Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (VIDEO)

This appears to be a developing story, so the 24-hour rule applies and things can change quickly.
It is roughly 5:15 pm in Iran right now, and earlier today (Iran time) there was a massive explosion and fire at the Bandar Abbas port:
🔴 Bandar Abbas, Iran right now.— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
Don't jump to conclusions yet. Mullah incompetence and hot weather causes yearly explosions.
Too early to tell if it's sabotage.
pic.twitter.com/ZtwCa2RtEL
In August 2020, there was a massive explosion in the port near Beirut, Lebanon. It devastated the city for miles and left over 100 dead.
🔴 Huge explosion in Southern Iran.— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
What blew up? pic.twitter.com/x9LHZk9wAR
And a secondary explosion:
Secondary explosion.— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
Orange smoke.
Exactly like the Beirut blast in 2020.
pic.twitter.com/G0kKc1mx0K
Just like Beirut.
Two words:— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
Ammonium nitrate. pic.twitter.com/MnfU6JBNGq
Possibly ammonium nitrate.
There are reports of injuries.
🔴 IRAN:— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
The Bandar Abbas explosion was so powerful it destroyed buildings and injured people 100s of meters away.
pic.twitter.com/I0BF3MFYB8
Reports of the number of injuries and deaths are unconfirmed.
🔴 BREAKING:— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
The regime in Iran is urgently requesting blood donations of all blood types.
Reports of nearly 500 injured and over 80 dead.
But it's clear this is a mass casualty situation.
🔴 UPDATE:— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 26, 2025
Hossein Abbasnejad, director of Bandar Abbas Port, claims an East Asian-flagged ship illegally unloaded containers with ammonium nitrate.
He says the ship owner refused inspections and dumped "suspicious containers" in the port.
Time will tell if this is a lie. pic.twitter.com/JcNcULsQPs
Time will tell.
We'll keep you updated as the story develops.
