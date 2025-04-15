ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash...
David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue Donations Dry Up

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 15, 2025

It's probably a good thing David Hogg failed upwards into being vice chair of the DNC, really, because his beloved gun control group is a little hard-up for cash these days.

Amazing how when the USAID money dried up so did the funds to Hogg's attempt to violate our Second Amendment rights.

Even Democrats think he's a clown.

We're sure it's totally a coincidence.

Yeah, about that.

We'd be okay with this.

Yes.

Yes, they were.

Where there's smoke, there's fire.

The deficit matters, too.

Suuuuure he is.

We sure did.

He's the DNC vice chair, so he's got a new grift and doesn't need that one, anymore.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

