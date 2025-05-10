Rep. Ilhan Omar Says JD Vance Doesn’t Really Have Anything to Do

Even James Carville said the other night that Rep. Ilhan Omar needs to learn to shut up after video of her on a podcast circulated showing her saying that "our country should be more fearful of white men because they are causing most of the deaths within this country." She mentions in this clip that all of the graphs people posted in her replies about who's actually causing the most deaths in this country prove her point.

Omar went after Vice President J.D. Vance, whom she calls an errand boy for an incompetent president who doesn't have any errands to do. President Joe Biden certainly gave Vice President Kamala Harris lots of errands, like being border czar, artificial intelligence czar, or Space Force liaison, where she'd answer scripted questions from child actors. And don't get us started on which president was incontinent … we mean incompetent.

Ilhan Omar responds to JD Vance after he called her a “disgrace” for saying the country “should be more fearful of White men.” pic.twitter.com/bTAWyNq2nh — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 10, 2025

Ilhan Omar mocks JD Vance saying he “doesn’t really have anything to do as Vice President” after he called her out for saying Americans should be more fearful of white men.



“Hes become the reply guy. That’s kind of what he does.”



pic.twitter.com/GQq4gcWxtf — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 10, 2025

And she's the podcast girl. That's kind of what she does. Plus, she's a racist. How dare Vance use her own words to score political points with the base?

America gave her everything, and she gives back slander. — Western Dominion (@WesternDominion) May 10, 2025

She appears to prioritize her own interests and those of her group, using her position to advance their agenda and facilitate their entry into the country. — mandala (@mandala_mandy) May 10, 2025

This woman has no respect for America, American citizens, not even the president or the vice president. She needs to be thrown out of Congress and sent back to Somalia where she will be happy!! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 10, 2025

Oh so Kamala was just the errand gal for the installed walking corpse! @IlhanMN — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) May 10, 2025

Waiting like Kamala waited! — Anthony C (@TEZZY82) May 10, 2025

So basically she is saying KH didn’t do anything ?



So cute — crazyScotchFan (@crazyPK007) May 10, 2025

Ask her what Kamala did? — Keith 76 (@kmedpro32) May 10, 2025

Useless representative - for Americans. She’s already clearly stated where her loyalties lie- and it’s not to the United States. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) May 10, 2025

American should be more fearful of Illhan Omar and people like her. These people can maneuver their way into our American government, and this must stop. — Soviet Jedi (@DomitrianA) May 10, 2025

And she'll be in office forever, thanks to the Little Somalia she helped build in Minnesota.

***