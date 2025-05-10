Senior USAID Officer Charged With Pandemic Bailout Fraud

Prosecutors on Friday charged a former USAID procurement officer with creating a fake company so that he could take advantage of coronavirus benefits for himself. If only DOGE were around when those PPP loans were going out — what percentage of those do you think were fraudulent?

Federal prosecutors in DC say a senior USAID contracting officer created a fake company to steer himself money via the coronavirus bailout. pic.twitter.com/7TKdSp1adQ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 10, 2025

PPP loans were paid out to Yusuf Akoll despite massive red flags, including the fact that he was a full-time USAID employee and the company he claimed the bailout for wouldn't match up with state corporate records or federal tax records.https://t.co/iLheH4PDEe — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 10, 2025

Luke Rosiak reports for The Daily Wire:

A USAID employee in charge of managing contracts for the agency created a fake company to fraudulently secure coronavirus benefits for himself, federal prosecutors said Friday. … Prosecutors said that in November 2020, [Yusef] Akoll registered a company in Virginia called Naagode Consulting LLC, then applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan under the coronavirus bailout package, claiming he worked at Naagode and the money was necessary to prevent job losses. Only companies in operation in February 2020 were eligible, so he falsely said it was established in January 2020. To establish a loss of income, he said the company had $40,000 in income in 2019 when it actually had no income, prosecutors said.

