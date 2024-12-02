Sour Grapes: Watch As Neil Degrasse Tyson Dumps on Elon Musk's Plan to Visit Mars

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 02, 2024
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP, File

Remember when Neil deGrasse Tyson was going to be the next Carl Sagan? The Left held Tyson up as the apex of scientific thought and the future of the discipline.

Instead, Tyson has turned into a massive wet blanket who likes to spoil Christmas by explaining how it's impossible for Santa to visit everyone on Christmas Eve and that we've 'misgendered' Rudolph. Bet he's a blast at the office Christmas party.

Anyway.

You'd think Tyson would be all in on space exploration, and that getting to Mars would be something he'd really, really like to see happenin.

You'd be wrong.

Watch:

Seriously?

Nothing?

We wouldn't learn anything? Expand human knowledge and space exploration?

Let's be honest. He said this for one reason only: he doesn't like Elon Musk.

And that, frankly, is sad.

He sure is.

If anyone else had a plan to go to Mars, Tyson would be on board for it.

Bingo.

Less than zero.

Exactly this.

The knowledge we'd gain immediately is a return on that investment.

It really is.

All because he doesn't like Musk's politics.

Bingo.

Because he doesn't want Musk to have a win.

Yeah. It's MARS.

And Tyson doesn't care.

