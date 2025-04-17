FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC to SUE Its Vice Chair (WATCH)

Something is going on in the DNC. We're not surprised, really. The Democratic Party is enjoying 21% approval (that's what happens when you take the 20% losing side on every major issue), so the internal conversations have to be heated and dramatic.

The other day, we told you how DNC Vice Chair David Hogg posted -- then deleted -- a warning about 'false stories' meant to 'destroy [his] reputation.'

Things are not good for the blue side of the aisle.

James Carville, who has been a Democratic Party advisor since Jesus was in diapers, is also targeting Hogg, telling News Nation Hogg is a 'twerp' and the DNC should sue him.

James Carville Calls David Hogg a 'Contemptible Little Twerp' and Suggests DNC Sue Him https://t.co/gZ4GguRSyH — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 17, 2025

Here's more from Mediaite:

James Carville slammed Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg as a “contemptible little twerp” and suggested the DNC sue him on Wednesday. Carville joined NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday following his call for progressive Democrats more concerned with “pronoun politics” to leave to Democratic Party. In Carville’s interview, he slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Hogg, arguing that all three are part of the problem. All three, the Democratic strategist said, are more interested in targeting Democrats than Republicans.

The Democrats are in some major disarray.

And we're okay with that.

Breaking: Democrats glance at a mirror and hate what they see. pic.twitter.com/pOrqkIl6ht — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) April 17, 2025

It's an ugly reflection.

Let him cook, James, let him cook! 🤣 — raggedyman74 (@raggedyman74) April 17, 2025

Hogg's on a roll.

The top secret Republican Psyop known as "Operation Let Democrats Speak" is exceeding anyone's wildest expectations. — Garbage Conservative (@WCoonen) April 17, 2025

It sure is.

No, he's not.

Carville explaining to Hogg who can lead the Democrats back from the wilderness: https://t.co/ljBiQkuppD pic.twitter.com/49KELSd8cP — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 17, 2025

We understood that reference.

And here's video of Carville, if you wanted to watch what he said:

In which James Carville calls DNC Vice Chair David Hogg "a contemptible little twerp" for reportedly supporting efforts to primary sitting Democrats



"I don't know if I have standing, but I might give the DNC $10 to sue him. He's a contemptible little twerp if you ask me." pic.twitter.com/D0TrZT59g0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 17, 2025

This writer would chip in $10 too, and buy a boatload of popcorn.

Even in his emaciated state, James Carville occasionally calls it correctly. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) April 17, 2025

Stopped clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

"contemptible little twerp"



Yes. And his former HS classmates agree with Carville. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) April 17, 2025

You hate to see it.

Nah, we love to see it.

We can't imagine making a name for yourself off the deaths of your classmates -- when you weren't even at the school the day of the shooting -- does not win you any hearts.

Carville always nails it. AOC tried this primary crap when she came in hot & it didn’t work. It hasn’t been forgotten and it will be held against her. Hogg is a smug POS & if he does this he is done before he starts. https://t.co/pERsaR9TXf — Elisabeth D'Armiento (@thedeadlydonald) April 17, 2025

The Democrats need to continue fighting. They're doing great.

