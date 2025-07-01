Well, DUH! Gallup Polls Reveals What Everyone Knew About Who Is Proud To Be American

There are many differences between Democrats and Republicans (thank God), but a great majority of them boil down to just one question: Do you love the United States of America or not?

Barack Obama didn't love America. He wanted to 'fundamentally transform' it. And his truly awful wife, Michelle, infamously stated that she was never proud of her country until her husband became the presidential nominee.

Contrast that with President Trump, who, just days after an assassin's bullet barely missed killing him, took the stage at the Republican National Convention and gave the American flag a gigantic hug, a gesture he has repeated at other events like CPAC.





We've always known that Republicans and conservatives love America FAR more than Democrats and liberals, but a new poll from Gallup demonstrates how wide the gulf has spread over the past decade or so.

Gallup poll results that will surprise absolutely no one. While Republicans overwhelmingly are proud to be American, Democrats are not - and the number keeps falling. pic.twitter.com/5H9cvRVBKb — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) June 30, 2025

The 2025 numbers are not surprising in the least. Ninety-two percent of Republicans are proud to be Americans, compared to just 36 percent of Democrats.

And yet they refuse to leave, which they keep promising to do every time a Republican wins an election.

Perhaps even more striking, however, is the precipitous drop among Democrats in the 21st century, particularly in the last decade. Notice how, even with their guy, Joe Biden, in the White House for four years, Democrats didn't even top 60 percent. Republicans, by contrast, are proud to be Americans no matter who sits in the Oval Office.

The Right takes pride in being American.

The Left takes pride in believing they’re better than America.

More true now than ever. https://t.co/nCzWos5rvf — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 30, 2025

You have to wonder at this point if there is ever any coming back for Democrats. It sure doesn't appear that way.

And it's obvious even without a poll. Just walk around any neighborhood anywhere in the country, and you can see it with your own eyes.

Anyone who’s ever knocked on doors for a political campaign will tell you that if the house is flying an American flag, it’s not a Democrat. It might not be Republican. But it’s definitely not a Democrat. https://t.co/7rhyF5cXWu — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 30, 2025

No, their flag is the 'pride' flag. Or the Ukrainian flag. Or the Palestinian flag. Or pretty much any flag except the one that honors the country they call home.

Conservatives never threaten to move to Canada if they lose. They just keep fighting. https://t.co/yAYoIbtTS0 pic.twitter.com/UsmQBAs7sg — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) June 30, 2025

Heck, we love America so much, we want to give Canada the gift of joining us. (Not really, but it never stops being fun to tease the Syrupeans about that.)

It’s just a fact. The left hates America and the right loves the USA https://t.co/0NbEsURbQv — Paige 🍀 (@paigethe1st) June 30, 2025

It's tempting to say that we didn't really need Gallup to tell us what everyone already knows, but it IS important that Gallup released this chart.

Because the legacy media likes to run with misleading headlines like 'American pride is at an all-time low.'

BREAKING: American pride is at its lowest level ever recorded, per Gallup. pic.twitter.com/nYdnz6Ou93 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 30, 2025

That might demoralize some people, until it becomes clear that the drop is only happening on one side of the aisle.

Some of the initial backlash to "Make America Great Again" was Dems saying "America is already great" but very quickly the winning counterargument on their side became "America was never great" because of redlining or slavery or whatever https://t.co/KiezlGaBQA — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) June 30, 2025

We don't know about 'winning,' but it definitely became the counterargument.

Apparently, a lot of Democrats are only proud when their party has control. That's not patriotism. — Chip Meyer (@meyer_chip) June 30, 2025

And even then, just barely.

Democrats hate everything. — Conservative Vato (@ConsrvativeVato) June 30, 2025

LOL. Well, yes. There's that, too.

You'd obtain identical results asking about "self esteem" or "mental health" by party affiliation. — MonsieurAmerica (@MonsieurAmerica) June 30, 2025

Exactly. It's almost as if misery is their default position.

Ahem ... 'almost.'

I am not proud of Democrats and wish that they weren't Americans. We might have the beginnings of a deal. — Darkage Possum (@DarkagePossum) June 30, 2025

HA. Those terms are acceptable.

If you hate America, if you’re not a patriot, then you have no right to run it. Leadership belongs to those who love this country and fight for its future. https://t.co/vq4Q8cEg7W — TDM (@tldrmorgan) June 30, 2025

Oh, they pay lip service to loving America, but that's all it usually is. What they truly love is being in power and wielding that power over everyone else.

What’s interesting is that the Republicans’ national pride did not drop much when they lost the White House three different times on this chart, but in 2016 and 2024, it completely nosedived for Dems. https://t.co/GdTzwIsoQY — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) July 1, 2025

Kinda' says everything about them, doesn't it? None of it good.

But even when Democrats pretend to love America, it is obviously fake.

Throughout President Trump's second term, Democrats have been rioting, looting, and vandalizing (err, we mean 'peacefully protesting, right, CNN?). At almost all of these demonstrations, particularly the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, the American flag was nowhere to be found. Mexican flags, sure, but not Old Glory. The same with 'pride' month parades, where the trans flag is on full display, but almost never the Stars and Stripes. In New York City recently, demonstrators were actually carrying IRANIAN flags.

Someone must have noticed this because at their failed 'No Kings' demonstrations, all of a sudden, we saw lots of American flags, almost certainly purchased and distributed by some Soros-based organization.

It didn't work. Everyone saw right through it. The far left hates this country, the legacy media tends to join them, and nearly every Democrat politician not named John Fetterman is pretty close by.

It turns out, all you have to do to learn that Democrats hate America is simply ask them, as Gallup did.

Meanwhile, until our dying breath, nearly every Republican will stand up and sing anytime Lee Greenwood sings 'God Bless The USA.'