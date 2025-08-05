Purrasic Park: Cat Replaces T-Rex in Spielberg Classic, Takes Over Other Hollywood Blockbusters (WATCH)

Imagine your favorite Hollywood movie but with one of the main characters replaced by a furry, finicky feline. Imagine no more! A filmmaking couple takes famous movies and ‘recasts’ and reimagines the lead roles with their kitty cat. So long, T-Rex, hello Owlkitty!

Check out this reimagined scene from ‘Jurassic Park.’ (WATCH)

Who made this?!😂 pic.twitter.com/FX5pW71yPd — The Internet of Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛ (@KittiesInternet) August 4, 2025

Purrasic Park 🐈‍⬛ — Parshandatha.eth (@ParshandathaEth) August 4, 2025

It was somehow still terrifying!

Posters immediately wanted to know who was responsible for the movie mayhem and where they could see more.

That is “Owl Kitty”, whose real name is Lizzy. The videos are made by a very talented video editor living in Portland, Oregon with his wife and two cats. To be fair, the wife has a significant role in staging and cat management during filming. Check out Owl Kitty Top Gun. You won’t find better creative entertainment today. — CarlJonesLA (@CarlJonesLA1) August 4, 2025

"To be fair, the wife has a significant role in staging and cat management during filming."



A lot of credit needs to be given for cat management, which is a unique skill. — Zinjanthropus (@zinjanthopus) August 4, 2025

Talk about herding cats!

Commenters say a giant cat would be much scarier than a towering, terrible lizard. They explain why.

This is a much scarier monster than the original, chicken-brained T-Rex! 🙀 — wyqtor (@wyqtor) August 4, 2025

The T-Rex would be a more pleasent way to go. Quick bite and it's done. The Kitty will play with you for hours, tilting its head at every scream and then dropping what's left of you, still breathing, on its owners doorstep. — Longshankers (@Long_shankers) August 4, 2025

In the 1970's The Goodies (on the BBC) did an episode called Kitten Kong. Worth a watch, it's extremely funny........ — The CAH kid (@TheCAHkid1) August 4, 2025

We need to see this!

We were curious (like the proverb) and tracked down the BBC video. (WATCH)

Okay, that was awesome! Great job with practical effects!

All the Owlkitty parodies are hilarious. This one will have you singing ‘(Highway to the) Litter Zone.’ (WATCH)

If you've never seen an Owlkitty parody, then here you go. This is "Top Gun with a Cat." 😁 pic.twitter.com/KS0oxAYUtk — 𝐊𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐇. 🦋 (@ktph1992) October 5, 2024

Hairballs can really take your breath away.

Wait, Kate Winslet replaced by a cat? Yes, and it’s hilarious! (WATCH)

Someone remade Titanic, but with their cat pic.twitter.com/LcLLtUT8VV — Wow Animals (@WOW_ANIMALS1) January 30, 2024

The titanic one was the best! — utbdoug (@utbdoug969) August 4, 2025

‘Draw me like one of your French cats.’ Too funny. You can find many more of these cat movie parodies on YouTube. Good palette cleanse after a day of hard work or politics.

