Sour Grapes: Watch As Neil Degrasse Tyson Dumps on Elon Musk's Plan to Visit Mars

Remember when Neil deGrasse Tyson was going to be the next Carl Sagan? The Left held Tyson up as the apex of scientific thought and the future of the discipline.

Advertisement

Instead, Tyson has turned into a massive wet blanket who likes to spoil Christmas by explaining how it's impossible for Santa to visit everyone on Christmas Eve and that we've 'misgendered' Rudolph. Bet he's a blast at the office Christmas party.

Anyway.

You'd think Tyson would be all in on space exploration, and that getting to Mars would be something he'd really, really like to see happenin.

You'd be wrong.

Watch:

Neil Degrasse Tyson criticizes Elon's plan to go to Mars, saying "What's the return on investment? Nothing." pic.twitter.com/84euhIzsh7 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 2, 2024

Seriously?

Nothing?

We wouldn't learn anything? Expand human knowledge and space exploration?

Let's be honest. He said this for one reason only: he doesn't like Elon Musk.

And that, frankly, is sad.

Tyson is a pompous windbag with zero vision. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) December 2, 2024

He sure is.

Neil’s just upset he doesn’t have a plan to get us to mars. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 2, 2024

If anyone else had a plan to go to Mars, Tyson would be on board for it.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a political commissar, not a scientist.



He’s there to shoot the scientists who dare to retreat from the party dogma. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) December 2, 2024

Bingo.

What's the ROI on Neil Degrasse Tyson's opinion? Zero. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) December 2, 2024

Less than zero.

Neil has made a living off talking about space but gaslights Elon for wanting to go there



Bezos also wants to go there, but where is that criticism?



This isn’t about space. It’s personal for Neil and that writes him off as unprofessional. — Ftwpurpl (@ftwpurpl) December 2, 2024

Exactly this.

Shameful for a scientist to say this. Science has one commandment: contribute to science. Returns on investment come later, maybe years or even decades later. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) December 2, 2024

The knowledge we'd gain immediately is a return on that investment.

It is absolutely incredible to me to watch a man of science argue AGAINST space exploration simply because he doesn’t like the guy advocating for it https://t.co/7ETGBK7zCg — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 2, 2024

It really is.

For a student of Carl Sagan to say this, just shows what an utter baffon Degrasse-Tyson has become.



Exploration infrastructure, doesn't have an ROI, until suddenly it does.



When you solve problems & improve outcomes, it becomes a stepping stone. Neil KNOWS THIS, So sour grapes. https://t.co/ngbxcxODGV pic.twitter.com/HPLLDu08Jq — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) December 2, 2024

Advertisement

All because he doesn't like Musk's politics.

Insurance policies rarely have a "return on investment". But they are a hedge against disaster. https://t.co/BpJAiLW8px — Mr. Crow (@Crowesq) December 2, 2024

Bingo.

Why does a pseudo scientist who doesn’t know a thing about raising venture capital complain Musk plans to go to Mars? Why worry about return on investment? Taxpayer aren’t paying. He has no expertise on non-governmental space ventures (note note not bad-mouthing Gates)—quiet son. https://t.co/i4RDVKUD48 — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) December 2, 2024

Because he doesn't want Musk to have a win.

“What’s the ROI of going to Mars?” Uhhh going to Mars…? https://t.co/VKjNjSpAhm — AgedGouda (@Aged_Gouda7) December 2, 2024

Yeah. It's MARS.

The ROI on going to Mars is knowledge. https://t.co/bLMB3TYXEv — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) December 2, 2024

And Tyson doesn't care.