EPIC FAIL: Ben Dreyfuss Tries to Rewrite History to Make Dems the Hero of Biden's Campaign Ouster

With Jake Tapper's tell-all book about to drop, and Joe Biden's embarrassing post-POTUS public appearances (including yesterday's stop on 'The View'), CNN's Scott Jennings said he doesn't think the Democratic Party has any idea the bomb that's about to drop:

Between what we saw of Biden today on The View & my understanding of what’s about to drop in the Tapper/Thompson book, I don’t think Dems have fully internalized the nuclear bomb that’s about to hit their party. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 8, 2025

Jennings, as always, is right.

It was very clear, going back to the 2020 campaign, that Joe Biden was cognitively unwell. For four years, the Democrats lied about, deflected, and accused Republicans of creating 'cheap fakes' to undermine and undercut President Biden. Meanwhile, the media sat on its hands or attacked those who questioned Biden's cognitive function (including Jake Tapper).

Trying to spin the dismissal of Biden from the 2024 election as some noble move by Democrats is a next-level retcon and gaslighting.

Yet, here's Ben Dreyfuss, responding to Jennings, doing just that:

We literally forced Biden to drop out. A nuclear bomb might be set off for Biden’s staffers but democrats did what republicans have routinely failed to do: move en masse against a party leader they realized (perhaps belatedly!) was unfit. https://t.co/L9GFsIz7UO — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 9, 2025

This entire disingenuous argument hinges on believing that no one in the Democratic Party knew or saw Biden's cognitive decline before June 2024.

That, in and of itself, is wholly unbelievable. We all saw it, going back to the 2020 campaign. Democrats simply denied it.

Anyone who says they didn't is either a) stupid or b) lying.

Democrats didn't oust Biden because they suddenly found him unfit. They ousted him because he was going to lose.

And they've said as much.

I genuinely think that democrats should be proud of forcing Biden out of the race. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 9, 2025

That makes one of us.

I am still angry at his staffers for perpetuating a fraud on everyone. I am mad at myself for gullibly believing them. But like so many other people, when I finally saw him at that debate, I flipped on a dime and wrote the next morning that he needed to drop out. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 9, 2025

Oh, please. His staffers were not the ones perpetuating a fraud here. The media and the rest of the Democrats did, too.

They were fine with Biden's Swiss-cheese brain so long as they thought he could beat Trump.

The passengers on the titanic -- "unlike others, we did eventually abandon the ship." — Chris Arnade 🐢🐱🚌 (@Chris_arnade) May 9, 2025

Exactly.

The “cheap fakes” gaslighting barrage came before June 2024. You actually went along with that? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 9, 2025

He did.

And after forcing Biden out, the Democrats moved en masse to utilize the 25th Amendment to force him to resign the presidency. Oh wait, that didn't happen. So, who was running the country for those last months in office? Or the years before? — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) May 9, 2025

Answer that question.

Democrats moved en masse against a party leader they realized was UNELECTABLE. That’s a big difference. They didn’t move to have him removed from office, just the ticket. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) May 9, 2025

And this is where Ben's argument falls apart. If Biden was unfit to run, he was unfit to govern.

The Democrats kept him in power, anyway.

It wasn’t he was “unfit”, it’s because he couldn’t win.



Democrats would have been more than happy to ride his decomposing corpse to victory if he was ahead in the polls. 🤦



No re-writing reality here, Ben. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) May 9, 2025

Correct.

The Democrats in the White House, Congress, and the media literally lied about Biden’s condition and cognitive failure until they got caught in the debate and FORCED to push him out. https://t.co/zuEsl8yUeW — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) May 9, 2025

This is how it unfolded.

i’d argue democrats held the line and straight up lied about biden’s cognitive decline until they literally couldn’t anymore…and at that point, it was too late. https://t.co/MJ5MBwdFBY — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 9, 2025

Yes.

Let’s not rewrite history.



Democrats didn’t force Biden out out of principle. They tried to hide Tapioca Joe’s infirmity in a way that made Kim Jong Un blush, & then only acted when they couldn’t deny the obvious anymore and it was clear they were going to lose in a landslide. https://t.co/ZgiOzcgSJm — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 9, 2025

There's a lot of rewriting of history going on.

You literally forced Biden out and replaced him with someone who refused to divert from ANY of his policies.



How did that work out? https://t.co/SWjgCn9MNx — 🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺 (@benigma2017) May 9, 2025

Well for us.

The Democrats? not so much.

Absolute clown show.

