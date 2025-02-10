Oh, Shut Up! Anti-Theist Neil deGrasse Tyson Posts Another 'Hot Take' About Athletes And God

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on February 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's a fun poll that goes around Twitter every now and then about who are the most insufferable people on Earth. The choices always identify those who can simply never shut up about their cause which they have turned into their entire personality. 

Some of the usual suspects include vegans, CrossFitters, and environmentalists (and sometimes those who can never stop telling everyone on Twitter about their air fryer). But one category that is always included is 'anti-theists.' They aren't just atheists, which is fine if that is someone's personal spiritual choice. No, anti-theists actively oppose and rant against any mention of religion -- usually Christianity -- in society and automatically hate anyone who celebrates faith. 

If that sounds like they are insecure about their secularism, it's because they are. 

If it also sounds like noted 'thief of joy' Neil deGrasse Tyson, it's because that is exactly who he is and what he has let himself become. 

Tyson loves to destroy anything fun, beautiful, or aspirational. Most infamously, he has 'scientifically' disputed the possibility of Santa Claus making his annual sleigh ride every Christmas. More recently, he scoffed at Elon Musk's desire to take mankind to Mars

But when it comes to the subject of God, that's when Tyson truly makes himself quite possibly the most insufferable person on the planet. After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX last night, the team's quarterback (and Super Bowl MVP) Jalen Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni humbly thanked and praised God in their post-game interviews.

Tyson, of course, couldn't help himself but post another 'hot take' about that on Twitter. 

Yes, Neil. We get that you have no conception of the nature of God or the meaning of man's faith. You don't have to keep reminding us. 

And yet, somehow, you still do. 

We could type countless words explaining how Tyson totally does not get it, but he'd never listen. Instead, we'll just have some fun with the total DRAGGING that Twitter gave him after he sent his cringe tweet early this morning.

Because he deserved every bit of it.

Yes. Yes, he is that desperate. 

Considering all that he has gotten wrong about COVID, 'gender ideology' and so many other important issues recently, he's terrified that he has become more of a laughingstock than a 'respected scientist.' 

He's not wrong there. 

Tyson doesn't follow science, at least not anymore. He is an acolyte of 'The Science.' That is his religion and he is so fervent about it, he can't allow any other religions to exist. 

That pretty much says it all about what kind of 'scientist' Tyson is. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

We could watch that 1,000 times and never get tired of it (or stop laughing). 

Tyson can't even be original in his denouncements of faith. He just recycles the same old cringe every several years or so, maybe hoping that THIS time, people won't laugh at him.

Welp. Maybe next time. 

Showing humility, being grateful, having faith, taking personal responsibility, sharing ...

These are all foreign concepts to Tyson. 

That's an alien concept to him as well. 

And none other than losing Kansas City quarterback Pat Mahomes demonstrated it last night. 

'Grace' is another word that we're certain Tyson has never used before. 

LOL. This is true. Not only that, but he would try to lock the elevator so no one else could get out. 

Almost certainly while staring into a full-sized mirror admiring himself. 

Whoo, boy. Did Tyson back the wrong horse in the gender 'debate' or what? 

We almost hesitate to give him the attention of a Twitchy article, but it's just too much fun seeing everyone dunk on him. 

He can't help himself. 

We're reluctant to give him the credit of the appellation 'philosopher,' but this meme is so fitting. Tyson is the way he is because he's miserable and wants everyone else to be miserable with him. 

If Democrats keep going the way Tyson is going, they may never win another national election. 

Tyson hasn't even approached that line in as long as we can remember.

Hey, we don't think that's fair. 

We know SO many people with developmental disabilities who are infinitely more intelligent and wise than Tyson has chosen to be. 

It will never be enough for him to live and let live. Or to let people enjoy nice things. 

Neil deGrasse Tyson MUST preach his gospel of anti-theism. He is a secular evangelist ... and quite possibly the most cringeworthy and insufferable one in the entire history of Twitter. 

