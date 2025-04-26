Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to...
FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers...
Ken Dilanian Loved Going After Trump but Thinks Arresting Judges Who Break the...
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is...
Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping...
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is...
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
Judiciary Dems Begin Campaign of Lies to Defend Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
VIP
Once Again, Democrats Believe They're Above the Law
CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
VIP
Pete Hegseth’s ‘Fit, Not Fat’ Reserve Push Echoes My Army National Guard Dad’s...

Milwaukee Democrat Rep Encourages People to Obstruct ICE from Arresting Criminal Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:16 AM on April 26, 2025
Twitter

Democrat State Representative Ryan Clancy encourages people to do what Judge Hannah Dugan was allegedly arrested for. She is accused of helping a violent criminal illegal alien evade ICE. We don’t recommend doing that. But we know how Democrats love putting illegal aliens above all American citizens.

Advertisement

Here’s his call for people to engage in obstruction of ICE. (WATCH)

Yep, Democrats are sweet on illegal aliens. Clancy seems to especially favor the violent ones. The one Dugan was allegedly helping out was accused of assaulting two American citizens and has a lengthy criminal record. Those two Americans don’t matter; illegal aliens, even the most deadly ones, are more important to Democrats. They’re saying it out loud now.

Commenters see the sick game Democrats are playing with Americans’ lives and safety.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to Be a ‘Spectacle’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We heard what he said. Sounds clear to us.

Some commenters cheekily say they want all Democrats to follow Clancy’s law-breaking lead.

They pretty much have at this point. The Democrat Party is the Illegal Alien Party. It’s not hyperbole to label the Dems as DeMS-13, especially with more and more coming out in support of obstructing the law to protect illegal aliens, including the ones with criminal records and gang affiliation. All that's missing are the tats.

Tags: CAMPAIGN DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to Be a ‘Spectacle’
Warren Squire
Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave
justmindy
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now (WATCH)
justmindy
FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers ‘Extremists’
Warren Squire
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is Above the Law’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to Be a ‘Spectacle’ Warren Squire
Advertisement