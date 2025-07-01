Well, DUH! Gallup Polls Reveals What Everyone Knew About Who Is Proud To Be American

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There are many differences between Democrats and Republicans (thank God), but a great majority of them boil down to just one question: Do you love the United States of America or not? 

Barack Obama didn't love America. He wanted to 'fundamentally transform' it. And his truly awful wife, Michelle, infamously stated that she was never proud of her country until her husband became the presidential nominee. 

Contrast that with President Trump, who, just days after an assassin's bullet barely missed killing him, took the stage at the Republican National Convention and gave the American flag a gigantic hug, a gesture he has repeated at other events like CPAC.  


We've always known that Republicans and conservatives love America FAR more than Democrats and liberals, but a new poll from Gallup demonstrates how wide the gulf has spread over the past decade or so. 

The 2025 numbers are not surprising in the least. Ninety-two percent of Republicans are proud to be Americans, compared to just 36 percent of Democrats. 

And yet they refuse to leave, which they keep promising to do every time a Republican wins an election. 

Perhaps even more striking, however, is the precipitous drop among Democrats in the 21st century, particularly in the last decade. Notice how, even with their guy, Joe Biden, in the White House for four years, Democrats didn't even top 60 percent. Republicans, by contrast, are proud to be Americans no matter who sits in the Oval Office. 

You have to wonder at this point if there is ever any coming back for Democrats. It sure doesn't appear that way. 

And it's obvious even without a poll. Just walk around any neighborhood anywhere in the country, and you can see it with your own eyes. 

No, their flag is the 'pride' flag. Or the Ukrainian flag. Or the Palestinian flag. Or pretty much any flag except the one that honors the country they call home.

Heck, we love America so much, we want to give Canada the gift of joining us. (Not really, but it never stops being fun to tease the Syrupeans about that.)

It's tempting to say that we didn't really need Gallup to tell us what everyone already knows, but it IS important that Gallup released this chart. 

Because the legacy media likes to run with misleading headlines like 'American pride is at an all-time low.'

That might demoralize some people, until it becomes clear that the drop is only happening on one side of the aisle. 

We don't know about 'winning,' but it definitely became the counterargument. 

And even then, just barely. 

LOL. Well, yes. There's that, too. 

Exactly. It's almost as if misery is their default position. 

Ahem ... 'almost.' 

HA. Those terms are acceptable. 

Oh, they pay lip service to loving America, but that's all it usually is. What they truly love is being in power and wielding that power over everyone else. 

Kinda' says everything about them, doesn't it? None of it good. 

But even when Democrats pretend to love America, it is obviously fake. 

Throughout President Trump's second term, Democrats have been rioting, looting, and vandalizing (err, we mean 'peacefully protesting, right, CNN?). At almost all of these demonstrations, particularly the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, the American flag was nowhere to be found. Mexican flags, sure, but not Old Glory. The same with 'pride' month parades, where the trans flag is on full display, but almost never the Stars and Stripes. In New York City recently, demonstrators were actually carrying IRANIAN flags. 

Someone must have noticed this because at their failed 'No Kings' demonstrations, all of a sudden, we saw lots of American flags, almost certainly purchased and distributed by some Soros-based organization. 

It didn't work. Everyone saw right through it. The far left hates this country, the legacy media tends to join them, and nearly every Democrat politician not named John Fetterman is pretty close by. 

It turns out, all you have to do to learn that Democrats hate America is simply ask them, as Gallup did. 

Meanwhile, until our dying breath, nearly every Republican will stand up and sing anytime Lee Greenwood sings 'God Bless The USA.'

