One Year Ago Today: Joe Biden Wished Us a 'Happy Independence Day' with a Jolly ‘Ho, Ho, Ho!’

It’s hard to believe that President Joe Biden once sat in the White House. As we celebrate our nation’s Independence Day, let’s also celebrate that we are free from the disastrous previous administration.

Check out this seldom-seen Biden video from just last July. (WATCH)

Last July 4th:



Harris: “The extraordinary president of the United States, Joe Biden!"



Biden: "Ho, ho, ho! Happy Independence Day!"



What a difference a year makes. pic.twitter.com/nExBp8qLsZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

Who, besides Biden, would say this on the Fourth of July? Bizarre.

Commenters speculate that the bumbling Biden probably didn’t even know where he was.

Biden didn’t even know where he was LOL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 4, 2025

North Pole, apparently! — The Minority Fringe (@M61620745) July 4, 2025

Or what day it was — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

Harris slur-saladed the intro too. — hop stew 🙂🌸 (@pete8778) July 4, 2025

She was about to say "the vice-president" lol — ic xc nika (@ddx232) July 4, 2025

A 6 month time delay between the first and second halves of the sentence. Very, very different. — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) July 4, 2025

Have yourself a merry little Fourth of July and a happy mid-year!

Commenters were quick to notice that Biden couldn’t even hit Kamala’s slow-pitch intro.

Dude is a CLOWN 😂 "Ho, Ho" — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 4, 2025

After that big buildup from Kamala he totally blew it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

Would that be considered, a swing and a miss? — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 4, 2025

Yet not covered by the press as usual. — George Denton (@LGDenton) July 4, 2025

Where’s Jake Tapper on this one? Ah, ‘we missed the story!’

If you have never seen this video, you’re not alone.

This is the administration the world watched a year ago.



Just unreal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

Holy how did I miss this. 😂



That is a gem 🤣 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) July 4, 2025

Most MSM didn’t cover it! — Kelly Brown (@kellyjaene) July 4, 2025

Still have to just shake our heads in just how horrible it really was… — Dana Robinson (@conservativeoma) July 4, 2025

Reminds me of the old Dallas episode where Pam wakes up and it was all a bad dream… — Daisy Mae (@CarolinaLbugg) July 4, 2025

Thank God, the Biden nightmare is over, and we have a president who knows how to celebrate America. Have a safe and Happy Fourth of July!