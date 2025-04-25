Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is...
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping...
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is...
Judiciary Dems Begin Campaign of Lies to Defend Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
VIP
Once Again, Democrats Believe They're Above the Law
CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
VIP
Pete Hegseth’s ‘Fit, Not Fat’ Reserve Push Echoes My Army National Guard Dad’s...
Here's the Systemic Racism the Left Whines About: WA to Give $120K Home...
Aaron Rupar Clutching Pearls Over Judge Arrests, But Popped Champagne for Trump's
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)

Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on April 25, 2025
ImgFlip

More and more people are realizing they are only good to their Leftist friends as long as they tow the line. 

Advertisement

So, this friend who just isn't rabidly Leftist, just a regular person, was kicked out of the pickleball league simply because he wasn't basically a communist. These people are really insane. 

Oh, be nice!

The people have jokes.

They have truly lost their minds. It's wild.

Recommended

Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave
justmindy
Advertisement

Your family and good friends are way more important than politics.. You can be involved with politics, but at the end of the day, prioritize those relationships.

No one 'wins' losing friends and family over politics. It's not worth it. 

They deserve to lose. Maybe if they lose enough, they'll wake up and stop behaving like this.

Advertisement

That's so disappointing. 

Exactly! Why does it matter in a pickleball league? How weird!

The Left are such hypocrites.

Some things never change.

Tags: GAY GUY BENSON LEFTIES LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave
justmindy
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is a Lock to Spark Lefty Meltdowns
Doug P.
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
justmindy
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is Above the Law’
Warren Squire
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping a Violent Illegal Alien
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave justmindy
Advertisement