Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (VIDEO)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:05 AM on April 26, 2025
Nima Najafzadeh/Tasnim News Agency via AP

This appears to be a developing story, so the 24-hour rule applies and things can change quickly.

It is roughly 5:15 pm in Iran right now, and earlier today (Iran time) there was a massive explosion and fire at the Bandar Abbas port:

In August 2020, there was a massive explosion in the port near Beirut, Lebanon. It devastated the city for miles and left over 100 dead.

And a secondary explosion:

Just like Beirut.

Possibly ammonium nitrate.

There are reports of injuries.

Reports of the number of injuries and deaths are unconfirmed.

But it's clear this is a mass casualty situation.

Time will tell.

We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

