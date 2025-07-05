What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July Then and Now

One of the most accurate comments that President Trump has made in his first six months in office came at his Joint Address to Congress back in March.

Talking about how his administration has effectively shut down the border after four years of Joe Biden deliberately leaving it wide open, Trump noted that we didn't need 'new legislation,' as the media and Democrats kept clamoring. Instead, as he said, 'It turns out that all we really needed was a new President.'

Truer words were never spoken.

It goes beyond serious issues like the border, however. To give a huge boost to our national pride, all we needed was a new President for that as well.

Yesterday, Twitchy shared a post from one of our favorite accounts, Western Lensman, reminding everyone of how much of an embarrassment Biden was, as he commemorated Independence Day in 2024 with a hearty ... ho, ho, ho?

OOF.

This morning, Western Lensman shared another Fourth of July trip down memory lane to the Bidens celebrating the Fourth on the White House balcony. Except this time, he contrasted that with the Trumps watching fireworks on the balcony this year.

Watch:

July 4th at the White House, 2025 vs 2023. pic.twitter.com/m94dTvJsHl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025

Wow. Two videos that are worth not just a thousand, but a million words.

While President Trump and First Lady Melania embraced and shared a warm kiss to cheers from the crowd, Joe and Jill Biden were standing as far away from each other as they could while remaining in the same frame.

And then, of course, there's Hunter. High as a kite and about to crash as hard as one, too.

I forgot about Hunter Biden on coke thing. Did we ever find out how it got in the White House? https://t.co/KQnJe2aDqy — KathieMom11 (@Kathiemom11) July 5, 2025

Hey! That is an unsolvable mystery, and we're never supposed to ask about it!

But we get it. We'd love to forget all about Hunter as well.

Yeah, I remember. You can see the smartest guy Joe knows, Hunter is coked out of his brain, wide eyed & sniffing. Joe looks like he's unsure of where he is. What a nightmare! — Heckler Pix (@ohheckorama) July 5, 2025

Yeah, 'looks like.'

Everyone remembers the anger from 'Doctor' Jill when Hunter was jacked up and wasted during the Biden WH 4th Celebration...what a difference a new President makes. https://t.co/mfQT3o0Aai pic.twitter.com/GFiw5eFvuU — DVZ MΞMΞS (@FreedomInc5) July 5, 2025

Jill was mad because Hunter was on drugs. — Choose Life (@CaitieCat1877) July 5, 2025

She's got some nerve being angry about that, what with all of the drugs she kept pumping into her husband to keep him upright and half-awake.

The Biden presidency will go down as the most ridiculous thing the country ever witnessed. — Nate 🐶🏈 (@NateDawgUga) July 5, 2025

Fact check: true.

Loves America vs. Loathes America. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 5, 2025

Also true. And it's as clear as the night sky over Washington, DC, yesterday, before the fireworks began to shoot up into the air.

And it wasn't just the people who displayed the stark contrast. Check out the White House itself:

We take pride in America, not in a Marxist gender cult.

Even the White House couldn't help but show off its new look.

OHHHH… FREEDOM LOOKS GOOD ON ME 👀 💅 pic.twitter.com/6wISr0M90z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 5, 2025

Yeah, it does!

We love it when the White House brags about how good it looks.

We also love how much an innocent post like that makes the left fly into paroxysms of rage, LOL. They're so broken, they don't realize that it says everything about them. None of it good.

What’s difference a year makes!



And a POTUS and FLOTUS that are Patriots and not cocaine heads. https://t.co/Wx5GykZWHk — Kat (@KatManDoToo2) July 5, 2025

It's a beautiful thing.

Maybe Kamala was onto something with her whole 'significance of the passage of time' word salad.

Such a wonderful change ❤🇺🇸 https://t.co/0oVgPOvXXU — Formerdoll 🇺🇸❤ (@momofhorses) July 5, 2025

That's putting it mildly. It's the upgrade of the millennium.

A resounding YES! to both halves of that statement.

As we reported recently, Republicans tend to be proud of America no matter who is in the White House. (Democrats, by contrast, overwhelmingly hate this country, and their pride only increases slightly when someone from their team is in the Oval Office.)

Still, even with that knowledge, it is wonderful and makes our pride swell even higher when we see a First Family in the White House who not only love America, but also Americans.

As Trump said back in March, 'All we really needed was a new President.'