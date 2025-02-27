The Two Jakes: Split Video Proves Tapper’s Hypocrisy in Discussing Presidential Mental Fitness

WHCA's Glittery Gatekeeper Eugene Daniels Has Epic Meltdown and Tells 'Journalists' They'r...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:35 AM on February 27, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN’s Jake Tapper caused outrage Wednesday by announcing his new book, 'Original Sin.' It’s about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, the cover-up, and his dropping out of the 2024 presidential election. The problem is that Tapper portrays himself as a faultless observer when everyone and their dog knows he participated in the cover-up. Thankfully, X user Maze has the receipts proving what a fraud Tapper is.

Start here for background on the video. (READ)

This is a perfect example of media bias. Thanks Jake.In 2018 Jamie Raskin was going on TV and calling for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th amendment. Raskin claimed that Trump was mentally unfit to be President.

When Raskin brought his act to the Jake Tapper show, Tapper never freaked out on him or chastised him for diagnosing someone without medical degree. In fact in 2018 Tapper himself did numerous segments on Trump being mentally unfit for office. Tapper regularly asked the opinions of people who had no medical expertise in his efforts to paint Trump as unfit for office. 

Just two years later Tapper was indignant at that thought of someone without a medical degree daring to claim that Biden was in cognitive decline

Check it out. (WATCH) 

It’s pretty sickening that Tapper is making money off the deception he perpetrated on Americans.

Maze has even more proof of Tapper being duplicitous. He explains.

Don’t give ‘journalists’ a second chance, they exist to lie to you. They will never apologize to you because they don’t care. Tapper should never be trusted. It’s time to close the book on this CNN hack for good.

