Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s...
Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with...
Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval...
Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare...
BREAKING: Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Surround Los Angeles ICE Facility in Wake of Raids...
Jamie Raskin Can’t Remember Dems Defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia Who Now Faces Human...
Legacy Media Cheers Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia with Headlines Bursting with Lies...
VIP
A True Warrior: On His Birthday, Pete Hegseth Honored D-Day With a Perfect...
BREAKING: Kilmar Ábrego García Is Back in America … To Face Criminal Charges...
Consequences Incoming: Jeanine Pirro Has Some BAD News for Crazed Leftist Who Spat...
BREAKING: Kash Patel Reveals He Was SWATted Yesterday (VIDEO)
How the Turntables Have ... Turned: Marvel Does the Meme With the Debut...
Friday Lawsuit Drop: Yet Another Hunter Biden Attempt to Get Money From Fox...
VIP
Former DHS Staffer and Total DBag Who Bragged About Subverting Trump Has Thoughts...

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out in Favor of Human Trafficking If Her April X Post Is to Be Believed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 AM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Kyle Green

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's social media posts are pure emotion and no common sense. That’s how nonsense like ‘Kilmar is all of us’ gets posted. ‘Kilmar’ is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is an El Salvadoran citizen who lived illegally in Maryland until he was deported. Well, Garcia is back in the states after being indicted for federal human trafficking, just like all of us, per AOC!

Advertisement

Check this out. (READ)

Aged like milk left out on the kitchen counter for two months.

AOC, in her rush to virtue signal and stick it to the Trump administration, has compared herself and her fellow Democrats to an illegal alien who is indicted for human trafficking, which includes children. Oopsie-doodle!

Everything they do is on impulse, with no real thought or consideration behind it at all.

Recommended

Consequences Incoming: Jeanine Pirro Has Some BAD News for Crazed Leftist Who Spat on Ed Martin
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Garcia had an unfolding laundry list of horrible things he was accused of that would have scared off a sane individual from endorsing him. But, when it comes to Dems, we’re not dealing with sane individuals.

AOC and many of her fellow Democrats will probably double down on supporting Garcia. But, we’re already seeing some Dems pivot from defending the man to defending due process. Thankfully, we have receipts.

Tags: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Consequences Incoming: Jeanine Pirro Has Some BAD News for Crazed Leftist Who Spat on Ed Martin
Grateful Calvin
Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare Hands (Watch)
Eric V.
How the Turntables Have ... Turned: Marvel Does the Meme With the Debut of a White Black Panther
Grateful Calvin
Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval Office and AF1
Warren Squire
BREAKING: Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Surround Los Angeles ICE Facility in Wake of Raids Across the City
Warren Squire
Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s Lightsaber on The View
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Consequences Incoming: Jeanine Pirro Has Some BAD News for Crazed Leftist Who Spat on Ed Martin Grateful Calvin
Advertisement