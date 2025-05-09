EPIC FAIL: Ben Dreyfuss Tries to Rewrite History to Make Dems the Hero of Biden's Campaign Ouster

It's Not a Circus Without the Clowns: NJ Mayor and House Reps FAFO...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 09, 2025
meme

With Jake Tapper's tell-all book about to drop, and Joe Biden's embarrassing post-POTUS public appearances (including yesterday's stop on 'The View'), CNN's Scott Jennings said he doesn't think the Democratic Party has any idea the bomb that's about to drop:

Jennings, as always, is right.

It was very clear, going back to the 2020 campaign, that Joe Biden was cognitively unwell. For four years, the Democrats lied about, deflected, and accused Republicans of creating 'cheap fakes' to undermine and undercut President Biden. Meanwhile, the media sat on its hands or attacked those who questioned Biden's cognitive function (including Jake Tapper).

Trying to spin the dismissal of Biden from the 2024 election as some noble move by Democrats is a next-level retcon and gaslighting.

Yet, here's Ben Dreyfuss, responding to Jennings, doing just that:

This entire disingenuous argument hinges on believing that no one in the Democratic Party knew or saw Biden's cognitive decline before June 2024. 

That, in and of itself, is wholly unbelievable. We all saw it, going back to the 2020 campaign. Democrats simply denied it.

Anyone who says they didn't is either a) stupid or b) lying.

Democrats didn't oust Biden because they suddenly found him unfit. They ousted him because he was going to lose.

And they've said as much.

That makes one of us.

Oh, please. His staffers were not the ones perpetuating a fraud here. The media and the rest of the Democrats did, too.

They were fine with Biden's Swiss-cheese brain so long as they thought he could beat Trump.

Exactly.

He did.

Answer that question.

And this is where Ben's argument falls apart. If Biden was unfit to run, he was unfit to govern.

The Democrats kept him in power, anyway.

Correct.

This is how it unfolded.

Yes.

There's a lot of rewriting of history going on.

Well for us.

The Democrats? not so much.

Absolute clown show.

