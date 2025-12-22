Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources' Triggers Total Meltdown

Earlier, we told you about 60 Minutes pulling a story on the Venezuela CECOT scandal. Journalists in the Corporate Media are framing it as an attempt by Bari Weiss to cover for the Trump Administration. Now, the memo Bari Weiss sent to her staff has been leaked, and well, it seems very reasonable.

New: See the memo Bari Weiss sent to some 60 Minutes staff on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/3ERieIGXLh — Isabella Simonetti (@thesimonetti) December 22, 2025

So, Weiss thinks they need to cover more than has already been released or it's just regurgitation, wants them to seek Trump Administration comment on a couple more issues and she wants a fuller picture of a few topics. Wow! What a monster.

These are entirely reasonable editorial requests. https://t.co/Vj8o4mRPpn — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 22, 2025

It's almost like Weiss wants 60 Minutes to have a shred of credibility.

This sure doesn’t sound like someone trying to spike a story https://t.co/gJtAXFWTXs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 22, 2025

She also offers support and help throughout her requests and even tracked down cell phone numbers for additional sources.

These are thoroughly reasonable editorial questions and the idea they are anything but is absurd. People leaking on this are telling on themselves. https://t.co/wxYvTFMBo9 — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) December 22, 2025

Almost every story about immigration and deportations has lacked important context or simply been wrong — the person in question was convicted of a felony, they self-deported, etc.



Not surprised the same thing was happening here. Bari is holding CBS to a higher standard. https://t.co/fyXSsOpe02 — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) December 22, 2025

That should be seen as a good thing.

All of this seems reasonable? https://t.co/rdXUn4evsK — Joe (@JosephS2424) December 22, 2025

That might mean that Bari isn't a monster so that's not allowed.

Bari Weiss is a deeply evil woman and an even worse EiC. https://t.co/0U44SiXy9K — kuss (@dontkuss) December 22, 2025

Because @bariweiss is a trash human who supports fascists. Shame on you, joke of a human https://t.co/vJmid7bVw9 — Raine (Taylor’s Version) (@Brixwoof) December 22, 2025

Leftists, of course, are nutso and are losing their minds over a very reasonable request. These are literally crazy people.

This is an absolutely reasonable & normal thing to ask of journalists. Providing additional context & information is good for news consumers. There's no controversy here whatsoever. This is exactly how journalism should work! https://t.co/lixuHELNo0 — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) December 22, 2025

What a concept!

There is absolutely NOTHING unreasonable in this Bari Weiss memo to the 60 Minutes team about their El Salvador CECOT story.



Why would any journalist take issue with this? https://t.co/C5sq03Kpyv — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) December 22, 2025

They must be outraged at all times.

It will be absolutely surreal if she manages to mold 60 Minutes into a credible source. https://t.co/1HLytJMY40 — Joe Bingham (@teafortillerman) December 22, 2025

It would be a minor miracle, but here's hoping.

This is what journalism should look like. It’s your job to do the analysis from ALL the facts, whatever they are. Analysis is not the journalist’s role.



Peace all https://t.co/MIk2wzEjsg — Greg C (@Run26to100) December 22, 2025

Today's journalists are used to telling the reader what to think. They can't handle objectivity.

