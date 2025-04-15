David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue Donations Dry Up

It's probably a good thing David Hogg failed upwards into being vice chair of the DNC, really, because his beloved gun control group is a little hard-up for cash these days.

Advertisement

USAID: David Hogg’s gun control group had a drastic collapse in donations via ActBlue immediately following Trump’s closure of USAID. As a result, March for Our Lives has had to layoff almost all of its staff.



h/t @gunpolicy pic.twitter.com/03tHOWv5Bd — @amuse (@amuse) April 13, 2025

Amazing how when the USAID money dried up so did the funds to Hogg's attempt to violate our Second Amendment rights.

Hogg. 😂🤣😂🤣. I’m a Democrat but, Hogg is just a foolish Clown. 🤡 just a Pathetic person. — David 777🇺🇸🇺🇦🇱🇺 (@Vegasdave59) April 13, 2025

Even Democrats think he's a clown.

What a coincidence — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 14, 2025

We're sure it's totally a coincidence.

But he's got all that pillow money to keep it going, right? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) April 14, 2025

Yeah, about that.

Perhaps we can find corrupt orgs and individuals by just watching for whoever no longer has money!?

And maybe we could do some auditing, and then some corruption charges!? AND THEN PRISON TIME!!! — Dave (@WaveDilliams77) April 13, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

So what you're saying is that Democrats were using USAID to violate our constitutional rights. — Robbie J (@RobbieJ377) April 13, 2025

Yes.

Yes, they were.

Correlation isn't causation but... https://t.co/GE7u7BcYLY — Critique of any Critical Theory is HERESY!! (@Insighteur) April 15, 2025

Where there's smoke, there's fire.

Tax payers have been funding our opponents. If DOGE continues, the real political dynamic of the US will emerge. This, not the deficit, is why DOGE matters so much. https://t.co/qS9zxGddJ7 — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) April 14, 2025

The deficit matters, too.

But he's still going to be President, right? https://t.co/Iv4zUJIGbt — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) April 14, 2025

Suuuuure he is.

We watched this kid grow into a bureaucratic parasite together, America. https://t.co/WGQC1C2bvW — Toilet News Network (@AtlantaDawg) April 15, 2025

We sure did.

Hogg is one of the biggest left-wing grifters out there. He used his organization to elevate himself over the cause for which it was setup. Now it’s heading towards being defunct. https://t.co/fSm6sCNrcd — Ransom (@mrransomx) April 13, 2025

He's the DNC vice chair, so he's got a new grift and doesn't need that one, anymore.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.





Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.