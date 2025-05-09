AWFLs on the March: MAJORITY of Columbia Arrests Were Unhinged, Leftist WOMEN

Leftist agitators are back at Columbia, ransacking and vandalizing the library to show support for Hamas (as well as the destruction of Israel and America). Columbia authorities weren't messing around, though, and they locked the rabble-rousers in the library and demanded IDs before arresting a bunch of people. And now Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reviewing the Visa status of those students.

Turns out, when you look at the numbers, the majority of those arrested were women:

In the list of 80 arrestees from the Columbia library yesterday, 61 were female, 19 male. Young women are not doing well. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 8, 2025

Kinda deflates the Left's theory that there would be peace and rainbows if women ran the world, huh?

“5 foot 2 & a deportation notice! 5 foot 2 & a deportation notice!” — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 8, 2025

Heh.

Genuinely wonder if women think they’re less likely to be arrested. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 8, 2025

They're Leftists, so of course they think they're above the law.

All 80 were effeminate though — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) May 8, 2025

Truth.

Their secular lives are empty and this is the first time they’re finding meaning in a cause. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) May 9, 2025

This is part of it.

Well, you know what Orwell said about the young women — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 8, 2025

Here's what he said, by the way:

"It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy."



- George Orwell, 1984 — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) May 8, 2025

Orwell knew.

Oh, you say 61 were female, but I'm sure at least 20 were they/thems. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 8, 2025

At a minimum.

I've been binge watching body cam footage/arrest videos and the majority are women.

Many of them resist and escalate to where they need The Wrap, spit hoods, and helmets.

One chick was in the back of the cop car chewing pieces off of the inside of the door lol. — Literally Stormed (@JurisNaturalism) May 8, 2025

WTF.

The most fanatical and dangerous members of the Red Guard during China’s Cultural Revolution were young women. — Joseph Rizal 🇺🇸📟 (@jrizal1957) May 8, 2025

YUP.

There's always been rumors that Kim John Un's sister is far worse than he is.

Eric Hoffer wrote in his 1951 book The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements “The most fanatical among the true believers are often recruited from the ranks of the young, the new, the lonely, and the frustrated. A disproportionate number of fanatics are women,… https://t.co/tM7Mk6sRNv pic.twitter.com/VlYQ06sInQ — Liberty Belle, the 355 🇺🇸🔔 (@LBelle355) May 9, 2025

See?

There is a reason the term AWFL is popular, affluent white female liberal and a reason why most men are Republicans. we want nothing to do with these gargoyles https://t.co/jaIKds54fy — markgerson (@markgerson70) May 9, 2025

AWFL is the most accurate acronym ever.

Time will show that a country that cannot simply tell women "no" cannot do anything at all. https://t.co/y3Aesb8g0a — Coast Enjoyer (@CoastEnjoyer) May 8, 2025

Sure seems that way.

Women are redirecting their natural motherly instincts from having kids and starting a family to geopolitical matters. Not a good thing. https://t.co/4PKZ3doOvZ — Riley Kontek (@BigRilesMMA) May 8, 2025

Not a good thing at all.

Leftist women are mentally unwell, and as a result easily manipulated https://t.co/vHDMWt1S12 — American1676🍊 (@AJgoandmultiply) May 8, 2025

Significant numbers of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness.

And it shows.

