L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes Immigration Law Enforcement

During Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' attempt to stall the vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill" that Trump signed yesterday, the House Minority Leader made supporters of the BBB even more excited about what it will accomplish when he said this:

If the bill passes?



"A deportation machine will be UNLEASHED, on steroids."pic.twitter.com/PG7L6SwK3Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 3, 2025

"A deportation machine will be unleashed, on steroids."

Come on, Rep. Jeffries, we already supported the bill so you didn't need to keep selling us on it!

But as you know, the Democrats are highly upset that efforts to enforce immigration laws will not only continue, but be strengthened -- especially lefties who harbor illegals in their sanctuary cities.

A few years ago L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was talking like this:

No one is above the law. — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 26, 2019

As we now know, exceptions do apply.

Now Bass is furious because ICE has extra resources to make sure "no one is above the law," including the illegal aliens that have become the Democrats' top priority:

They gave ICE a budget bigger than most of the world’s militaries.



Instead of investing in housing, jobs, or health care, they’re funding fear — tearing families apart in our neighborhoods.



These raids must end. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 5, 2025

But no one is above the law, mayor!

The United States is $36 trillion in debt and it cannot continue to pay billions of dollars to support illegals. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 5, 2025

I’m so sorry this is happening to you and the illegal aliens your Democrat Party prioritizes over all American citizens. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 5, 2025

Undoing the damage done by you democrats is going to be expensive but it’s an unavoidable investment in America’s future. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) July 5, 2025

If the Dems didn't want this to happen maybe they should have told the Biden administration to not allow the invasion to happen in the first place.