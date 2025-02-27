Lara Trump Remembers Contentious Jake Tapper Interview in Light of New Book on Coverup of Biden's Decline

As you've probably heard, there's been another great moment in "journalism." CNN's Jake Tapper has co-authored a book on what was really going on in the White House during the Joe Biden years.

After being a part of a media that was covering up for Biden and the Democrats by waving off videos showing the then president's cognitive decline as "cheap fakes" or being due to a "lifelong stutter," that same CNN host is now promoting a book on the coverup of Biden's decline in an effort to save his reelection hopes at the time. This is incredible:

JAKE TAPPER: "As viewers know I've been covering concerns about Biden's age and health for years… we spent several months talking to people… you will not believe what was really going on.

I can't believe this is real and he said this with a straight face.

Jake Tapper and CNN…



I can’t believe this is real and he said this with a straight face.



Really?

Really?

There are many who remember Jake Tapper interviewing Lara Trump, who merely pointed out the kind of things that the CNN journo and his co-author wrote about in the book, and Tapper shamed her for it.

Tapper was part of the coverup and has now written an expose about the coverup. Here's part of that interview, including Tapper getting upset with Trump for "mocking his stutter":

Seems like a good time to remind everyone that in 2020 Jake Tapper, first, accused me of making fun of people with a stutter (an atrocious accusation) and then attempted to shut me down and ended our interview when I tried to warn people of Joe Biden's very obvious cognitive…

Lara Trump responded perfectly after hearing about the book. This says it all:

Bingo!

If the media wants to know why trust in their "profession" has gone down the drain, all they need to do is go look in a mirror.