'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face

You don't often see American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten left speechless but that's exactly what happened when Scott Jennings said everything so many parents have wanted to tell her for years.

Advertisement

Years of Weingarten gaslighting about wanting to keep schools open took center stage when Jennings got a chance to say some things directly to her and the opportunity did not go to waste. Watch:

Scott Jennings is a national treasure.



And he said it directly to her 👏



pic.twitter.com/ah0RsVi2b8 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 26, 2025

That was glorious!

Randi Weingarten has been owed this for 5 years and @ScottJenningsKY is a national hero to deliver it. https://t.co/khnonppG0q — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2025

Jennings said what every parent (and many others as well) have wanted to say since early in 2020.

She text CDC director Rochelle Wolensky to change the wording in the “recommendations” to keep schools closed longer. pic.twitter.com/7aC9wTNpwl — Kimberley 🇺🇸 (@kimberley_brock) April 26, 2025

What's been the most maddening thing is Weingarten sticking to her story even after countless receipts have been dropped proving otherwise.

That’s the best clip of him that I have watched and there have been many incredible ones. — arch-O-tect (@Arch_0h) April 26, 2025

I love him. A dad speaking for millions. So heartfelt. https://t.co/PXNJApRhu0 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 26, 2025

Weingarten definitely had that coming, and it was wonderful to watch.