Rep. Ilhan Omar Says JD Vance Doesn’t Really Have Anything to Do

VIP
VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Even James Carville said the other night that Rep. Ilhan Omar needs to learn to shut up after video of her on a podcast circulated showing her saying that "our country should be more fearful of white men because they are causing most of the deaths within this country." She mentions in this clip that all of the graphs people posted in her replies about who's actually causing the most deaths in this country prove her point.

Omar went after Vice President J.D. Vance, whom she calls an errand boy for an incompetent president who doesn't have any errands to do. President Joe Biden certainly gave Vice President Kamala Harris lots of errands, like being border czar, artificial intelligence czar, or Space Force liaison, where she'd answer scripted questions from child actors. And don't get us started on which president was incontinent … we mean incompetent.

And she's the podcast girl. That's kind of what she does. Plus, she's a racist. How dare Vance use her own words to score political points with the base?

And she'll be in office forever, thanks to the Little Somalia she helped build in Minnesota.

***

Tags: PODCAST RACISM VICE PRESIDENT ILHAN OMAR J.D. VANCE

