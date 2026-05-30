Illegal Alien Who Faked Being an Iowa Superintendent Sentenced to Two Years in Prison Before Deportation

An illegal alien who had been posing as a superintendent in Des Moines, Iowa, is headed to prison. Earlier this year, Ian Roberts of Guyana pleaded guilty to falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. He also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun. When Roberts was arrested in 2025, authorities discovered a loaded firearm in his car, plus $3000 cash.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Former Des Moines, Iowa, Superintendent Ian Roberts, an illegal alien, has been SENTENCED to 2 years in prison and will be deported to GUYANA, SOUTH AMERICA, after his time is up. GOOD RIDDANCE! This man LIED about being a citizen and also was caught illegally possessing firearms. By the way, if illegal aliens are becoming *SUPERINTENDENTS* in RED STATES, they are definitely voting. Pass the SAVE America Act.

Here’s local news coverage of the sentencing. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Former Des Moines Iowa superintendent Ian Roberts, an illegal alien, has been SENTENCED to 2 years prison and will be deported to GUYANA, SOUTH AMERICA after his time is up



GOOD RIDDANCE! 👋🏻



This man LIED about being a citizen, and also was caught illegally… pic.twitter.com/cCgpe502t2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026

🚨 NEW



Ian Roberts, former Des Moines school superintendent, was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison.



He is expected to be deported upon completion of his sentence.



Prosecutors had requested a 37-month sentence, and Roberts had requested probation. pic.twitter.com/rcVZ0wpofd — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 29, 2026

Simply unbelievable.

Posters are wondering how an illegal alien was able to bypass so many safeguards and end up in charge of children’s education.

How was Roberts ever even hired? Who enabled him? What documents did he provide to even prove he could work legally in the US? — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) May 29, 2026

He used a fraudulent social security card. (He would have had one from when he had a valid student visa, but it would have indicated it was temporary.) pic.twitter.com/KvPJase2Y1 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 29, 2026

Roberts was able to craft an imaginary identity and life for himself quite easily. He was making roughly $300,000 a year when arrested.

He was even registered to vote.

.@grok was illegal alien Ian Roberts registered to vote in Maryland? — Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) May 29, 2026

Yes. Public records and unredacted voter files confirm Ian Roberts registered in Maryland by claiming U.S. citizenship on the form, despite being a non-citizen from Guyana. He had no voting history. — Grok (@grok) May 29, 2026

He didn’t vote? Well, that’s a relief.

Amazingly, despite taking Americans for a ride, Roberts had the gall to play the victim because of his skin color.

Ian Roberts asked the judge for leniency because he is black.



In his brief, his attorneys emphasized statistics from activists that show that black aliens (both legal and illegal) are more likely to face deportation on criminal grounds. You are supposed to assume—without… pic.twitter.com/f2qJbRkffA — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 30, 2026

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(post continues) ...evidence—that this disparity is the result of racism.I miss living in a time when seeing every situation through the lens of race was considered racist.

It’s all so tiresome — Stan Cfliffton (@somewutbased) May 30, 2026

Roberts is set to serve two years in prison. But many posters say they would be fine with an immediate deportation. It’s ridiculous that taxpayers are on the hook for the cost of his incarceration. Better to fly him back to Guyana now and save Americans money.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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