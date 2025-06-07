Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s...
Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:06 AM on June 07, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats got their wish - deported El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. It’s because a grand jury has indicted him on federal human trafficking charges. Oopsie! Republican Scott Jennings says there’s one Democrat in particular who is thrilled his favorite illegal alien is back in the states. That’s Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, of course.

Jennings explains. (READ)

"I suspect Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, and got on Open Table to find out what party of two reservation they could get for tonight, so they could continue their bromance they started when he went back to visit him in El Salvador."

Here’s the full exchange on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

One poster imagined what Van Hollen and Garcia's date would look like. (WATCH)

How any conservative keeps their sanity with that CNN panel is beyond us.

These posters recognize the madness that Jennings has to deal with night after night.

Major kudos on the Megamind reference. Now we can’t unsee it!

Commenters say the Democrat Party's illegal alien lovefest is ironically alienating voters. Plus, in their zeal to help Garcia, Democrats have dealt him a worse hand. Oh well.

We'd prefer sooner over later.

