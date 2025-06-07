Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with Kilmar Abrego Garcia

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats got their wish - deported El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. It’s because a grand jury has indicted him on federal human trafficking charges. Oopsie! Republican Scott Jennings says there’s one Democrat in particular who is thrilled his favorite illegal alien is back in the states. That’s Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, of course.

Jennings explains. (READ)

"I suspect Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, and got on Open Table to find out what party of two reservation they could get for tonight, so they could continue their bromance they started when he went back to visit him in El Salvador."

Here’s the full exchange on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

"I suspect Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, and got on Open Table to find out what party of two reservation they could get for tonight, so they could continue their bromance they… pic.twitter.com/tRGNHbK8c3 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 7, 2025

One poster imagined what Van Hollen and Garcia's date would look like. (WATCH)

@ChrisVanHollen is a useless tool of the Democrats and an embarrassment to the US.

And @ScottJenningsKY as usual is able to put a humorous spin on things instead of allowing his head to explode in frustration. — Brigid Kennedy (@BrigidKennedy) June 7, 2025

How any conservative keeps their sanity with that CNN panel is beyond us.

These posters recognize the madness that Jennings has to deal with night after night.

What’s so funny is this guy talking to Scott makes his stupid expressions because he thinks he’s so smart and definitely superior to Scott. That’s the problem with Democrat. As Reagan said, “They know so much about so little.” — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) June 7, 2025

When Megamind #2 tilted his head when Jennings said Abrego Garcia might actually be a bad dude, like it’s not even possible…it’s all you need to know. I’m not saying one way or another…but don’t assume you know it all, regardless. Because you don’t. You cranial stooge — Travis Muscatell (@TMuscatellMusic) June 7, 2025

Major kudos on the Megamind reference. Now we can’t unsee it!

Commenters say the Democrat Party's illegal alien lovefest is ironically alienating voters. Plus, in their zeal to help Garcia, Democrats have dealt him a worse hand. Oh well.

Dems wonder why they are dropping in the polls. Well when you make it clear that looking after illegal gang bangers is more important than looking after regular normal Americans, people will stop voting for you, and why would they vote dem? — Michael (@GoodmanMike2) June 7, 2025

People don’t realize that the democrats actually made it much worse for Kilmar Garcia — cashbeking (@cashbeking) June 7, 2025

Hey I've seen that guy before!!! pic.twitter.com/1IBTPuloV1 — JasonOnBlast (@JasonOnBlast) June 7, 2025

They can try to damage control all they want on this, but they put too many nails in their coffin on this topic.



The big question: Was it the final nail?



Time will tell. — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) June 7, 2025

We'd prefer sooner over later.