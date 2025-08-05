Purrasic Park: Cat Replaces T-Rex in Spielberg Classic, Takes Over Other Hollywood Blockbusters (WATCH)

Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 05, 2025
imgflip

Imagine your favorite Hollywood movie but with one of the main characters replaced by a furry, finicky feline. Imagine no more! A filmmaking couple takes famous movies and ‘recasts’ and reimagines the lead roles with their kitty cat. So long, T-Rex, hello Owlkitty!

Advertisement

Check out this reimagined scene from ‘Jurassic Park.’ (WATCH)

It was somehow still terrifying!

Posters immediately wanted to know who was responsible for the movie mayhem and where they could see more.

That is “Owl Kitty”, whose real name is Lizzy. The videos are made by a very talented video editor living in Portland, Oregon with his wife and two cats. To be fair, the wife has a significant role in staging and cat management during filming. Check out Owl Kitty Top Gun. You won’t find better creative entertainment today.

— CarlJonesLA (@CarlJonesLA1) August 4, 2025

Talk about herding cats!

Commenters say a giant cat would be much scarier than a towering, terrible lizard. They explain why.

Recommended

'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans Ad
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We need to see this!

We were curious (like the proverb) and tracked down the BBC video. (WATCH)

Okay, that was awesome! Great job with practical effects!

All the Owlkitty parodies are hilarious. This one will have you singing ‘(Highway to the) Litter Zone.’ (WATCH)

Hairballs can really take your breath away.

Wait, Kate Winslet replaced by a cat? Yes, and it’s hilarious! (WATCH)

‘Draw me like one of your French cats.’ Too funny. You can find many more of these cat movie parodies on YouTube. Good palette cleanse after a day of hard work or politics.

