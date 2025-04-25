Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics

More and more people are realizing they are only good to their Leftist friends as long as they tow the line.

A friend of mine — middle-of-the-road, not a Trump voter fwiw — fairly recently moved to a new city & was invited to play in a pickleball league. Here’s what happened next. And the hateful, ignorant, insipid bullies who acted this way somehow think they’re the “good” gays.🤮 pic.twitter.com/o8mfZaO6r5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2025

So, this friend who just isn't rabidly Leftist, just a regular person, was kicked out of the pickleball league simply because he wasn't basically a communist. These people are really insane.

People who demand everyone around them conform to one singular view are the worst. https://t.co/rghCWRiwva — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) April 26, 2025

I thought every pickleball league is a gay pickleball league https://t.co/Fcd9wEudP3 pic.twitter.com/iL1KItNFHG — Magills (@magills_) April 25, 2025

Oh, be nice!

The people have jokes.

There’s something really wrong with the left. https://t.co/EfTv0DHHBf — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2025

They have truly lost their minds. It's wild.

Never realized it before but “pickle ball” is the gayest name for a sport possible, besides curling or soccer https://t.co/9Fo5KOBP1j — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 25, 2025

Isolation and exclusion is cultist behavior.

Don’t be like this terrible group of haters. https://t.co/YdAQz2xay2 — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) April 25, 2025

Your family and good friends are way more important than politics.. You can be involved with politics, but at the end of the day, prioritize those relationships.

One of the things that’s so crazy about making politics so personal is that even if you “win,” and the friend or family member you’re threatening to cut off converts to your side, you’ve just won one new voter. Congrats! At great social cost, you’ve earned one vote. You could… https://t.co/q2Q2k8sfVj — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) April 25, 2025

No one 'wins' losing friends and family over politics. It's not worth it.

Goodness… may those who are part of this ‘tolerant left’ keep losing for years to come with this kind of attitude! https://t.co/gNcIpP17Aw — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 25, 2025

They deserve to lose. Maybe if they lose enough, they'll wake up and stop behaving like this.

The left is not okay. https://t.co/psnl0HMtct — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 25, 2025

Another anecdote, of COUNTLESS. The ostracism is so real. See it, and experience it, regularly in DC. https://t.co/ML4s21flJB — Andy (@AndyyinDC) April 25, 2025

That's so disappointing.

Bring back don’t ask don’t tell policy to gay pickleball game. https://t.co/67TAXZhX8a — 祥宏🇹🇼🇺🇸反左膠 (@twchoo1) April 26, 2025

Exactly! Why does it matter in a pickleball league? How weird!

Party of love and tolerance are at it again https://t.co/APJW6VMhKV — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 25, 2025

The Left are such hypocrites.

Typical behavior from the “welcoming”, “loving” and “tolerant” alphabet mafia. https://t.co/eT4aXXnCeg — FloridaGayGOP (@ProudGayGOP) April 25, 2025

Some things never change.