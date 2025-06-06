Legacy Media Cheers Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia with Headlines Bursting with Lies...
Jamie Raskin Can’t Remember Dems Defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia Who Now Faces Human Trafficking Charges

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:40 PM on June 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. You’ll recall he is an El Salvadoran citizen who was deported for being an illegal alien. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats set out on a campaign of lies, which included calling the foreigner a ‘Maryland man’ and ignoring that his American wife had accused him of abuse, plus ignoring evidence linking him to MS-13 and human trafficking. Garcia is now being charged with human trafficking, which includes children. Democrats like Jamie Raskin are now trying to pretend they didn’t previously defend García while ignoring his alleged crimes.

Start here. (READ)

Jamie Raskin in desperate spin mode on Democrat hero Abrego-Garcia, now charged with human trafficking:

"I don’t know of a single Democrat who defended him…specifically against any crimes."

"He got unceremoniously picked up and flown out of the country. That's called a disappearance. That's what happens in authoritarian societies."

"They obviously want to make this about whether or not he ends up being a good guy or a bad guy."

Here’s Democrat Jamie Raskin on CNN with his convenient, selective amnesia. (WATCH)

We’re going to have lots of ‘journos’ and their fellow Democrats acting like their history with Garcia started today.

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen has been one of Garcia’s loudest defenders. He even flew to El Salvador to plead his case and make an ignorant spectacle of himself.

We know that will not interfere with Van Hollen’s love for Garcia.

If you’re wondering, yes, Democrats think we’re as gullible and stupid as their voters.

We tried to reason with Democrats, which is always fraught with difficulties since they place all illegal aliens over Americans, and they refuse to listen. Depending on how fast Garcia’s case moves, Democrats could have the festering albatross of an illegal alien convicted of trafficking children and adults hanging from their collective necks as we head into the midterm elections.

