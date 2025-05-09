British MP Who's 'Uncomfortable With Racism' Gets Lesson In What 'Uncomfortable' Really Means

NJ Mayor’s ICE Tantrum Lands Him in Cuffs, But Gov. Murphy Thinks It’s...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 09, 2025
ImgFlip

The U.K. does not enjoy the same free speech protections we here in the U.S. are blessed to have. We see it play out as the authorities arrest people for memes, praying in front of abortion clinics (or in their own homes if they live near one), and censoring media.

But there are still free speech advocates, like Dennis Noel Kavanagh, who object to what Kavanagh calls 'de facto blasphemy provisions' when it comes to the burning of the Quran.

Kavanagh is the director of the Gay Man's Network and a lawyer, so this writer understands why he'd be concerned about Islam in the U.K.

Meanwhile, MP Adnan Hussain tried to scold Kavanagh:

Islam is not a race. Burning the Quran is not racism.

He is suggesting that very thing.

Leftists and radical Islamists are never content in their own country. They must spread their destructive ideologies everywhere.

It hurts his feelings.

The 'racism' card is overplayed and worn out.

And it's clear Islam gets special treatment in the U.K. and elsewhere.

Oof.

As are all sane people.

We see what you did there.

Anyone can be Islamic.

Same.

Reasonable.

Tags: BRITAIN FREE SPEECH ISLAM RACISM

