Our Gift to You This Holiday Season

Brian Stelter Pretty Jazzed That Canadian TV Channel Has Posted That 60 Minutes Segment

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 22, 2025
Twitchy

"Yes, this is real. Yes, it's astonishing."

Calm down, ma'am. The 60 Minutes piece on Venezuelans being sent to the CECOT prison in El Salvador that was pulled from Sunday night's broadcast on CBS by far-right winger Bari Weiss was uploaded to Canada's Global TV. You can watch it right now!

But what if it's a poorly done segment?

"Stunning turn of events."

What are Canadians doing appropriating our TV news programs, anyway?

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier on Monday, the memo that Weiss had sent out to staffers had been posted online and seemed entirely reasonable:

… But isn't there much more to ask in light of the torture we are revealing? … Of the 252 Venezuelans sent to CECOT, we say nearly half have no criminal histories. In other words, more than half do have criminal histories. We should spend a beat explaining this.

Crazy!

It's too late for you, CBS. Adam Kinzinger has already canceled his subscription to Paramount Plus.

It's hilarious how they're making Weiss out to be some puppet of the Trump administration. Isn't anybody familiar with her work at The Free Press? This is no MAGA takeover of the airwaves.

