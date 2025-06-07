Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval Office and AF1





A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed President Donald Trump’s authority to revoke press privileges in the Oval Office, Air Force One, and Mar-a-Lago. That’s bad news for ‘journalists’ from The Associated Press who thought they had a right of access to these areas. The AP will still have access to large spaces like the East Room.

🚨 #BREAKING: A federal appeals court has just sided with President Trump — allows him to BAN AP from the Oval Office



GOOD!



The fake news has NO RIGHT to the most sacred office in the world.



Report your fake news from the sidewalk, @AP 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/RoL3pOKbmS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 6, 2025

Appeals court reinstates Trump’s ban on AP’s access to White House https://t.co/26ldnTKUkj — POLITICO (@politico) June 6, 2025

The wins are stacking up this week. Except for a little drama over the bill it’s been a good couple of weeks. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 6, 2025

AP decided to play petty “gotcha” games with the Trump administration…

And the AP lost…

Reminder:

Covering the WH and having access is a privilege… not a right.. — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) June 6, 2025

There is limited space, and access is granted by invitation only. The AP now joins thousands of other ‘news’ agencies that don’t get to be in the Oval Office. They’re not banned; their invitation has simply been revoked.

Here’s what two of the judges said.

“These restricted presidential spaces are not First Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion. The White House, therefore, retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted.”

It is a privilege and not a right to have access to secure places like the Oval Office and Air Force one. The AP still has their right to free speech and can say what they want but their entitlements have been revoked. They can cry about the Trump administration on their time — POTUS47🇺🇸 (@President_USA47) June 6, 2025

Anybody with a brain knew that would happen. The AP isn't some special existence. They have no inherent right to access the oval office or the white house. I can't walk up to the white house and demand access because of the 1st amendment and neither can AP. — Tommy Redd (@TommyRedd90) June 6, 2025

The AP believes it is owed special considerations and rights based on the longevity of its ‘news’ service and its reach. That’s wrong, of course. It's no more important than any other company that gathers info and publishes it.

One poster thinks so-called independent news agencies should join forces and refuse to cover the White House.

There isn’t solidarity among journalists in USA. Shameless journalists running into White House, while other colleagues are blocked. Journalists are clearly accepting tyranny. Not one single journalist should go to WH before AP journalists get reinstalled accreditation. Thx Oslo — Edgar Kløvfjell (@kloevfjell) June 6, 2025

The WHCA was silent in 2023 when the Biden WH revoked Simon

Ateba press credentials. In fact they applauded it since Ateba was asking the wrong questions. Solidarity now is hypocritical. https://t.co/QHhw1HgaLZ — 17BobTreyO 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 (@TheRealDealMD) June 6, 2025

There is no right to be in the Oval Office. They're not banned from the actual press room, so their concerns are moot. — Notionally Accurate | Hosted by Captain Kirk 🇺🇸 (@notionallyacc) June 6, 2025

Great news! Common sense prevails. No news organization has a right to be in the Oval Office or AF1. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) June 6, 2025

The AP is sure to whine about being equal to other outlets. Let its 'journalists' cry. They’ll just have to do it outside the Oval Office or on the ground as Air Force One takes off with President Trump inside.