OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be...
Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing...
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
VIP
As a Parent of a Firefighter/Paramedic, I Urge Elected Officials to Empower Their...
Ousted Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Touts Mamdani’s Mayoral Nom Win in...
NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by...
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or...
VIP
Chuck Schumer’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Stall Tactic Forced Dems to Hear the Definition...
(UPDATED) Multiple Firefighters Shot at the Scene of a Brush Fire in Idaho

She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant Aspect of Women

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on June 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

One of the greatest media myths about Joe Biden (other than the lie that was obvious to everyone except Jake Tapper) was always the 'kind, old Uncle Joe' trope. It was never true. Biden was always a mean, spiteful, self-aggrandizing, and -- it turns out -- self-enriching bully. Anyone who paid close attention knew it. He even launched his Senate career by putting photographers in a hospital room where his sons were fighting for their lives so he could have a sympathetic photo op of his swearing in. And it only got worse from there. 

Advertisement

Well, it may be time to dispel a myth about another political figure who is a darling of the left in America. 

Michelle Obama, it turns out, is just the absolute WORST. 

We've documented before many of the horrible things Obama has said on her failed podcast, from how much she seems to hate her husband to how miserable she is being a mother. 

But in her most recent episode, she just insulted more or less every woman on the planet. Watch:

We're asking this as a serious question: What is WRONG with this woman? 

Creating life is the 'least significant' thing women's bodies do? Has she just gone totally insane? 

We get it. She's trying to push her pro-abortion agenda on America, but there are more tactful ways to do it. Instead, Obama used the opportunity to tell women that the greatest gift God gave to them is nothing. Barely worth mentioning. 

Not to mention, what is she saying here to her own children? 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hey, Sasha and Malia. No big deal. Your mom just said that giving birth to you was nothing more than a passing fancy. Not important at all.

Those poor girls. 

If it's not clear by now that Obama has a dangerously severe case of narcissistic personality disorder, it should be. 

Honestly, we make 'Big Mike' jokes all the time, in jest, but her statement here should make people legitimately question whether she is her daughters' mother at all. 

It's something someone who HATES women would say. And Obama seems to hate every woman who is not her. Including her children.

Advertisement

We are. 

But even though she has no future in politics, the fact that she would use her platform to say something so dismissive and hateful about women is pretty remarkable. And not in a good way. 

It is the deranged mentality of 'The Handmaid's Tale' left. Anyone who talks about the importance of women as mothers is reducing them to 'baby-making machines.' 

We can't think of a more twisted and warped outlook on the miracle of creating and bearing life. 

The lengthy post above continues, and it is worth reading every word: 

... the ability to build a human being from scratch isn’t the least of anything. It’s the pinnacle of physical existence. It’s not a footnote. It’s the whole damn headline. 

And then comes the kicker: 'Men can’t understand women because female biology hasn’t been studied.'

Really? We’re living in an age where we can swap organs, print skin, grow ears on rats, and turn men into simulated women on TikTok—but somehow the uterus remains a mystery? Please. 

Here’s a thought: Instead of downplaying the fact that women are literal portals to life, maybe we should actually honor that. 

Because for all the talk of power and equality and respect—you don’t empower women by dismissing the one thing no man, machine, or politician can replicate. 

Every single soul on this planet came through a woman’s body. So if you think that’s 'the least of what it does,' maybe the problem isn’t our understanding of biology. 

Maybe the problem is your understanding of wonder.

Advertisement

Obama seems to have many problems. That is definitely one of them. She owes every woman in the world an apology.

We often mention dodging a bullet when Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election, and that is true enough. 

But -- whoo, boy! -- did America dodge a bullet by never letting this person near the levers of power, or what?

Thankfully, Michelle Obama has been reduced to being the host of a podcast no one watches. She can enjoy her deserved irrelevance right alongside her fellow unhinged narcissist, Meghan Markle. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHELLE OBAMA PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow
Warren Squire
State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of US Tour
Eric V.
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
justmindy
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement