Journos Say CBS News/60 Minutes Destroyed Credibility by Delaying Deportee Story (Yeah, Ab...
Virginia Is for Lovers...of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man Is Dead After Sheriff...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources' Triggers Total Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on December 22, 2025
imgflip

Earlier, we told you about 60 Minutes pulling a story on the Venezuela CECOT scandal. Journalists in the Corporate Media are framing it as an attempt by Bari Weiss to cover for the Trump Administration. Now, the memo Bari Weiss sent to her staff has been leaked, and well, it seems very reasonable. 

So, Weiss thinks they need to cover more than has already been released or it's just regurgitation, wants them to seek Trump Administration comment on a couple more issues and she wants a fuller picture of a few topics. Wow! What a monster.

It's almost like Weiss wants 60 Minutes to have a shred of credibility.

She also offers support and help throughout her requests and even tracked down cell phone numbers for additional sources. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That should be seen as a good thing.

That might mean that Bari isn't a monster so that's not allowed.

Leftists, of course, are nutso and are losing their minds over a very reasonable request. These are literally crazy people.

What a concept!

They must be outraged at all times.

It would be a minor miracle, but here's hoping.

Today's journalists are used to telling the reader what to think. They can't handle objectivity. 

