'But You Ain't Got No Legs!': Joe Biden Posts Earth Day Photo and We Have MANY Questions

It can't be all that difficult to be Joe Biden these days. Just like when he was 'President,' all he needs to do is show up for pudding time, take naps on the beach, and try not to bite into too many small children.

Advertisement

As for America, all we want out of Biden is to just ... go away.

But the poor guy. He can't even do that right.

Even on Easter, when the entire Biden clan takes a picture without him in it, he finds a way to Photoshop himself in there anyway.

Yesterday, of course, was Earth Day in America and around the world. Some of the usual suspects, like Nancy Pelosi, tried to gin up some climate crisis panic by posting about it, but the collective yawn from pretty much everyone showed that no one really cares about that fake agenda anymore.

We were tempted to ignore Biden's own Earth Day message on X, but we couldn't. Because, just like the Biden family Easter photo, good old Dementia Joe managed to celebrate Earth Day by posting a photo that was CREEPY AF.

Together, we proved that we don’t have to choose between protecting the environment and growing the economy. We did both. This Earth Day, let’s remember that preserving what we cannot replace isn’t just an option – it’s our duty to future generations. pic.twitter.com/ByFK3E1Ntn — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 22, 2025

First of all, no. The Biden administration didn't 'do both.' It managed to set the American economy on fire in service of climate change boondoggles like the 'Inflation Reduction Act', which didn't, in point of fact, accomplish anything for the environment. It just lined the pockets of the left's political patrons at the expense of the American taxpayer.

But we all knew that already. The real question is: WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH THIS PICTURE?

Is this another Photoshop? It sure looks that way.

Hey, at least whoever edited this one managed to put a shadow down there at Biden's feet.

Now, that's just not fair. The wax figure of Joe Biden is far more lifelike than the real thing.

Who is running this account? https://t.co/m7jkzTW0XX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2025

Whoever it is, we know that graphic design is their passion.

But maybe it wasn't a person at all. Maybe it was Grok.

LMAO, did whoever is using Joe Biden's account try to pass off a clearly AI picture as real? https://t.co/0cyMO2derB — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) April 23, 2025

AI seems like the likely culprit here. Because AI always has problems with human appendages.

People on X quickly noticed that something was seriously, seriously wrong with certain parts of Biden's body.

Why are his legs so tiny compared to the rest of his body? https://t.co/8wxKTskvTZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

His legs are MINISCULE.

WTF?

LOL.

Be careful when putting Mickey's legs on anyone. The House of Mouse will come for you.

It's also possible that his legs are normal size for him, but whoever made this picture puffed out Biden's chest to make him look 'strong like bull.'

Biden’s measurements look like:

Chest - 58”

Waist - 28”

Hips - 15”

Inseam - 43” https://t.co/A66oiRoYzr — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 23, 2025

Was he trying to be the buff Doge dog?

Either that, or he's been skipping leg day ... for his entire life.

Some even thought he looked like a certain character from Despicable Me.

Why is this photo so out of whack? What's up with his legs... He looks like Gru. https://t.co/lz10BpIU9b pic.twitter.com/1wvblft0mw — Perpetual Backdoor Goober (@amykay9377) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

Biden's next business venture will be to steal the moon.

And there was another problem in addition to his skewed body proportions.

Is that the same Joe from the Easter picture? https://t.co/0X3JcwxhXX — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) April 23, 2025

He seems to be wearing the same suit and tie, doesn't he?

At least we can take heart in knowing that even though Biden is the screw up that he's always been, these days he can only mess up a photo, not torch the world's largest economy while pushing us all toward World War III.

Joe, wondering where the f**k he is..... https://t.co/SXp1sS4ErO — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6817) April 23, 2025

The photo looks ridiculously fake, but the backdrop appears to be the Bavarian Alps, where the 2022 G7 summit was held. But don't ask Biden. He almost certainly will not remember if he was even there.

But perhaps this will become a new social media trend. Photoshopping Biden into scenes from around the world, like a senile Carmen Sandiego.

LOL.

NOT THAT SCENE FROM AROUND THE WORLD!

Yes I am doing totally normal alive things with no photoshops or AI’s hahaha why would you ask that? pic.twitter.com/S2XZXDMi79 — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

We think Biden is still with us, since he recently made a public speech, and we found out that he is demanding $300,000 a pop (possibly for all of the drugs needed to keep him upright).

Then again, maybe he's not, and this is just another 'cheap fake' that the media warned us about in the summer of 2024.

One thing is for certain:

This account needs a new Photoshop guy. https://t.co/YSVXB3cgdm — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) April 23, 2025

You can say that again.

Biden must have used the same criteria for his photo editor as he used when picking Karine Jean-Pierre as his Press Secretary.

That would explain a LOT about the pictures we've seen this week.