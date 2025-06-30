She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant Aspect of Women

One of the greatest media myths about Joe Biden (other than the lie that was obvious to everyone except Jake Tapper) was always the 'kind, old Uncle Joe' trope. It was never true. Biden was always a mean, spiteful, self-aggrandizing, and -- it turns out -- self-enriching bully. Anyone who paid close attention knew it. He even launched his Senate career by putting photographers in a hospital room where his sons were fighting for their lives so he could have a sympathetic photo op of his swearing in. And it only got worse from there.

Well, it may be time to dispel a myth about another political figure who is a darling of the left in America.

Michelle Obama, it turns out, is just the absolute WORST.

We've documented before many of the horrible things Obama has said on her failed podcast, from how much she seems to hate her husband to how miserable she is being a mother.

But in her most recent episode, she just insulted more or less every woman on the planet. Watch:

Michelle Obama says the ability to create life is the least significant function of a woman's reproductive system.



She claims men can't truly understand what women endure because female biology has barely been studied.



"The least of what it does is produce life." pic.twitter.com/eCpQ5Fn3aP — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 29, 2025

We're asking this as a serious question: What is WRONG with this woman?

Creating life is the 'least significant' thing women's bodies do? Has she just gone totally insane?

We get it. She's trying to push her pro-abortion agenda on America, but there are more tactful ways to do it. Instead, Obama used the opportunity to tell women that the greatest gift God gave to them is nothing. Barely worth mentioning.

Not to mention, what is she saying here to her own children?

I know people are going to get on Michelle Obama for other reasons, but what struck me is what a weird thing it is for a parent to say, that “the least” significant thing your reproductive system does is create life. I’d be worried how my kids took that. https://t.co/6Uh6brNjtY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 30, 2025

Hey, Sasha and Malia. No big deal. Your mom just said that giving birth to you was nothing more than a passing fancy. Not important at all.

Imagine watching your mom go on a podcast and say creating you was the least significant thing her body ever did. F****n yikes. https://t.co/zzkbrXQBqV — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) June 30, 2025

What a terrible comment for a mother to say. https://t.co/nkFTEbNEKz — COB🌈A (@cobracommandr15) June 30, 2025

Those poor girls.

If it's not clear by now that Obama has a dangerously severe case of narcissistic personality disorder, it should be.

She’s never had a baby then. Geez. Anyone who’s actually created life, hosted that life in their own body as it grew, then gave birth to a living baby, would never say that. — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) June 29, 2025

Honestly, we make 'Big Mike' jokes all the time, in jest, but her statement here should make people legitimately question whether she is her daughters' mother at all.

This is actually incredible misogynistic. https://t.co/IdPLhp8vl2 — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 30, 2025

It's something someone who HATES women would say. And Obama seems to hate every woman who is not her. Including her children.

EVERYTHING about female biology is related to and affected by the fact that we produce life. There is no “least” or “most.” Whether we actually have kids or not, our bodies are made to reproduce. It is CENTRAL to what we are, and nothing will change that. https://t.co/DdPCMDICgQ — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) June 30, 2025

We should be so thankful she is irrelevant https://t.co/v0yT33LNJZ — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) June 30, 2025

We are.

But even though she has no future in politics, the fact that she would use her platform to say something so dismissive and hateful about women is pretty remarkable. And not in a good way.

She is 100% wrong and literally out of her damn mind.



The most unique, special, and most beautiful important function and capability of a woman is her ability to create life inside of her own body from the love of another human being.



What is greater than that besides God… — The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) June 29, 2025

It is the deranged mentality of 'The Handmaid's Tale' left. Anyone who talks about the importance of women as mothers is reducing them to 'baby-making machines.'

We can't think of a more twisted and warped outlook on the miracle of creating and bearing life.

Oh, so now creating life is just… a side gig? A biological afterthought? A quirky feature on the female upgrade package?



That’s like saying, “Sure, the sun keeps everything alive—but honestly, have you seen its flares?”



No, Michelle—the ability to build a human being from… — Radically Right (@RadicallyRight_) June 29, 2025

The lengthy post above continues, and it is worth reading every word:

... the ability to build a human being from scratch isn’t the least of anything. It’s the pinnacle of physical existence. It’s not a footnote. It’s the whole damn headline.



And then comes the kicker: 'Men can’t understand women because female biology hasn’t been studied.'



Really? We’re living in an age where we can swap organs, print skin, grow ears on rats, and turn men into simulated women on TikTok—but somehow the uterus remains a mystery? Please.



Here’s a thought: Instead of downplaying the fact that women are literal portals to life, maybe we should actually honor that.



Because for all the talk of power and equality and respect—you don’t empower women by dismissing the one thing no man, machine, or politician can replicate.



Every single soul on this planet came through a woman’s body. So if you think that’s 'the least of what it does,' maybe the problem isn’t our understanding of biology.



Maybe the problem is your understanding of wonder.

Obama seems to have many problems. That is definitely one of them. She owes every woman in the world an apology.

We often mention dodging a bullet when Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election, and that is true enough.

But -- whoo, boy! -- did America dodge a bullet by never letting this person near the levers of power, or what?

Thankfully, Michelle Obama has been reduced to being the host of a podcast no one watches. She can enjoy her deserved irrelevance right alongside her fellow unhinged narcissist, Meghan Markle.