Jamie Raskin Can’t Remember Dems Defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia Who Now Faces Human Trafficking Charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. You’ll recall he is an El Salvadoran citizen who was deported for being an illegal alien. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats set out on a campaign of lies, which included calling the foreigner a ‘Maryland man’ and ignoring that his American wife had accused him of abuse, plus ignoring evidence linking him to MS-13 and human trafficking. Garcia is now being charged with human trafficking, which includes children. Democrats like Jamie Raskin are now trying to pretend they didn’t previously defend García while ignoring his alleged crimes.

Start here. (READ)

Jamie Raskin in desperate spin mode on Democrat hero Abrego-Garcia, now charged with human trafficking: "I don’t know of a single Democrat who defended him…specifically against any crimes." "He got unceremoniously picked up and flown out of the country. That's called a disappearance. That's what happens in authoritarian societies." "They obviously want to make this about whether or not he ends up being a good guy or a bad guy."

Here’s Democrat Jamie Raskin on CNN with his convenient, selective amnesia. (WATCH)

🚨Jamie Raskin in desperate spin mode on Democrat hero Abrego-Garcia, now charged with human trafficking:



"I don’t know of a single Democrat who defended him…specifically against any crimes."



"He got unceremoniously picked up and flown out of the country. That's called a… pic.twitter.com/44r6UA2HjH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

Here’s who he’s defending. This is pathetic pic.twitter.com/pOKfm4t9qa — Arlin (@Arlin4US) June 6, 2025

Of course you didn't know his past Raskin, you didn't care to look before you began the fake crying. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 6, 2025

Has he been in a coma?😂😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 6, 2025

We’re going to have lots of ‘journos’ and their fellow Democrats acting like their history with Garcia started today.

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen has been one of Garcia’s loudest defenders. He even flew to El Salvador to plead his case and make an ignorant spectacle of himself.

@ChrisVanHollen and the MSM most affected.



"Traumatized" if you will by what has happened to Maryland Man. pic.twitter.com/HfOfSpsEfl — mark (@rhapsodyboard) June 6, 2025

Will Van Hollen talk about the trauma of the children Abrego garcia trafficked? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

We know that will not interfere with Van Hollen’s love for Garcia.

If you’re wondering, yes, Democrats think we’re as gullible and stupid as their voters.

They think we are really incapable of cognitive thought don't they? — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) June 6, 2025

I loved how Raskin had to catch himself and qualify the “no Democrat ever defended him” BS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

Ratskin is such a liar. He had multiple deportation orders from two different judges.



And all the Dems defended him. All he has is lying because he’s a criminal masquerading as a congressman. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) June 6, 2025

HE WAS IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY!



That's a crime. Why are they making such a big deal for this one gangbanger? — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) June 6, 2025

We must have said it a dozen times Abrego-Garcia was the wrong Hill for them to die on — JP (@J_P1776) June 6, 2025

We tried to reason with Democrats, which is always fraught with difficulties since they place all illegal aliens over Americans, and they refuse to listen. Depending on how fast Garcia’s case moves, Democrats could have the festering albatross of an illegal alien convicted of trafficking children and adults hanging from their collective necks as we head into the midterm elections.