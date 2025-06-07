Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out in Favor of Human Trafficking If Her April X Post Is to Be Believed

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's social media posts are pure emotion and no common sense. That’s how nonsense like ‘Kilmar is all of us’ gets posted. ‘Kilmar’ is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is an El Salvadoran citizen who lived illegally in Maryland until he was deported. Well, Garcia is back in the states after being indicted for federal human trafficking, just like all of us, per AOC!
AOC, April 15: “Kilmar is all of us."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
DOJ, June 6: Kilmar indicted on human trafficking charges. pic.twitter.com/UKG8vHYnb1
“Kilmar is all of us."https://t.co/ygb8BdDzpS— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
Her tweet didn't age well did it?— Charles Castorina (@ChuckCastorina) June 7, 2025
Not so much.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
Aged like milk left out on the kitchen counter for two months.
AOC, in her rush to virtue signal and stick it to the Trump administration, has compared herself and her fellow Democrats to an illegal alien who is indicted for human trafficking, which includes children. Oopsie-doodle!
All of us ..if we trafficked humans. FTG— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 7, 2025
All of us are human trafficking criminals? I guess @AOC meant all the Democrats!— Peggy liu (@REPPLC) June 7, 2025
🤔By her own admission, AOC and the Dems should be indicted for human trafficking.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 7, 2025
Sometimes they accidentally tell the truth.
They chose this guy and painted him as a victim. Now they get to own it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
The degree in which democrats have been stepping on rakes for the past year is simply breathtaking.— Tacet Spectator (@TacetSpectator) June 7, 2025
Everything they do is on impulse, with no real thought or consideration behind it at all.
Garcia had an unfolding laundry list of horrible things he was accused of that would have scared off a sane individual from endorsing him. But, when it comes to Dems, we’re not dealing with sane individuals.
@AOC admits that she & @DNC are protecting human trafficking wife beaters? I hope they spend another $20 mil on researching why people hate that party.— MEGA President-Elect SOS (@ElectSos) June 7, 2025
The democrats self owns are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/qukqnWdI3C— Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 7, 2025
There is a lot to choose from on this one— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
Life comes at you fast, AOC— LooseChange452 (@LooseChange452) June 7, 2025
AOC and many of her fellow Democrats will probably double down on supporting Garcia. But, we’re already seeing some Dems pivot from defending the man to defending due process. Thankfully, we have receipts.
