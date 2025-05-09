AWFLs on the March: MAJORITY of Columbia Arrests Were Unhinged, Leftist WOMEN

John Kennedy UNLOADS on Joe Biden: 'He Was Pushing on a Door That...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Leftist agitators are back at Columbia, ransacking and vandalizing the library to show support for Hamas (as well as the destruction of Israel and America). Columbia authorities weren't messing around, though, and they locked the rabble-rousers in the library and demanded IDs before arresting a bunch of people. And now Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reviewing the Visa status of those students.

Turns out, when you look at the numbers, the majority of those arrested were women:

Kinda deflates the Left's theory that there would be peace and rainbows if women ran the world, huh?

Heh.

They're Leftists, so of course they think they're above the law.

Truth.

This is part of it.

Here's what he said, by the way:

Orwell knew.

At a minimum.

WTF.

YUP.

There's always been rumors that Kim John Un's sister is far worse than he is.

See?

AWFL is the most accurate acronym ever.

Sure seems that way.

Not a good thing at all.

Significant numbers of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness.

And it shows.

