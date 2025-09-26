Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning R...
Abigail Spanberger’s Rage-Fueled Rants Are Not Only WRONG for Virginia, They're Dangerous
EPIC Post OWNS Dems Crying About Comey Indictment By Detailing EVERY Piece of...
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says Biden 'Carefully Avoided Commenting' on Trump Indictments So Let...

Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and a Deportation Order

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on September 26, 2025
AngieArtist

This is likely the craziest story you'll read today. A Superintendent of Schools in Des Moines is in ICE custody and has a deportation order. 

The mugshot is from ANOTHER arrest, by the way.

ICE Des Moines today arrested Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed blade hunting knife. At the time of his arrest Roberts was working as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools despite being an illegal alien with a final order of removal and no work authorization. During a targeted enforcement operation on Sept. 26, 2025, officers approached Roberts in his vehicle after identifying himself, but he sped away. Officers later discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area. State Patrol assisted in locating the subject and he was taken into ICE custody.                                                 

So, he also fled the police. 

     Roberts has existing weapon possession charges from February 5, 2020. Roberts entered the United States in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May of 2024.  The investigation into how Roberts acquired the handgun is being turned over to the ATF. It is a violation of federal law for those in the U.S. without legal status to possess a firearm and ammunition.   “This suspect was arrested in possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle provided by Des Moines Public Schools after fleeing federal law enforcement,” said ICE ERO St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson. “This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats. How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.”  ICE is grateful for the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol in apprehending this subject.”

Wow. A bit of crazy for a school official, honestly. A high ranking school official, at that.

Makes sense. Also, he was making 305,000 dollars per year. Nice work if you can get it. 

Immediately. As should everyone in Human Resources since they clearly did not check his status and work clearance. What a terrible look for this school district. 

Oh, it feels like much more information is to come. Parents should be outraged. 

