rudolph, he's got some interesting observations about God.

And by 'interesting' we mean 'insipid' and snobbish.

So we regret to inform you that everyone's least favorite scientific scold is back, with deep thoughts about Jesus and guns.

Been thinking a lot lately about the morals of Jesus of Nazareth. Wondering what his rifle of choice would be if he moved to America. An AR-15 or an AK-47? pic.twitter.com/uMxpmp0rWL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 9, 2025

This is the sort of thing a profoundly stupid person says in an effort to sound intelligent.

Don't you have a mirror to kiss pic.twitter.com/R4oqG432yR — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) May 9, 2025

That's weird.

Also, this writer is going to put on her best impression of NdT here: ACKSHUALLY, you're not actually kissing your own lips in the mirror, but a reflection pieced together by your brain.

How'd she do?

You made this writer laugh out loud.

Well done.

Nailed it. Expect a lot of that with the arrival of Pope Leo XIV.

I see you haven’t become less annoying. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 9, 2025

He has not.

Heh.

Accurate.

I've been thinking a lot lately about scientists who aren't virtue signaling douche bags.

Your name never crossed my mind. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 9, 2025

Being a virtue signaling d-bag is what NdT does best.

Thankfully, Jesus was the son of God who willingly went to his death to save all mankind.



But on another level, he was unjustly murdered by his government because his speech threatened them, which is exactly the scenario the 2nd Amendment is designed to prevent. https://t.co/uByszQgIun — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 11, 2025

This is 100% correct.

Obviously AR-15. Obviously. What a stupid question.



What I wonder is who Jesus would consider to be the best Bond. Obviously Pierce Brosnan, right? https://t.co/JKVfI3uUST — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 11, 2025

Pierce Brosnan is up there, but there's a case to be made for Sean Connery and even Roger Moore.

Dr. Tyson, in commenting on Christianity and gun rights in the same tweet, is going for the gold in the Dunning-Kruger Olympics.



Also, did you know the Gregorian calendar new year is arbitrary and not cosmically significant? https://t.co/0nf57POOJ5 pic.twitter.com/XdcDUUHP9k — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) May 9, 2025

OMG he is literally this meme.

On the third day, God created the Remington bolt action rifle so that man could fight the dinosaurs. And the homosexuals. Duh. https://t.co/uc2KmisS3u https://t.co/pf5DNdOCcW — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 9, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

If he's been thinking a lot, it doesn't show.

Or maybe this is the best he's got to offer.

