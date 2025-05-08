James Carville Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Needs to Learn to Shut Up

There's nothing he could ever do to make us like James Carville, but we were pretty amused when he and DNC Vice Chair David Hogg got into a catfight, with Carville calling Hogg a “contemptible little twerp” and suggested the DNC sue him for his allocation of tens of millions to primary incumbent Democrats who weren't pulling their weight (i.e., supporting the progressive issues that lost the Democrats the presidency).

Now, Carville is unloading on Rep. Ilhan Omar, another left-wing extremist who apparently decided the Democrats never needed white men to vote for them ever again, saying, "Our country should be more fearful of white men because they are causing most of the deaths within this country.” Carville disagreed with that bold strategy. Not even Tim Walz and his white man code-talking could win back the white male vote after that.

NEW: James Carville WRECKS Ilhan Omar for attacking white voters.



“When are you people going to learn to shut up about this?!”



The Democratic Party is in shambles and one of its most famous strategists just blew up the narrative.



James Carville went off on Rep. Ilhan Omar for… pic.twitter.com/3YM45y3oxy — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 8, 2025

The post continues:

… her racially charged comments, warning that her rhetoric is driving away a massive chunk of the electorate. “Ilhan Omar says that white males are responsible for more deaths than anybody in the country,” Carville said. “I have no idea whether that's true.” But to him, that’s missing the point. “Why I say that?” he asked. “Why are we trying to piss off one third of the people that are going to vote?” Then he broke it down with brutal clarity. “Forget I'm a white male. I'm running a campaign. I've got a strategy. I know that 70% of people that are going to vote are going to be white. I know 48% of those are going to be male.” “So my rough non-Stanford back-of-the-envelope calculation, it's about a third of the electorate.” Then he dropped the hammer on Omar: “When is somebody going to say: why don't you people just learn to shut up about this?!” And Carville didn’t just stop at calling it bad messaging—he said it’s self-defeating. “You're not doing anybody any good.”

Carville's wrong; Omar's doing the Republican Party a lot of good. She's vital to "Operation: Let Them Speak."

Condemning a demographic en masse; what could possibly go wrong? — Tush (@TushSapa) May 8, 2025

People who talk like Ilhan are not being stupid. They are just racist. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) May 8, 2025

Funny that he wants them to shut up about it -- but not stop believing it. Ideological hate is OK, but keep quiet about it if it costs you elections. — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) May 8, 2025

"I have no idea whether that's true,” Carville claimed. For someone who runs the numbers so often, he should know it's not.

Let them speak so we have all the proof needed for the mid terms!!! I just keep saving clips to run on a loop so when folks ask me what's that? I can just turn it up and say what the dems REALLY think about their voters — luvmywings (@luvmywings1) May 8, 2025

He could also say that she's an evil liar and that her whole party should condemn and send her back to the shithole she came from — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) May 8, 2025

He’s saying it’s okay to hate. Just don’t talk about it 🥴 — Brenda Cramer (@BrendaC33254360) May 8, 2025

He's not against the hate, he's just against talking about the hate. These are the Dems. — Richard Hennek🇺🇸 (@RKH4DJT) May 8, 2025

He is not saying he disagrees with her statement.

Just that she should not speak it out loud! — Deplorable#One (@tdan25222) May 8, 2025

He should leave her alone, she's doing great! 😉 — HJB (@just_HJB_here) May 8, 2025

They should both keep talking. Carville thought if the Democrats could just keep quiet for 30 days, the Republican Party would implode on its own. It wouldn't, and they can't. They can't stop themselves.

