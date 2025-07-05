Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece

The New York Times editorial board members are either monumental gaslighters or genuinely believe that previous versions of the FBI were not politicized, and the latter would only happen due to an inherent bias NYT board members don't believe exists.

After years of FBI weaponization the Times editorial board is now saying "Trump's Politicized F.B.I. Has Made America Less Safe." The piece is notable more for what isn't mentioned in the editorial.

Scaremongering from the same @nytimes that was never concerned when the FBI was weaponized against our own citizens. https://t.co/gDMxMK5KdP

Dan Bongino, the FBI's deputy director under Kash Patel, has spotted yet another reason not to trust the media and took apart the editorial board piece by piece.

This NY Times article is precisely why hard-working Americans simply do not trust the media. The article is a poorly thought out hit piece which attempts to address the dramatic personnel changes we’ve made, along with the enterprise-wide reorganization Director Patel and I…

He brought the receipts!

Here's the full post from Bongino:

This NY Times article is precisely why hard-working Americans simply do not trust the media.

The article is a poorly thought out hit piece which attempts to address the dramatic personnel changes we’ve made, along with the enterprise-wide reorganization Director Patel and I have undertaken.

But the conclusion of the piece is so ridiculous that a child could debunk it. The authors comically assert that you are “less safe” because Kash and I have aggressively reformed the FBI. Yet, they produce NO evidence whatsoever to backup that claim. And the reason they don’t produced any evidence, is because the numbers tell the opposite story.

Here is just a small snippet of data points proving that the decision Director Patel and I made to refocus manpower towards fighting violent crime, and combatting terrorism, is working:

-Our violent crime initiative, dubbed “Summer Heat,” and other initiatives around the country have the murder rate trending to be the lowest in U.S. history by a longshot. Summer Heat is coming to a city or town near you soon as we assist your community in removing criminal predators from the streets.

-Our emphasis on violent crime has led to the arrests of 14,000 violent criminals. This is a 62% increase from the same time period last year.

-We rescued over one hundred children from being preyed on, while arresting over 825 violent child predators, and 140 human traffickers.

-Our agents locked up 51 foreign intelligence operatives for spying and smuggling dangerous substances into our country.

-In conjunction with our federal partners, we apprehended, imprisoned, and deported over 18,000 illegal aliens. Many of these illegal aliens had violent criminal histories. As a result, last month, again, ZERO illegals were admitted into our country. The same partners arrested nearly 800 rioters for attempting to stop enforcement operations.

-We seized 44,000 kilos of cocaine, 3,500 kilos of meth, and 1,210 kilos of fentanyl in just the last few months. This is a 22% increase from the same time period last year. In addition, we locked up one of the most dangerous gang leaders in the county, and we dismantled gang operations in nearly every corner of the country, including the largest TDA gang takedown ever.

-We locked up 3 of the “Top-Ten” most wanted FBI targets, and we’re closing in on another.

-I’d like to talk more about some of the incredible work being done by our counter-terror teams, but the information, as you would imagine, is classified. But I promise you, it’s happening.

-And, finally, we are closing in on more disclosures and fixing past wrongs to personnel. We’re making sure this is done correctly. But it’s absolutely getting done.

Notice how The NY Times omitted these data points to tell you “a story,” not the story. And, even though it’s an opinion piece, they should at least attempt to insert reality into it.

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.