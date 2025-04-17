FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC to SUE Its Vice Chair (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 17, 2025
Twitter

Something is going on in the DNC. We're not surprised, really. The Democratic Party is enjoying 21% approval (that's what happens when you take the 20% losing side on every major issue), so the internal conversations have to be heated and dramatic.

The other day, we told you how DNC Vice Chair David Hogg posted -- then deleted -- a warning about 'false stories' meant to 'destroy [his] reputation.'

Things are not good for the blue side of the aisle.

James Carville, who has been a Democratic Party advisor since Jesus was in diapers, is also targeting Hogg, telling News Nation Hogg is a 'twerp' and the DNC should sue him.

Here's more from Mediaite:

James Carville slammed Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg as a “contemptible little twerp” and suggested the DNC sue him on Wednesday.

Carville joined NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday following his call for progressive Democrats more concerned with “pronoun politics” to leave to Democratic Party. In Carville’s interview, he slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Hogg, arguing that all three are part of the problem.

All three, the Democratic strategist said, are more interested in targeting Democrats than Republicans.

The Democrats are in some major disarray.

And we're okay with that.

It's an ugly reflection.

Hogg's on a roll.

It sure is.

No, he's not.

We understood that reference.

And here's video of Carville, if you wanted to watch what he said:

This writer would chip in $10 too, and buy a boatload of popcorn.

Stopped clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

You hate to see it.

Nah, we love to see it.

We can't imagine making a name for yourself off the deaths of your classmates -- when you weren't even at the school the day of the shooting -- does not win you any hearts.

The Democrats need to continue fighting. They're doing great.

