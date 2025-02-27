The Two Jakes: Split Video Proves Tapper’s Hypocrisy in Discussing Presidential Mental Fitness

CNN’s Jake Tapper caused outrage Wednesday by announcing his new book, 'Original Sin.' It’s about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, the cover-up, and his dropping out of the 2024 presidential election. The problem is that Tapper portrays himself as a faultless observer when everyone and their dog knows he participated in the cover-up. Thankfully, X user Maze has the receipts proving what a fraud Tapper is.

Start here for background on the video. (READ)

This is a perfect example of media bias. Thanks Jake.In 2018 Jamie Raskin was going on TV and calling for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th amendment. Raskin claimed that Trump was mentally unfit to be President. When Raskin brought his act to the Jake Tapper show, Tapper never freaked out on him or chastised him for diagnosing someone without medical degree. In fact in 2018 Tapper himself did numerous segments on Trump being mentally unfit for office. Tapper regularly asked the opinions of people who had no medical expertise in his efforts to paint Trump as unfit for office. Just two years later Tapper was indignant at that thought of someone without a medical degree daring to claim that Biden was in cognitive decline

Check it out. (WATCH)

When Raskin brought his act to the Jake Tapper… pic.twitter.com/QIQGnTItib — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2025

Nice mash-up Maze. Perfect encapsulation of his bias. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 27, 2025

Raskin is the House version of Adam Schtiff — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) February 27, 2025

There's a lot of competition, but Tapper gets the biggest L of the day. So bad. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) February 27, 2025

It’s pretty sickening that Tapper is making money off the deception he perpetrated on Americans.

Jake getting paid by his new book deal for his work on behalf of the regime — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 27, 2025

The book that he should be the subject of. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2025

Even his new book contradicts himself. The guy’s the worst kind of grifter, shameless and hypocritical. — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) February 27, 2025

Maze has even more proof of Tapper being duplicitous. He explains.

I have about 20 clips of Jake Tapper discussing Trump's "mental unfitness for office." And this fcker has the nerve to freak out at someone calling out Biden's obvious cognitive decline. He's such trash. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2025

They act like we can't just go pull up the videos of them saying totally different things. Problem is that it rarely matters or has any consequences. — Ivy Malise (@JDoza1) February 27, 2025

It’s not media bias, it’s propaganda weaponized against the American people. Closer to treason.. — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) February 27, 2025

It’s disgusting! I swear I tried to give them a fair unbiased chance but it’s impossible. They are horrible people, and they never see the hypocrisy. They never admit fault. They continually and purposefully mislead their audience. — ShenaG (@shenaspringer) February 27, 2025

Don’t give ‘journalists’ a second chance, they exist to lie to you. They will never apologize to you because they don’t care. Tapper should never be trusted. It’s time to close the book on this CNN hack for good.