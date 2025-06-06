Legacy Media Cheers Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia with Headlines Bursting with Lies and Missing Context

Democrat Party hero and legacy media-loved illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the United States after being flown here from his native El Salvador. You wouldn’t know that based on the expected mis-framing and lies from legacy media outlet headlines.

Take a look. (READ)

Actual CNN headline about Abrego-Garcia being returned to the US to face charges for his role in an alien smuggling ring: pic.twitter.com/jszFvmDouv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

Hey CNN, you left a little out from that headline 😂 — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 6, 2025

They’ll turn it up to 11 as soon as they realize he’s facing criminal charges. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) June 6, 2025

To face all his charges. The radicals are ridiculous. — Lynda (@Lynda_Sheila) June 6, 2025

He’s not being returned because America is his home, or that he was 'mistakenly' deported. He’s facing criminal charges. Go here for an exhaustive breakdown courtesy of Twitchy’s Aaron Walker.

It wasn’t just CNN misleading its ever-dwindling number of readers and viewers. It was the entirety of the legacy media.

NYTimes is the same. pic.twitter.com/sh4xJczbNB — Steve Larbig 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇳🇴 (@Polar_Ablation) June 6, 2025

Mistaken deportation? These clowns just can't help themselves. — RD (@rodericdeane) June 6, 2025

Mistakenly deported? I don’t think so. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 6, 2025

Amazing that left wing media wants to use its remaining influence to back a truly horrific criminal illegal immigrant — Trump Insider (@TrumpInsiderX) June 6, 2025

It’s really about pushing fake narratives for its Democrat Party. Credibility was crushed ages ago.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is pushing back against the legacy media’s lies. We’ve included a copy of the indictment to show Garcia's being charged with human smuggling of illegal aliens, something missing from all the headlines celebrating his return.

The mental gymnastics are impressive. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 6, 2025

Impressive even for CNN, I must say — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

When one lies for a living, bigger lies are always the goal.

If you’re looking for credibility and morals, ‘journalism’ is the last place you should be looking.

Omg ! These people have zero credibility or morals! We knew that anyway but this is sickening! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 6, 2025

There is no low — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2025

No there isn’t ! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 6, 2025

Soooo disturbing in so many ways. The media is in fact, THE ENEMY of the people. Despicable! — LMDuff (@BeKindBeAmazing) June 6, 2025

Not just the people, but America and all she stands for as well.