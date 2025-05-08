James Carville Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Needs to Learn to Shut Up

BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 08, 2025
meme

There's nothing he could ever do to make us like James Carville, but we were pretty amused when he and DNC Vice Chair David Hogg got into a catfight, with Carville calling Hogg a “contemptible little twerp” and suggested the DNC sue him for his allocation of tens of millions to primary incumbent Democrats who weren't pulling their weight (i.e., supporting the progressive issues that lost the Democrats the presidency).

Now, Carville is unloading on Rep. Ilhan Omar, another left-wing extremist who apparently decided the Democrats never needed white men to vote for them ever again, saying, "Our country should be more fearful of white men because they are causing most of the deaths within this country.” Carville disagreed with that bold strategy. Not even Tim Walz and his white man code-talking could win back the white male vote after that.

The post continues:

… her racially charged comments, warning that her rhetoric is driving away a massive chunk of the electorate.

“Ilhan Omar says that white males are responsible for more deaths than anybody in the country,” Carville said. 

“I have no idea whether that's true.”

But to him, that’s missing the point.

“Why I say that?” he asked. 

“Why are we trying to piss off one third of the people that are going to vote?”

Then he broke it down with brutal clarity.

“Forget I'm a white male. I'm running a campaign. I've got a strategy. I know that 70% of people that are going to vote are going to be white. I know 48% of those are going to be male.”

“So my rough non-Stanford back-of-the-envelope calculation, it's about a third of the electorate.”

Then he dropped the hammer on Omar:

“When is somebody going to say: why don't you people just learn to shut up about this?!”

And Carville didn’t just stop at calling it bad messaging—he said it’s self-defeating.

“You're not doing anybody any good.”

Carville's wrong; Omar's doing the Republican Party a lot of good. She's vital to "Operation: Let Them Speak."

"I have no idea whether that's true,” Carville claimed. For someone who runs the numbers so often, he should know it's not.

They should both keep talking. Carville thought if the Democrats could just keep quiet for 30 days, the Republican Party would implode on its own. It wouldn't, and they can't. They can't stop themselves.

***

Tags: JAMES CARVILLE RACISM VOTERS ILHAN OMAR

