Our Gift to You This Holiday Season

Palmeri Claims Blowing Up Terrorist Boats Damages Trump's Legacy More Than Biden's Afghanistan Disaster

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on December 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tara Palmeri's very vapid podcast today, they asked this very pressing question ... what will stain a legacy more, Biden's disastrous pull out from Afghanistan or President Trump blowing up narco-terrorist boats trying to kill Americans with illegal drugs? Um, that seems like a pretty easy answer, honestly. 

X had plenty of rebuttal to this doofus line of questioning.

Unfortunately, they aren't serious people although they are pretending they are.

They are most definitely on the side of anything good for America.

Not for normal people, but for Democrat apologists in the media, yes.

Ha! Patriotic Americans absolutely do.

That would be the one.

If Democrats were smart, they wouldn't want that comparison whatsoever.

Yes, yes they are.

These people really need to get out of their bubble.

That may be too much to ask. 

Tags:

AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN VETERANS

