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Illegal Alien Who Faked Being an Iowa Superintendent Sentenced to Two Years in Prison Before Deportation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:59 AM on May 30, 2026
ICE via AP

An illegal alien who had been posing as a superintendent in Des Moines, Iowa, is headed to prison. Earlier this year, Ian Roberts of Guyana pleaded guilty to falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. He also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun. When Roberts was arrested in 2025, authorities discovered a loaded firearm in his car, plus $3000 cash.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Former Des Moines, Iowa, Superintendent Ian Roberts, an illegal alien, has been SENTENCED to 2 years in prison and will be deported to GUYANA, SOUTH AMERICA, after his time is up.

GOOD RIDDANCE! This man LIED about being a citizen and also was caught illegally possessing firearms.

By the way, if illegal aliens are becoming *SUPERINTENDENTS* in RED STATES, they are definitely voting.

Pass the SAVE America Act.

Here’s local news coverage of the sentencing. (WATCH)

Simply unbelievable.

Posters are wondering how an illegal alien was able to bypass so many safeguards and end up in charge of children’s education.

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Roberts was able to craft an imaginary identity and life for himself quite easily. He was making roughly $300,000 a year when arrested.

He was even registered to vote.

He didn’t vote? Well, that’s a relief.

Amazingly, despite taking Americans for a ride, Roberts had the gall to play the victim because of his skin color.

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(post continues) ...evidence—that this disparity is the result of racism.I miss living in a time when seeing every situation through the lens of race was considered racist.

Roberts is set to serve two years in prison. But many posters say they would be fine with an immediate deportation. It’s ridiculous that taxpayers are on the hook for the cost of his incarceration. Better to fly him back to Guyana now and save Americans money.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME EDUCATION FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE ILLEGAL ALIEN

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