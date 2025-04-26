This appears to be a developing story, so the 24-hour rule applies and things can change quickly.

It is roughly 5:15 pm in Iran right now, and earlier today (Iran time) there was a massive explosion and fire at the Bandar Abbas port:

Advertisement

🔴 Bandar Abbas, Iran right now.



Don't jump to conclusions yet. Mullah incompetence and hot weather causes yearly explosions.



Too early to tell if it's sabotage.



pic.twitter.com/ZtwCa2RtEL — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025

In August 2020, there was a massive explosion in the port near Beirut, Lebanon. It devastated the city for miles and left over 100 dead.

🔴 Huge explosion in Southern Iran.



What blew up? pic.twitter.com/x9LHZk9wAR — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025

And a secondary explosion:

Secondary explosion.



Orange smoke.



Exactly like the Beirut blast in 2020.



pic.twitter.com/G0kKc1mx0K — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025

Just like Beirut.

Possibly ammonium nitrate.

There are reports of injuries.

🔴 IRAN:



The Bandar Abbas explosion was so powerful it destroyed buildings and injured people 100s of meters away.



pic.twitter.com/I0BF3MFYB8 — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025

Reports of the number of injuries and deaths are unconfirmed.

🔴 BREAKING:



The regime in Iran is urgently requesting blood donations of all blood types.



Reports of nearly 500 injured and over 80 dead. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025

But it's clear this is a mass casualty situation.

🔴 UPDATE:



Hossein Abbasnejad, director of Bandar Abbas Port, claims an East Asian-flagged ship illegally unloaded containers with ammonium nitrate.



He says the ship owner refused inspections and dumped "suspicious containers" in the port.



Time will tell if this is a lie. pic.twitter.com/JcNcULsQPs — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025

Time will tell.

We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.