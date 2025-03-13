Big Mic, Little Audience: Former First Lady Michele Obama’s IMO Podcast Fails to Generate the Views

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

It’s the podcast nobody has been waiting for and the numbers prove it. IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Podcast stumbled right out of the gate racking up just 25,000 views on YouTube by Wednesday afternoon.

Start here. (WATCH)

REPORT: Michelle Obama has racked up a whopping 25,000 views on YouTube following the launch of her new podcast. 

Obama has released her first two episodes & a trailer with her brother Craig Robinson. 

In the second episode, the group talked about friendships & divorce. 

Obama didn't address divorce rumors with Barack Obama.

"This podcast will leave you reflecting, laughing, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s biggest questions," the YT page says.

The pair says they started the podcast to share all the advice they have.

Here’s a taste of what the podcast is like. (WATCH)

That’s how most people felt since they didn’t tune in. 

Many posters have no desire to watch but do have some observations that are more interesting than the show’s content. Here’s an example.

We’re definitely getting some RuPaul vibes from Robinson.

Several posters were so underwhelmed they listed tedious things they would rather do than be subjected to Obama and Robinson.

All more fulfilling than watching IMO.

Those YouTube views are pretty sad. There are several non-celebrities that easily pull in bigger numbers than the former First Lady.

Nope. Podcasts are not easy. Sometimes the audience from TV and books doesn’t translate to other mediums like podcasts. This is essentially a vanity project for Michelle Obama. It’ll probably keep going for a while no matter how small the audience gets. She’s a multi-millionaire after all.

