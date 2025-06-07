Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare...
Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval Office and AF1

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Hiro Komae


A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed President Donald Trump’s authority to revoke press privileges in the Oval Office, Air Force One, and Mar-a-Lago. That’s bad news for ‘journalists’ from The Associated Press who thought they had a right of access to these areas. The AP will still have access to large spaces like the East Room.

Here’s more. (READ)

There is limited space, and access is granted by invitation only. The AP now joins thousands of other ‘news’ agencies that don’t get to be in the Oval Office. They’re not banned; their invitation has simply been revoked.

Here’s what two of the judges said.

“These restricted presidential spaces are not First Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion. The White House, therefore, retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted.”

The AP believes it is owed special considerations and rights based on the longevity of its ‘news’ service and its reach. That’s wrong, of course. It's no more important than any other company that gathers info and publishes it.

One poster thinks so-called independent news agencies should join forces and refuse to cover the White House.

The AP is sure to whine about being equal to other outlets. Let its 'journalists' cry. They’ll just have to do it outside the Oval Office or on the ground as Air Force One takes off with President Trump inside.

