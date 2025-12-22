Palmeri Claims Blowing Up Terrorist Boats Damages Trump's Legacy More Than Biden's Afghanistan Disaster

On Tara Palmeri's very vapid podcast today, they asked this very pressing question ... what will stain a legacy more, Biden's disastrous pull out from Afghanistan or President Trump blowing up narco-terrorist boats trying to kill Americans with illegal drugs? Um, that seems like a pretty easy answer, honestly.

What will leave the bigger stain on their legacy: the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the misguided targeting of drug boats in the Caribbean? @MichaelLaRosaDC @Erinmaguire pic.twitter.com/TgeGlu3TmS — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) December 22, 2025

X had plenty of rebuttal to this doofus line of questioning.

Do you really think this is a serious question? https://t.co/8fZkLju9o6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 22, 2025

Unfortunately, they aren't serious people although they are pretending they are.

Let's see...one is an unmemorable, but mostly good idea. The other was the biggest execution failure in a generation. https://t.co/9ECerHx5au — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) December 22, 2025

I guess it depends if you're on the side of drug traffickers or the veterans that suffer from addiction... — Am Yisroel Chai (@Am_Yisroel_Chai) December 22, 2025

They are most definitely on the side of anything good for America.

You are mentally deficient. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 22, 2025

That’s a serious question? — T.J. | 🏝🇺🇸 (@TJbravo808) December 22, 2025

Not for normal people, but for Democrat apologists in the media, yes.

People want more video of drug runners being blown up? I don’t understand here — David Dreiling (@DavidDreil26702) December 22, 2025

Ha! Patriotic Americans absolutely do.

The one where Americans died. — Guy Incognito (@vtmiah) December 22, 2025

That would be the one.

This is a textbook example of a loaded question built on a false premise. — Juan N Place (@Running_Juan) December 22, 2025

The images of Biden’s disastrous surrender of Afghanistan will be replayed for centuries. — Philly (@grilli262) December 22, 2025

is that really what you want us comparing? — Groovotron, the dancing robot (@Grooovotron) December 22, 2025

If Democrats were smart, they wouldn't want that comparison whatsoever.

you are attempting to compare deceased military members to that of narcoterrorists? are you seriously retarded — HansVon (@hansvon55) December 22, 2025

Yes, yes they are.

You seriously cannot tell the difference between 13 American service members needlessly killed because of the failure of Biden’s secretary of defense, compared to Trump, eliminating narco terrorists that are bringing dangerous drugs to our country, in our hemisphere?!? What is… — Capt Tuttle (@CaptTuttle2215) December 22, 2025

13 Americans died in the withdrawal. — Fookbeden (@fookbeden) December 22, 2025

These people really need to get out of their bubble.

Hmmmm let me see… American soldiers dying due to complete and total incompetence or killing drug running narco-terrorists that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year… Think about for a sec, Tara. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) December 22, 2025

That may be too much to ask.

