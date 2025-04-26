VIP
'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face

Doug P. | 11:51 AM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

You don't often see American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten left speechless but that's exactly what happened when Scott Jennings said everything so many parents have wanted to tell her for years.

Years of Weingarten gaslighting about wanting to keep schools open took center stage when Jennings got a chance to say some things directly to her and the opportunity did not go to waste. Watch:

That was glorious!

Jennings said what every parent (and many others as well) have wanted to say since early in 2020. 

What's been the most maddening thing is Weingarten sticking to her story even after countless receipts have been dropped proving otherwise.

Weingarten definitely had that coming, and it was wonderful to watch.

