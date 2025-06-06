VIP
Legacy Media Cheers Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia with Headlines Bursting with Lies and Missing Context

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:40 PM on June 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Party hero and legacy media-loved illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the United States after being flown here from his native El Salvador. You wouldn’t know that based on the expected mis-framing and lies from legacy media outlet headlines.

Take a look. (READ)

He’s not being returned because America is his home, or that he was 'mistakenly' deported. He’s facing criminal charges. Go here for an exhaustive breakdown courtesy of Twitchy’s Aaron Walker.

It wasn’t just CNN misleading its ever-dwindling number of readers and viewers. It was the entirety of the legacy media.

It’s really about pushing fake narratives for its Democrat Party. Credibility was crushed ages ago.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is pushing back against the legacy media’s lies. We’ve included a copy of the indictment to show Garcia's being charged with human smuggling of illegal aliens, something missing from all the headlines celebrating his return.

When one lies for a living, bigger lies are always the goal.

If you’re looking for credibility and morals, ‘journalism’ is the last place you should be looking.

Not just the people, but America and all she stands for as well.

