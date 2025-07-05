CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
Dear GOP: It's Time Defend the OBBB

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes Immigration Law Enforcement

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on July 05, 2025
During Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' attempt to stall the vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill" that Trump signed yesterday, the House Minority Leader made supporters of the BBB even more excited about what it will accomplish when he said this

"A deportation machine will be unleashed, on steroids." 

Come on, Rep. Jeffries, we already supported the bill so you didn't need to keep selling us on it!

But as you know, the Democrats are highly upset that efforts to enforce immigration laws will not only continue, but be strengthened -- especially lefties who harbor illegals in their sanctuary cities. 

A few years ago L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was talking like this: 

As we now know, exceptions do apply.

Now Bass is furious because ICE has extra resources to make sure "no one is above the law," including the illegal aliens that have become the Democrats' top priority: 

But no one is above the law, mayor!

If the Dems didn't want this to happen maybe they should have told the Biden administration to not allow the invasion to happen in the first place. 

