Brian Stelter Pretty Jazzed That Canadian TV Channel Has Posted That 60 Minutes Segment

"Yes, this is real. Yes, it's astonishing."

Calm down, ma'am. The 60 Minutes piece on Venezuelans being sent to the CECOT prison in El Salvador that was pulled from Sunday night's broadcast on CBS by far-right winger Bari Weiss was uploaded to Canada's Global TV. You can watch it right now!

Yes, this is real. Yes, it's astonishing. Global TV, which airs 60 Minutes in Canada, uploaded the original version of Sunday's episode, including the Sharyn Alfonsi segment that Bari Weiss shelved. And now people all across the internet are watching the segment. https://t.co/4biCqBSLSE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2025

But what if it's a poorly done segment?

CBS News has no immediate comment on this stunning turn of events. https://t.co/fVH6969TKs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2025

"Stunning turn of events."

Canadian treachery knows no bounds. https://t.co/ohD1UuTOtA — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 22, 2025

What are Canadians doing appropriating our TV news programs, anyway?

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier on Monday, the memo that Weiss had sent out to staffers had been posted online and seemed entirely reasonable:

… But isn't there much more to ask in light of the torture we are revealing? … Of the 252 Venezuelans sent to CECOT, we say nearly half have no criminal histories. In other words, more than half do have criminal histories. We should spend a beat explaining this.

Crazy!

It's too late for you, CBS. Adam Kinzinger has already canceled his subscription to Paramount Plus.

Adam Kinzinger: “I cancelled my Paramount subscription today. Bari Weiss — clearly a right winger, clearly in line with Donald Trump, has made it clear that 60 Minutes will do the administration’s bidding. This is the opposite of the free press” pic.twitter.com/geuWEb2oO6 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 22, 2025

Bari Weiss is left of center. She just has some heterodox views that make her not an extreme leftist. Ironically, Adam Kinzinger is using "right winger" as a slur, which shows just how he was a liberal with an (R) next to his name. — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) December 22, 2025

It's hilarious how they're making Weiss out to be some puppet of the Trump administration. Isn't anybody familiar with her work at The Free Press? This is no MAGA takeover of the airwaves.

***