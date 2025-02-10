Oh, Shut Up! Anti-Theist Neil deGrasse Tyson Posts Another 'Hot Take' About Athletes And God

There's a fun poll that goes around Twitter every now and then about who are the most insufferable people on Earth. The choices always identify those who can simply never shut up about their cause which they have turned into their entire personality.

Some of the usual suspects include vegans, CrossFitters, and environmentalists (and sometimes those who can never stop telling everyone on Twitter about their air fryer). But one category that is always included is 'anti-theists.' They aren't just atheists, which is fine if that is someone's personal spiritual choice. No, anti-theists actively oppose and rant against any mention of religion -- usually Christianity -- in society and automatically hate anyone who celebrates faith.

If that sounds like they are insecure about their secularism, it's because they are.

If it also sounds like noted 'thief of joy' Neil deGrasse Tyson, it's because that is exactly who he is and what he has let himself become.

Tyson loves to destroy anything fun, beautiful, or aspirational. Most infamously, he has 'scientifically' disputed the possibility of Santa Claus making his annual sleigh ride every Christmas. More recently, he scoffed at Elon Musk's desire to take mankind to Mars.

But when it comes to the subject of God, that's when Tyson truly makes himself quite possibly the most insufferable person on the planet. After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX last night, the team's quarterback (and Super Bowl MVP) Jalen Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni humbly thanked and praised God in their post-game interviews.

Tyson, of course, couldn't help himself but post another 'hot take' about that on Twitter.

Curious that talented athletes frequently credit God when they win, but we rarely see them blame God when they lose. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 10, 2025

Yes, Neil. We get that you have no conception of the nature of God or the meaning of man's faith. You don't have to keep reminding us.

And yet, somehow, you still do.

We could type countless words explaining how Tyson totally does not get it, but he'd never listen. Instead, we'll just have some fun with the total DRAGGING that Twitter gave him after he sent his cringe tweet early this morning.

Because he deserved every bit of it.

Are you really so desperate for attention, you're engagement farming on X? Bro. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 10, 2025

Yes. Yes, he is that desperate.

Considering all that he has gotten wrong about COVID, 'gender ideology' and so many other important issues recently, he's terrified that he has become more of a laughingstock than a 'respected scientist.'

He's not wrong there.

Legitimately never seen you or any of your colleagues admit that The Science got anything wrong about anything regardless of how overwhelming the evidence that it had been wrong was — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 10, 2025

Tyson doesn't follow science, at least not anymore. He is an acolyte of 'The Science.' That is his religion and he is so fervent about it, he can't allow any other religions to exist.

That pretty much says it all about what kind of 'scientist' Tyson is.

HAHAHAHAHA.

We could watch that 1,000 times and never get tired of it (or stop laughing).

Scientists are predicting that, given another 12 years, he will come up with an even slightly better version of this bit https://t.co/fNFakFTAST pic.twitter.com/EnaiPTLE98 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 10, 2025

Tyson can't even be original in his denouncements of faith. He just recycles the same old cringe every several years or so, maybe hoping that THIS time, people won't laugh at him.

Welp. Maybe next time.

So what you're saying is "religious people thank a power greater than themselves for their success but take responsibility for their failures themselves." You're describing humility. — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) February 10, 2025

It has to be tiring to be this way, but...



That winning athletes are grateful and losing aren't blameful is proof of their faith in a way your one-track mind can't grasp.



The losing athletes are taking personal responsibility, while the winning are sharing in the credit. https://t.co/ReRK8omj1P — Cigars and Legs (@cigarsandlegs) February 10, 2025

Showing humility, being grateful, having faith, taking personal responsibility, sharing ...

These are all foreign concepts to Tyson.

We praise God when we lose too, Neil https://t.co/m2M4gRaxvs — Otto Von Pissmarck (@pissmarck) February 10, 2025

That's an alien concept to him as well.

And none other than losing Kansas City quarterback Pat Mahomes demonstrated it last night.

Correct. They praise God in the losses too. https://t.co/gRwi43pn4c pic.twitter.com/3r4tjLeLJt — Brent Beshore (@BrentBeshore) February 10, 2025

'Grace' is another word that we're certain Tyson has never used before.

This guy is the human equivalent of a fart in an elevator. https://t.co/gStWaGm1kq — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 10, 2025

LOL. This is true. Not only that, but he would try to lock the elevator so no one else could get out.

I swear he wakes up every morning and asks himself "how can I be a bigger insufferable douche today?" https://t.co/xbbAF9RrUm — Johnny Blade (@BenjaminBreeg__) February 10, 2025

Almost certainly while staring into a full-sized mirror admiring himself.

If you had your way, female athletes would have men to blame for their losses. https://t.co/5wyFO5xtBS — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 10, 2025

Whoo, boy. Did Tyson back the wrong horse in the gender 'debate' or what?

No one asked you. No one ever asks you. pic.twitter.com/1ITLaukynv — Mojo Resin (@MojoResin) February 10, 2025

Oh look, another beard-scratching moment from the universe's biggest twat. — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) February 10, 2025

We almost hesitate to give him the attention of a Twitchy article, but it's just too much fun seeing everyone dunk on him.

Curious that some atheists are unable to maintain their godless identity without having to be a miserable twat when someone else outwardly expresses their religious identity. https://t.co/V7CIh7nnBx — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 10, 2025

He can't help himself.

We're reluctant to give him the credit of the appellation 'philosopher,' but this meme is so fitting. Tyson is the way he is because he's miserable and wants everyone else to be miserable with him.

Have heart, Neil. Maybe if your side wins the next election you can send them to reeducation camps to set them right. https://t.co/rRUfxRjvGR — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 10, 2025

If Democrats keep going the way Tyson is going, they may never win another national election.

Tyson hasn't even approached that line in as long as we can remember.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I regret to inform you...@neiltyson is still retarded. https://t.co/2633osvAfF — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 10, 2025

Hey, we don't think that's fair.

We know SO many people with developmental disabilities who are infinitely more intelligent and wise than Tyson has chosen to be.

It will never be enough for him to live and let live. Or to let people enjoy nice things.

Neil deGrasse Tyson MUST preach his gospel of anti-theism. He is a secular evangelist ... and quite possibly the most cringeworthy and insufferable one in the entire history of Twitter.