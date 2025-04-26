Milwaukee Democrat Rep Encourages People to Obstruct ICE from Arresting Criminal Illegal Aliens

Democrat State Representative Ryan Clancy encourages people to do what Judge Hannah Dugan was allegedly arrested for. She is accused of helping a violent criminal illegal alien evade ICE. We don’t recommend doing that. But we know how Democrats love putting illegal aliens above all American citizens.

Advertisement

Here’s his call for people to engage in obstruction of ICE. (WATCH)

🚨WI Democrat State Rep Ryan Clancy: Everyone should be shielding illegal alien violent criminals from ICE:



“What Judge Dugan apparently did was what all of us should be doing."



"Standing up for folks in our communities who need support right now against the Trump regime." pic.twitter.com/jztYVjJ90a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

FACT: Dems support criminals over law-abiding American citizens and the rule of law.



We’ve reached the point where they say it out loud now. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 26, 2025

As if we needed more evidence…but here it is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

Yep, Democrats are sweet on illegal aliens. Clancy seems to especially favor the violent ones. The one Dugan was allegedly helping out was accused of assaulting two American citizens and has a lengthy criminal record. Those two Americans don’t matter; illegal aliens, even the most deadly ones, are more important to Democrats. They’re saying it out loud now.

Commenters see the sick game Democrats are playing with Americans’ lives and safety.

They act as if these people are productive, safe citizens of our country.



Party of me wonders:

Do they actually believe their own rhetoric or is this merely to oppose Trump? — Have_It_Make_Sense (@MuskDSyndrome) April 26, 2025

I don't don't see how they can win on this. Illegal immigration was one of the main issues that helped trump get elected. A judge breaking the law to help keep them here is just plain wrong. — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) April 26, 2025

Is this really what they're going to go with? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 26, 2025

This cat seems like a True Believer — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

We heard what he said. Sounds clear to us.

Some commenters cheekily say they want all Democrats to follow Clancy’s law-breaking lead.

I agree with Rep Clancy. All Democrats should begin aiding and abetting illegals, please do it. That will make our lives so much easier. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 26, 2025

I second that and strongly support his position. — Allen Hughes (@alsdad22201) April 26, 2025

Democrats should adopt this as their central campaign message. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

They pretty much have at this point. The Democrat Party is the Illegal Alien Party. It’s not hyperbole to label the Dems as DeMS-13, especially with more and more coming out in support of obstructing the law to protect illegal aliens, including the ones with criminal records and gang affiliation. All that's missing are the tats.