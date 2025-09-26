Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and a Deportation Order

This is likely the craziest story you'll read today. A Superintendent of Schools in Des Moines is in ICE custody and has a deportation order.

BREAKING: A senior ICE official tells @FoxNews that today, ICE arrested the Superintendent of Des Moines, Iowa Public Schools, Dr. Ian Andre Roberts, who ICE says is an illegal alien from Guyana & and active ICE fugitive with a deportation order since May 2024. Fox is told Dr.… pic.twitter.com/623WGDpqZb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2025

Photo of the gun recovered by ICE agents in Dr. Robert’s vehicle today, per senior ICE official. FOX is told it was a loaded Glock 19. pic.twitter.com/Cu7fqVqusM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2025

The mugshot is from ANOTHER arrest, by the way.

NEW: ICE press release & arrest photo below 👇🏻



ICE arrests criminal alien serving as Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent; prior weapons charges and in possession of loaded handgun at time of arrest



“ICE Des Moines today arrested Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2025

ICE Des Moines today arrested Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed blade hunting knife. At the time of his arrest Roberts was working as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools despite being an illegal alien with a final order of removal and no work authorization. During a targeted enforcement operation on Sept. 26, 2025, officers approached Roberts in his vehicle after identifying himself, but he sped away. Officers later discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area. State Patrol assisted in locating the subject and he was taken into ICE custody.

So, he also fled the police.

Roberts has existing weapon possession charges from February 5, 2020. Roberts entered the United States in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May of 2024. The investigation into how Roberts acquired the handgun is being turned over to the ATF. It is a violation of federal law for those in the U.S. without legal status to possess a firearm and ammunition. “This suspect was arrested in possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle provided by Des Moines Public Schools after fleeing federal law enforcement,” said ICE ERO St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson. “This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats. How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.” ICE is grateful for the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol in apprehending this subject.”

Wow. A bit of crazy for a school official, honestly. A high ranking school official, at that.

ICE arrest photo 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/DScGqx6WWE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2025

Lol I bet they do pic.twitter.com/1jTfUwaW7I — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) September 26, 2025

Makes sense. Also, he was making 305,000 dollars per year. Nice work if you can get it.

The school board chose him “behind closed doors.” That makes sense. They must have known he was an illegal immigrant. pic.twitter.com/HunSsMz5kq — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) September 26, 2025

Mr. Roberts's PhD was awarded by a for-profit online university. For his dissertation in PK-12 leadership, he administered an online questionnaire to 15 "African American or Latinx" people (all working at one school), 10 of whom agreed to < 1 hour follow-up interviews.



The… pic.twitter.com/sMnJeNmZX2 — Russell T. Warne 🇺🇸🇨🇱🇮🇱 (@Russwarne) September 26, 2025

Des Moines has some of the highest property taxes in the state and they were paying an illegal over $300k/year. The entire Des Moines school board should resign over this. — Tyrone Jackson (@TyroneDJackson) September 26, 2025

Immediately. As should everyone in Human Resources since they clearly did not check his status and work clearance. What a terrible look for this school district.

This is rather incredible when you consider how much vetting generally goes into a candidate for a role like superintendent.



I can't believe something this glaring would have been missed without someone looking the other way. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) September 26, 2025

A weapons arrest AND a deportation order? Great job vetting your superintendent, Des Moines. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) September 26, 2025

Frankly, can't blame the guy for bolting from feds packing heat.



But the school board? Total malpractice. Hired this ghost without a background deep-dive?



He could've been a predator, trafficker, or worse—overseeing

YOUR kids' safety.



Epic fail on due diligence.



Parents:… — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) September 26, 2025

Oh, it feels like much more information is to come. Parents should be outraged.

