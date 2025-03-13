Big Mic, Little Audience: Former First Lady Michele Obama’s IMO Podcast Fails to Generate the Views

It’s the podcast nobody has been waiting for and the numbers prove it. IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Podcast stumbled right out of the gate racking up just 25,000 views on YouTube by Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Start here. (WATCH)

REPORT: Michelle Obama has racked up a whopping 25,000 views on YouTube following the launch of her new podcast. Obama has released her first two episodes & a trailer with her brother Craig Robinson. In the second episode, the group talked about friendships & divorce. Obama didn't address divorce rumors with Barack Obama. "This podcast will leave you reflecting, laughing, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s biggest questions," the YT page says. The pair says they started the podcast to share all the advice they have.

Here’s a taste of what the podcast is like. (WATCH)

REPORT: Michelle Obama has racked up a whopping 25,000 views on YouTube following the launch of her new podcast.



Obama has released her first two episodes & a trailer with her brother Craig Robinson.



In the second episode, the group talked about friendships & divorce. Obama… pic.twitter.com/5mqQa2nJZ2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2025

The Mike and Craig show… nah. I’m good. — Pepperbelly (@pepprbelly) March 12, 2025

That’s how most people felt since they didn’t tune in.

Many posters have no desire to watch but do have some observations that are more interesting than the show’s content. Here’s an example.

Is it me, or does he look more feminine than her? — Jerry Talks (@timelessideas44) March 12, 2025

He's more feminine than her/him. — ⭐️The FJC⭐️ (@The_FJC) March 12, 2025

I thought exactly the same thing. — ArtemisiaDaVinci (@DaVinciArtemis) March 12, 2025

Odd as it seems, that’s exactly what I thought — Dan Ashcroft (@DanAshcrof1892) March 12, 2025

We’re definitely getting some RuPaul vibes from Robinson.

Several posters were so underwhelmed they listed tedious things they would rather do than be subjected to Obama and Robinson.

A very hard pass

I would rather watch water drip — Katt (@Katt1700) March 12, 2025

Me too, or watch paint dry. — Jowie #LatinosForTrump 🇵🇷 (@JowiesSeeds) March 12, 2025

grass grow... — Traci A (@TraciA64009951) March 12, 2025

It’s close, but I would even rather wait at the DMV. — Max Power (@MaxPowe57349651) March 12, 2025

All more fulfilling than watching IMO.

Those YouTube views are pretty sad. There are several non-celebrities that easily pull in bigger numbers than the former First Lady.

Advertisement

I get more on my X posts with no likes 😂 — Rec (@ChillGuyRec) March 12, 2025

Now subtract the media accounts that tuned in and see what's left. — American Patrol (@LZBataan) March 12, 2025

Joe Rogan is shaking — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) March 12, 2025

Joe Rogan and Trump got 25 million views in 10 hours! — CryptoStorm (@CryptoStorm3) March 12, 2025

Guessing she won’t be the lefts Joe Rogan anytime soon — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) March 12, 2025

Nope. Podcasts are not easy. Sometimes the audience from TV and books doesn’t translate to other mediums like podcasts. This is essentially a vanity project for Michelle Obama. It’ll probably keep going for a while no matter how small the audience gets. She’s a multi-millionaire after all.