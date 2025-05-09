British MP Who's 'Uncomfortable With Racism' Gets Lesson In What 'Uncomfortable' Really Means

The U.K. does not enjoy the same free speech protections we here in the U.S. are blessed to have. We see it play out as the authorities arrest people for memes, praying in front of abortion clinics (or in their own homes if they live near one), and censoring media.

But there are still free speech advocates, like Dennis Noel Kavanagh, who object to what Kavanagh calls 'de facto blasphemy provisions' when it comes to the burning of the Quran.

Bit worrying this. Freedom to offend against any religion is a pretty consistent common law right and one the High Court jealously and ferociously protects. Surprising to see an MP uncomfortable with that and presumably more comfortable with de facto blasphemy provisions. https://t.co/ra7xVYonej — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) May 8, 2025

Kavanagh is the director of the Gay Man's Network and a lawyer, so this writer understands why he'd be concerned about Islam in the U.K.

Meanwhile, MP Adnan Hussain tried to scold Kavanagh:

I'm uncomfortable with racism. https://t.co/GequEQfBRe — Adnan Hussain MP (@AdnanHussainMP) May 8, 2025

Islam is not a race. Burning the Quran is not racism.

Erm? Are you suggesting that Dennis is “racist” for referring to a religion…? I do hope not. Because that would be mental… — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) May 8, 2025

He is suggesting that very thing.

Islam is literally not a race.



Being against having blasphemy laws isn't racist in any way.



If you want Sharia law then move to one of the s**thole excuses for a country where they have it. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 9, 2025

Leftists and radical Islamists are never content in their own country. They must spread their destructive ideologies everywhere.

What's racist about telling you we will never have blasphemy laws in this country? — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 8, 2025

It hurts his feelings.

I’m uncomfortable with unsupported cries of “Racism!” to prop up every stupid idea you come up with.



You know you’re the racist here. You know what you are and what you espouse.



You reap what you sow, little boy. — BG (“Beege”) Burton (@QuantumMagick) May 8, 2025

The 'racism' card is overplayed and worn out.

I'm uncomfortable with a religion that believes it has the right to special treatment. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) May 9, 2025

And it's clear Islam gets special treatment in the U.K. and elsewhere.

I'm uncomfortable with 6.5% of the population responsible for:

90%+ of terror deaths since 2000

75% of terror threats

84% of child gang rapes

18% of prisoners

6,000 female genital mutilations a year

1.5x birth defect rate

48.6% of 16-64 not employed

27% in social housing — Jonathan Wong (@WGthink) May 9, 2025

Oof.

As are all sane people.

I’m uncomfortable with rapism https://t.co/kPu8k0rS2Z — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) May 8, 2025

We see what you did there.

Islam is not a race, ethnicity or nationality. Criticising or even offending Islam cannot be racism. https://t.co/XyzCj5Dv7y — Tapani Simojoki (@tapanisimojoki) May 8, 2025

Anyone can be Islamic.

I'm uncomfortable with homophobia, misogyny & rapism. https://t.co/hkUbS0VrVs — Sound of the Carnyx 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 (@carnixvoice) May 9, 2025

Same.

I’m uncomfortable with MPs who cannot understand very basic concepts or fundamental freedoms. https://t.co/zRLmwSDMnW — Adrian Yalland (@AdrianYalland) May 9, 2025

Reasonable.