One Year Ago Today: Joe Biden Wished Us a 'Happy Independence Day' with a Jolly ‘Ho, Ho, Ho!’

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s hard to believe that President Joe Biden once sat in the White House. As we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day, let’s also celebrate that we are free from the disastrous previous administration.

Check out this seldom-seen Biden video from just last July. (WATCH)

Who, besides Biden, would say this on the Fourth of July? Bizarre.

Commenters speculate that the bumbling Biden probably didn’t even know where he was.

Have yourself a merry little Fourth of July and a happy mid-year!

Commenters were quick to notice that Biden couldn’t even hit Kamala’s slow-pitch intro.

Where’s Jake Tapper on this one? Ah, ‘we missed the story!’

If you have never seen this video, you’re not alone.

Thank God, the Biden nightmare is over, and we have a president who knows how to celebrate America. Have a safe and Happy Fourth of July!

